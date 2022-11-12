Wimpy's Burger Basket imageView gallery
Burgers

Wimpy's Burger Basket Buffalo Rd

1,277 Reviews

$

2160 Buffalo Road

Rochester, NY 14624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Plate
#1 Any Burger Combo
French Fries

Beverage

Beverage

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.99

Classic Milkshake

$4.89

Specialty Milkshake

$5.39

Slushie

$3.79

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

5 PC served with marinara sauce.

Pizza Logs

$7.99

4 PC served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Parm Pizza Logs

$8.49

4 PC served with marinara sauce.

Dyno Rolls

$8.49

4 PC pizza logs dipped in buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese.

Dyno Rolls Large

$12.69

6 PC pizza logs dipped in buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

4 PC served with one of the following sauces: Barbecue, Bleu cheese, Boss sauce, Buffalo Hot or Mild, Country Sweet Mild, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sriracha BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$8.49

4 PC served with bleu cheese.

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Fingers

$8.49

4 PC served with bleu cheese.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.79

Served with bleu cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheddar & Mozzarella cheeses, salsa & sour cream on side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, tomato, red onion, salsa & sour cream on the side

Buffalo Quesadilla

$10.49

Buffalo chicken fingers, cheddar cheese, served with bleu cheese on the side

Steak Quesadilla

$10.49

Shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella cheese, salsa & sour cream on side

Hard Beef Taco

$3.00

Hard Chicken Taco

$3.00

Soft Beef Taco

$3.00

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$11.49

Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, croutons, carrots and celery. Crispy fried chicken fingers covered in our very own mild buffalo sauce.

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, red onions, bacon, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Classic Chicken Finger Salad

$11.49

Golden chicken fingers with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, croutons, cheddar.

Crumbly Bleu Salad

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, banana peppers.

Greek Salad

$8.49

Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and banana peppers.

House Salad

$8.49

Julienne Salad

$11.49

Shaved Chicken Salad

$11.49

Shaved chicken smothered in mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & croutons.

Taco Salad

$11.49

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream, in a crispy tortilla bowl.

Tuna Salad

$11.49

Romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, croutons, banana peppers

Hot Dogs

Red Hot Dog

$4.69

White Hot Dog

$4.69

Cheese Dog Red Hot

$5.69

Cheese Dog White Hot

$5.69

Hell Cheese Red Hot

$5.99

Hell Cheese White Hot

$5.99

Hell Dog Red Hot

$5.79

Hell Dog White Hot

$5.79

Value Meals

#1 Any Burger Combo

$12.29

ANY BURGER COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.

#2 Hot Dog Combo

$11.49

HOT DOG COMBO: Red or White Zweigles hot dog, french fries, & a fountain beverage.

#3 Chicken Finger Combo

$14.29

CHICKEN FINGER COMBO: 4 Chicken Fingers, choice of dipping sauce, french fries, & a fountain beverage.

#4 Any Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.99

ANY CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.

#5 Wrap Combo

$15.29

WRAP COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.

#6 Melt Combo

$15.29

MELT COMBO: Served with french fries & a fountain beverage.

#7 Sub Combo

$16.29

SUB COMBO: Served with french fries & a fountain beverage

#8 Quad Taco Combo

$13.29

QUAD TACO COMBO: 4 Tacos & a fountain beverage. Choose from hard shell or soft tortilla, topped with lettuce, tomato, & shredded cheddar. Served with side of salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Classic 10-pc Wings

$13.99

Classic 20-pc Wings

$26.99

Classic 50-pc Wings

$67.99

Burgers

Bacon-Cheeseburger

$8.49

Crispy bacon strips playing nice with garden fresh veggies. Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes & mayo garnish this juicy burger. Served on a hard roll.

Beyond Burger

$9.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$8.49

Satisfy the strongest of appetite with this masterpiece of a burger! Fresh all beef patty, paired with crispy bacon strips, melted crumbly bleu cheese, and red onions grilled in a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Served on a hard roll.

Black & Bleu Burger*

$8.49

Satisfy the strongest of appetite with this masterpiece of a burger! Fresh all beef patty, paired with crispy bacon strips, melted crumbly bleu cheese, and red onions grilled in a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Served on a hard roll.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$8.49

Whole-kernel corn and smoky chipotle peppers give this delicious veggie burger a whole lot of flavor. But we've added a touch more... Crispy fried onions, barbecue sauce and pepperjack cheese.

Black Bean Veggie Burger*

$8.49

Whole-kernel corn and smoky chipotle peppers give this delicious veggie burger a whole lot of flavor. But we've added a touch more... Crispy fried onions, barbecue sauce and pepperjack cheese.

Black Forest Burger

$8.49

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing.

Black Forest Burger*

$8.49

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing.

Brisket Burger

$8.99

We dub this one the crowd pleaser! Introducing fresh all beef patty piled high with smoked beef brisket, bursting with melted cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.

Brisket Burger*

$8.99

We dub this one the crowd pleaser! Introducing fresh all beef patty piled high with smoked beef brisket, bursting with melted cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.

Brunch Burger

$8.99

Where breakfast meets lunch! Enjoy one of our juicy cheeseburgers topped with an over easy egg, American cheese, and crispy bacon. Get the best of both worlds.

Brunch Burger*

$8.99

Where breakfast meets lunch! Enjoy one of our juicy cheeseburgers topped with an over easy egg, American cheese, and crispy bacon. Get the best of both worlds.

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$8.49

This mouth-watering goodness will satisfy strongest of appetites! Bite into a tasty all beef patty, topped with melted crumbly bleu cheese & smothered with our signature buffalo sauce. Served on a hard roll.

Buffalo Bleu Burger*

$8.49

This mouth-watering goodness will satisfy strongest of appetites! Bite into a tasty all beef patty, topped with melted crumbly bleu cheese & smothered with our signature buffalo sauce. Served on a hard roll.

Burger From Hell

$8.49

Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo, and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce

Burger From Hell*

$8.49

Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo, and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce

Cheeseburger

$6.99

We see a burger & cheese romance in your near future. Sink your teeth into this time-honored classic.

Cheeseburger*

$6.99

We see a burger & cheese romance in your near future. Sink your teeth into this time-honored classic.

Cheeseburger From Hell

$8.99

Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo , and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce

Cheeseburger From Hell*

$8.99

Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo , and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce

Cowboy Black Bean Veggie Burger

$8.49

Cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, grilled onion, and BBQ sauce.

Cowboy Black Bean Veggie Burger*

$8.49

Cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, grilled onion, and BBQ sauce.

Double-Cheeseburger

$10.49

Prepare yourself for this mouth-watering duo of meat & cheese. Oozing with American cheese, this double-stacked burger is for those with the heartiest of appetites. Served on a hard roll.

Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger

$8.49

Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.

Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger*

$8.49

Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.

Garden Veggie Burger

$8.49

The King of veggie burgers! Majestically joined are mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, carrots, green and red bell peppers, and black olives. This patty is crowned with tomato & provolone

Garden Veggie Burger*

$8.49

The King of veggie burgers! Majestically joined are mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, carrots, green and red bell peppers, and black olives. This patty is crowned with tomato & provolone

Hamburger

$5.99

Silence that growling stomach with this simple and delicious all American classic! Fresh all beef patty made to order. Served on a hard roll.

Hamburger*

$5.99

Silence that growling stomach with this simple and delicious all American classic! Fresh all beef patty made to order. Served on a hard roll.

Mushroom Burger

$8.49

Mushroom lovers' dream! Featuring grilled baby bella mushrooms paired with Swiss cheese. This juicy burger will have your taste buds singing. Served on a hard roll.

Mushroom Burger*

$8.49

Mushroom lovers' dream! Featuring grilled baby bella mushrooms paired with Swiss cheese. This juicy burger will have your taste buds singing. Served on a hard roll.

Western Burger

$8.49

Saddle up if you choose! This variety of flavors will take you for a ride. Crispy bacon, sautéed onions, BBQ sauce & melted cheddar cheese are riding this mound of meat bareback. Served on a hard roll.

Western Burger*

$8.49

Saddle up if you choose! This variety of flavors will take you for a ride. Crispy bacon, sautéed onions, BBQ sauce & melted cheddar cheese are riding this mound of meat bareback. Served on a hard roll.

Wimpy Burger

$11.49

Get your stretch pants ready for our signature burger. Stacked high with two all beef patties, smothered in American cheese, savory bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, mayo & onions. Designed for the carnivore in you. Served on a hard roll.

Wimpy Burger*

$11.49

Get your stretch pants ready for our signature burger. Stacked high with two all beef patties, smothered in American cheese, savory bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, mayo & onions. Designed for the carnivore in you. Served on a hard roll.

Side Orders

Baked Beans

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Coleslaw

$5.49

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.49

Home Fries

$4.99

Macaroni Salad

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

Seasoned Curly Fries

$5.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29

Tater Tots

$5.29

Plates

2X3 Plate

$14.99

Feeling a little hungrier? Choose three between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

2X3 Plate*

$14.99

Feeling a little hungrier? Choose three between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

2X4 Plate

$16.49

Satisfy that hunger! Choose four between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

2X4 Plate*

$16.49

Satisfy that hunger! Choose four between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

2X6 Plate

$19.49

Could feed a small family! Choice of six between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

2X6 Plate*

$19.49

Could feed a small family! Choice of six between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Black Bean Veggie Plate

$12.49

One Black Bean Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Black Bean Veggie Plate*

$12.49

One Black Bean Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Boneless Wing Plate

$12.49

6 Boneless wings served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Boneless Wing Plate*

$12.49

6 Boneless wings served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Breakfast Plate

$12.49

2 Sunny side up eggs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Breakfast Plate*

$12.49

2 Sunny side up eggs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Brisket Plate

$12.99

Beef Brisket topped with grilled onion, cheddar and barbecue sauce served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.

Brisket Plate*

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Brisket topped with grilled onion, cheddar and barbecue sauce served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.

Cheeseburger Plate

$12.49

Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Cheeseburger Plate*

$12.49

Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Chicken Breast Plate

$12.49

One grilled chicken breast served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Chicken Breast Plate*

$12.49

One grilled chicken breast served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.49

Three chicken fingers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Chicken Finger Plate*

$12.49

Three chicken fingers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Combo Plate

$12.49

Choice of two between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available.

Combo Plate*

$12.49

Choice of two between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available.

Garden Veggie Plate

$12.49

One Garden Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Garden Veggie Plate*

$12.49

One Garden Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Grilled Cheese Plate

$12.49

Grilled Cheese served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Grilled Cheese Plate*

$12.49

Grilled Cheese served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Half Plate

$11.49

Choice of one between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Half Plate*

$11.49

Choice of one between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Hamburger Plate

$12.49

Two beef patties served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Hamburger Plate*

$12.49

Two beef patties served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Meatless Plate

$10.49

Macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.

Meatless Plate*

$10.49

Macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.

Philly Steak Plate

$12.49

Shaved steak with nacho cheese served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Philly Steak Plate*

$12.49Out of stock

Shaved steak with nacho cheese served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Red Hot Plate

$12.49

Two Zweigle's red hot dogs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Red Hot Plate*

$12.49

Two Zweigle's red hot dogs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Shaved Chicken Plate

$12.49

Shaved chicken, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Shaved Chicken Plate*

$12.49

Shaved chicken, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Shaved Steak Plate

$12.49

Shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Shaved Steak Plate*

$12.49Out of stock

Shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

White Hot Plate

$12.49

Two Zweigle's white hot dogs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

White Hot Plate*

$12.49

Two Zweigle's white hot dogs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Chicken Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Jamaican style...you'll be jammin' while biting into this jerk style sandwich. Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with crispy bacon, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served on a hard roll.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Screaming Cajun seasonings makes you holler YUM !!! Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with peppers and onions. Topped with creamy mozzarella and cajun seasoning. Served on a hard roll.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$7.69

Get ready for a flavor combination that's sure to wake up your taste buds. This is the KING of chicken sandwiches. Tender grilled chicken breast topped with sliced grilled ham. Garnished with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served on a hard roll.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.69

Taste of Italy will have you singing, Topped with provolone, Parmesan & marinara

Classic Chicken Finger Sandwich

$7.69

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Lettuce, mayo

Deep Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Finger licking good ! Chicken fingers...not just on the kiddy menu. Try this adult sandwich. You'll be glad you did. Crispy fried chicken fingers with lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a hard roll.

Hell Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Ready to test your heat & pain threshold? Order the Hell Chicken Sandwich for an adrenaline & flavor rush! Marinated chicken breast spiced up with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and mozzarella; topped with crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo, and

Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.49

Simply sublime. Makes your mouth water just looking at it, but wait until you taste it! So delicious! Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes and mayo. Served on a hard roll.

Ranch Chicken Finger Sandwich

$7.69

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Lettuce, mayo with spicy crispy chicken.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Western Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Strap yourself in and pull up by your bootstraps when you bite into this sandwich, cowboy ! Tender grilled chicken breast & onions. Topped with 2 crispy bacon slices, shredded cheddar and BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.

Melts

Chicken Melt

$8.99

Grilled to perfection & simply scrumptious! Grilled chicken breast with bacon, melted american cheese and juicy tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.

Corned Beef Reuben Melt

$8.99

Mouthwatering NYC style sandwich is creamy and hearty. Will become a new favorite. Corned beef topped with grilled sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served on a rye bread.

Crispy Chicken Ranch Melt

$8.99

Crunchy and satisfying with a refreshing ranch dressing finish. Golden crispy chicken fingers, crispy bacon strips, fresh tomato, melted cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served on a sourdough bread.

Ham & Turkey Melt

$8.99

Swiss, tomato, on sourdough

Ham Melt

$8.99

GOOEY GOODNESS...mmmmm. Juicy grilled ham topped with melted swiss cheese and juicy tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.p

Patty Melt

$8.99

Marriage of meat, cheese & grilled onions hits the hunger spot! Fresh all beef patty topped with american cheese and grilled onions.

Ranchero Melt

$8.99

Add a little kick to your meal with one of our newest additions to the melt family. Classic sourdough grilled to perfection, tasty grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion, ranch dressing and spicy jalapenos to raise it up a notch.

Shaved Steak Melt

$8.99

Like a Philly steak favorite, but kicked up a notch with A1 sauce...mmmmm. Fresh shaved steak with grilled onions and melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with A1 Sauce. Served on a sourdough bread.

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Hot tuna and melted cheese sure to satisfy your cravings with this amazing melt! Grilled Tuna Salad topped with melted american cheese and fresh tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.

Turkey Club Melt

$8.99

Dripping with flavor, this signature club just got better when we melt it for you. Grilled turkey with crispy bacon strips, american cheese and fresh tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.

Turkey Reuben Melt

$8.99

Deli style reuben with a lighter taste than it

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon...did we mention bacon? Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT Wrap*

$8.99

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon...did we mention bacon? Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Tangy & spicy all rolled up to make your mouth water. Golden crispy chicken fingers paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and Bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap*

$8.99

Tangy & spicy all rolled up to make your mouth water. Golden crispy chicken fingers paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and Bleu cheese dressing.

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Louisiana style with grilled veggies & heavenly melted cheese. Marinated, tender grilled chicken breast paired with grilled peppers and onions. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Cajun seasoning.

Cajun Chicken Wrap*

$8.99

Louisiana style with grilled veggies & heavenly melted cheese. Marinated, tender grilled chicken breast paired with grilled peppers and onions. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Cajun seasoning.

Cheeseburger Plate Wrap

$8.99

2 Cheeseburger patties served with macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Cheeseburger Plate Wrap*

$8.99

2 Cheeseburger patties served with macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

How can you go wrong taking the classic cheeseburger and rolling it up? Divine. Not your ordinary wrap! Beef patties topped with melted american cheese, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and mayo.

Cheeseburger Wrap*

$8.99

How can you go wrong taking the classic cheeseburger and rolling it up? Divine. Not your ordinary wrap! Beef patties topped with melted american cheese, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and mayo.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Made to satisfy the an Emperor with great taste....Delicioso !!! Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with crispy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomato. Finished with parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap*

$8.99

Made to satisfy the an Emperor with great taste....Delicioso !!! Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with crispy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomato. Finished with parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$8.99

Appetizing medley of ingredients, always a crowd pleaser. Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with juicy grilled ham. Topped with melted swiss cheese, crispy lettuce and fresh tomato.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap*

$8.99

Appetizing medley of ingredients, always a crowd pleaser. Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with juicy grilled ham. Topped with melted swiss cheese, crispy lettuce and fresh tomato.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Cowboy up & taste this ranch style savory wrap. Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and finished with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato and ranch dressing.

Chicken Ranch Wrap*

$8.99

Cowboy up & taste this ranch style savory wrap. Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and finished with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato and ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Crispy chicken fingers served with bacon, tomato, ranch, and cheddar cheese.

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap*

$8.99

Crispy chicken fingers served with bacon, tomato, ranch, and cheddar cheese.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Fingers served with mac n cheese, bacon, and homefries.

Crispy Chicken Wrap*

$8.99

Chicken Fingers served with mac n cheese, bacon, and homefries.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Zorba would be proud to serve this at home...or at a big, fat wedding. Marinated grilled chicken breast complemented with with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, black olives, onions, feta cheese and greek dressing.

Greek Chicken Wrap*

$8.99

Zorba would be proud to serve this at home...or at a big, fat wedding. Marinated grilled chicken breast complemented with with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, black olives, onions, feta cheese and greek dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Chicken Wrap*

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Grilled Veggie Wrap*

$8.99

Grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Just like the All-American favorite, but rolled up for fun ! Ham, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ham Wrap*

$8.99

Just like the All-American favorite, but rolled up for fun ! Ham, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Hell Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Hell Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Shaved Chicken Wrap

$8.99

You have two equally delicious ways to stuff this, so choose wisely. Marinated chicken breast, grilled and thinly shaved. Topped w/grilled peppers and onions and melted mozzarella OR w/grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.

Shaved Chicken Wrap*

$8.99

You have two equally delicious ways to stuff this, so choose wisely. Marinated chicken breast, grilled and thinly shaved. Topped w/grilled peppers and onions and melted mozzarella OR w/grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.

Shaved Steak Plate Wrap

$8.99

Served with macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Shaved Steak Plate Wrap*

$8.99Out of stock

Served with macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Shaved Steak Wrap

$8.99

This meaty wrap is loaded with fresh steak and veggies that will stick to your ribs. Shaved steak with grilled peppers and onions. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese.

Shaved Steak Wrap*

$8.99Out of stock

This meaty wrap is loaded with fresh steak and veggies that will stick to your ribs. Shaved steak with grilled peppers and onions. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese.

Taco Wrap

$8.99

South of the border goodness with piquant salsa will create a flavor fiesta in your mouth. Seasoned ground beef with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onions. Finished with black olives and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour

Taco Wrap*

$8.99

South of the border goodness with piquant salsa will create a flavor fiesta in your mouth. Seasoned ground beef with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onions. Finished with black olives and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour

Tuna Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tuna Wrap*

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.99

Oh so classy. This club is deliciously layered to perfection. Turkey with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Club Wrap*

$8.99

Oh so classy. This club is deliciously layered to perfection. Turkey with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Reuben Wrap

$8.99

Deli style Reuben with a lighter taste than it

Turkey Reuben Wrap*

$8.99

Deli style Reuben with a lighter taste than it

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Gobble, gobble this one up! Turkey, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Wrap*

$8.99

Gobble, gobble this one up! Turkey, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo

Veggie Greek Wrap

$8.99

Mediterranean style wrap is a vegetarian delight...healthy without skimping on flavor ! Fresh lettuce, juicy tomato paired with creamy feta cheese, black olives, onions, cucumbers and greek dressing.

Veggie Greek Wrap*

$8.99

Mediterranean style wrap is a vegetarian delight...healthy without skimping on flavor ! Fresh lettuce, juicy tomato paired with creamy feta cheese, black olives, onions, cucumbers and greek dressing.

Western Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Delectable, down-home BBQ flavor for the cowpoke in you. Take your taste buds for a wild ride! Thinly shaved chicken breast with grilled onions melted cheddar and finished with BBQ sauce.

Western Chicken Wrap*

$8.99

Delectable, down-home BBQ flavor for the cowpoke in you. Take your taste buds for a wild ride! Thinly shaved chicken breast with grilled onions melted cheddar and finished with BBQ sauce.

Fish

Fish Fry Dinner

$14.99

Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fish Fry Only

$13.49

Fish Sandwich Meal

$13.49

Fried battered haddock on hard roll. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fish Sandwich Only

$11.99

Extra Tartar

$0.65

Sandwiches & Subs

Black & Bleu Sub

$9.99

Hurts so good...and tastes even better ;) Freshly shaved steak, crumbly bleu cheese, sauteed red onions, topped with balsamic glaze.

BLT Club

$14.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

BLT Sub

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Egg fried over easy, American cheese

Breakfast Sandwich with Meat

$6.49

Egg fried over easy, American cheese, choice of ham or bacon

Brisket Sandwich

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub

$9.99

Wrangle up this enticing mix of yummy flavors and textures. Golden crispy chicken fingers topped with crispy lettuce, juicy tomato

Cheeseburger Club

$14.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99

A new way to enjoy an American classic on a tempting roll. Fresh all beef patty topped with American cheese. Finished with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato and mayo.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$9.99

Chicken fingers, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Classic Chicken Finger Sub

$9.99

Tempt your taste buds with finger licking good golden crispy chicken fingers topped with crispy lettuce, juicy tomato, and mayo.

Garlic Steak Sub

$9.99

Grilled onions, mozzarella, garlic butter sauce

Grilled Bacon and Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Turkey Club Sub

$9.49

Ham Club

$14.99

Ham Sandwich

$8.49

Ham Sub

$9.99

Tempting, savory and satisfying. Ham with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Philly Steak Sub

$9.99

Hearty and juicy, dripping with spicy flavor. Freshly shaved steak, topped with hot nacho cheese.

Ranch Chicken Finger Sub

$9.99

Shaved Chicken Sub

$9.99

Grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella cheese

Shaved Steak Sub

$9.99

A royal hoagie fit for the tastes of a queen and the appetite of a king. Grilled shaved steak with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Tuna Club

$14.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.49

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Refreshing tuna salad and crispy lettuce, fresh tomato and mayo. Guaranteed to satisfy one and all.

Turkey Club

$14.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.49

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Everyone's favorite sub because you cannot improve on classic perfection. Sliced turkey with fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and mayo.

Vegetarian

Black Bean Veggie Plate

$12.49

One Black Bean Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Black Bean Veggie Plate*

$12.49

One Black Bean Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheddar & Mozzarella cheeses, salsa & sour cream on side.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$8.49

Whole-kernel corn and smoky chipotle peppers give this delicious veggie burger a whole lot of flavor. But we've added a touch more... Crispy fried onions, barbecue sauce and pepperjack cheese.

Cowboy Black Bean Veggie Burger

$8.49

Cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, grilled onion, and BBQ sauce.

Cowboy Black Bean Veggie Burger*

$8.49

Cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, grilled onion, and BBQ sauce.

Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger

$8.49

Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.

Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger*

$8.49

Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.

Garden Veggie Burger

$8.49

The King of veggie burgers! Majestically joined are mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, carrots, green and red bell peppers, and black olives. This patty is crowned with tomato & provolone

Garden Veggie Burger*

$8.49

The King of veggie burgers! Majestically joined are mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, carrots, green and red bell peppers, and black olives. This patty is crowned with tomato & provolone

Garden Veggie Plate

$12.49

One Garden Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Garden Veggie Plate*

$12.49

One Garden Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Grilled Veggie Wrap*

$8.99

Grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Veggie Greek Wrap

$8.49

Mediterranean style wrap is a vegetarian delight...healthy without skimping on flavor ! Fresh lettuce, juicy tomato paired with creamy feta cheese, black olives, onions, cucumbers and greek dressing.

Veggie Greek Wrap*

$8.99

Mediterranean style wrap is a vegetarian delight...healthy without skimping on flavor ! Fresh lettuce, juicy tomato paired with creamy feta cheese, black olives, onions, cucumbers and greek dressing.

Kids' Meals

Kiddie Cheeseburger

$8.49

Served with French Fries and fountain drink

Kiddie Chicken Fingers

$8.49

Served with French Fries and fountain drink

Kiddie Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Served with French Fries and fountain drink

Kiddie Hamburger

$8.49

Served with French Fries and fountain drink

Kiddie Hot Dog

$8.49

Served with French Fries and fountain drink

Extra Sauces

Extra Steak sauce

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

$0.65

Extra Barbecue

$0.65

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.65

Extra Boss Sauce

$0.65

Extra Buffalo Hot

$0.65

Extra Buffalo Mild

$0.65

Extra Caesar

$0.65

Extra Country Sweet Mild

$0.65

Extra low-cal Italian

$0.65

Extra Garlic Parmesan

$0.65

Extra Golden Italian

$0.65

Extra Greek

$0.65

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.65

Extra Ranch

$0.65

Extra Salsa

$0.65

Extra Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Extra Side Meat Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.65

Extra Sriracha BBQ

$0.65

Extra Sweet Chili

$0.65

Extra Sweet Heat

$0.65

Extra Thousand Island

$0.65

Extra Wimpys Hell Sauce

$0.65

Extra Tartar

$0.65
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and eat!

Website

Location

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624

Directions

Gallery
Wimpy's Burger Basket image
Wimpy's Burger Basket image

Similar restaurants in your area

Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Webster
orange star4.8 • 335
1843 Empire Blvd Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Ontario
orange starNo Reviews
552 NY 104 Ontario, NY 14519
View restaurantnext
University Hots & Lighter Side Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
114 Main St Geneseo, NY 14454
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Jines Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 940
658 Park Avenue Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston