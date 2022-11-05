Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wily Wieners

No reviews yet

2929 Race St

**Location May Vary**

Fort Worth, TX 76111

Popular Items

Seasoned Waffle Fries
Texan Dog Combo
Texan

Combos

$11.95

1/4 lb Beef Frank, Chili, Crispy Onions, Pickled Jalepenos, Yellow Mustard. What is a Texas style hot dog? This. This is. Served up on a steamed bun. Comes with chips and a drink.

Naked Dog Combo

$9.95

Straight up. Dogs on a steamed bun. Comes with chips and a drink.

Chi-Town Dog Combo

$11.95

Classic Chicago Dog with all the fixins. 1/4 lb Beef Frank, Neon Green Relish, Sport Peppers, Dill Pickle Spear, Yellow Mustard, Tomatoes, Onions, Poppyseed & Celery Salt. Served up on a steamed bun. Comes with chips and a drink.

Munich Dog Combo

$11.95

Beef Frank, Sauerkraut, German Mustard, Creamy Horseradish. Served on a tender Steamed Bun. Comes with chips and a drink.

Kids Plain Dog Combo

$7.95

Bun Length Beef Frank on a Bun. Comes with chips & drink.

Kids Chili Dog Combo

$8.95

Bun length beef frank, chili on a bun. Comes with chips & drink.

Naughty Fries

$4.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95

Fries topped with Chili & Shredded Cheddar

Dogs

Crafty combinations courtesy of our Wiener Whisperers
Texan

$7.95

Beef Frank, Chili, Crispy Onions, Pickled Jalepenos, Yellow Mustard. What is a Texas style hot dog? This. This is.

Naked

$6.50

Straight up. Dog on a steamed bun.

Chi-Town

$7.95

Classic Chicago Dog with all the fixins. 1/4 lb Beef Frank, Neon Green Relish, Sport Peppers, Dill Pickle Spear, Yellow Mustard, Tomatoes, Onions, Poppyseed & Celery Salt.

Munich Dog

$7.95

Beef Frank, Sauerkraut, Creamy Horseradish, German Mustard. Served on a tender Steamed Bun.

Kids Dog

$5.00

Bun length Beef Frank on a bun. Add Ketchup, mustard, Chicago style relish & mayo.

Kids Chili Dog

$5.95

Bun length beef frank, chili on a bun.

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

It's a coke

Coke Zero

$1.75

It's a coke, but not a coke

Sprite

$1.75

HEY! This isn't coke!

Dr. Pepper

$1.75Out of stock

This is just a Coke with extra steps.

Bottled Water

$1.75

OG Coke

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Stop by and enjoy our hand crafted wieners & toppings on tasty locally sourced buns!

2929 Race St, **Location May Vary**, Fort Worth, TX 76111

