Wily Wieners
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Stop by and enjoy our hand crafted wieners & toppings on tasty locally sourced buns!
Location
2929 Race St, **Location May Vary**, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cowtown Brewing Company - 1301 E Belknap St
4.6 • 1,247
1301 E Belknap St Fort Worth, TX 76102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth