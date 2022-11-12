Wimpy's Burger Basket Buffalo Rd
1,277 Reviews
$
2160 Buffalo Road
Rochester, NY 14624
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
5 PC served with marinara sauce.
Pizza Logs
4 PC served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Parm Pizza Logs
4 PC served with marinara sauce.
Dyno Rolls
4 PC pizza logs dipped in buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese.
Dyno Rolls Large
6 PC pizza logs dipped in buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese.
Chicken Fingers
4 PC served with one of the following sauces: Barbecue, Bleu cheese, Boss sauce, Buffalo Hot or Mild, Country Sweet Mild, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sriracha BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
4 PC served with bleu cheese.
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Fingers
4 PC served with bleu cheese.
Fried Mushrooms
Served with bleu cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar & Mozzarella cheeses, salsa & sour cream on side.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, tomato, red onion, salsa & sour cream on the side
Buffalo Quesadilla
Buffalo chicken fingers, cheddar cheese, served with bleu cheese on the side
Steak Quesadilla
Shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella cheese, salsa & sour cream on side
Hard Beef Taco
Hard Chicken Taco
Soft Beef Taco
Soft Chicken Taco
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, croutons, carrots and celery. Crispy fried chicken fingers covered in our very own mild buffalo sauce.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onions, bacon, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Classic Chicken Finger Salad
Golden chicken fingers with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, croutons, cheddar.
Crumbly Bleu Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, banana peppers.
Greek Salad
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and banana peppers.
House Salad
Julienne Salad
Shaved Chicken Salad
Shaved chicken smothered in mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & croutons.
Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream, in a crispy tortilla bowl.
Tuna Salad
Romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, croutons, banana peppers
Hot Dogs
Value Meals
#1 Any Burger Combo
ANY BURGER COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
#2 Hot Dog Combo
HOT DOG COMBO: Red or White Zweigles hot dog, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
#3 Chicken Finger Combo
CHICKEN FINGER COMBO: 4 Chicken Fingers, choice of dipping sauce, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
#4 Any Chicken Sandwich Combo
ANY CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
#5 Wrap Combo
WRAP COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
#6 Melt Combo
MELT COMBO: Served with french fries & a fountain beverage.
#7 Sub Combo
SUB COMBO: Served with french fries & a fountain beverage
#8 Quad Taco Combo
QUAD TACO COMBO: 4 Tacos & a fountain beverage. Choose from hard shell or soft tortilla, topped with lettuce, tomato, & shredded cheddar. Served with side of salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Wings
Burgers
Bacon-Cheeseburger
Crispy bacon strips playing nice with garden fresh veggies. Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes & mayo garnish this juicy burger. Served on a hard roll.
Beyond Burger
Black & Bleu Burger
Satisfy the strongest of appetite with this masterpiece of a burger! Fresh all beef patty, paired with crispy bacon strips, melted crumbly bleu cheese, and red onions grilled in a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Served on a hard roll.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Whole-kernel corn and smoky chipotle peppers give this delicious veggie burger a whole lot of flavor. But we've added a touch more... Crispy fried onions, barbecue sauce and pepperjack cheese.
Black Forest Burger
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing.
Brisket Burger
We dub this one the crowd pleaser! Introducing fresh all beef patty piled high with smoked beef brisket, bursting with melted cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.
Brunch Burger
Where breakfast meets lunch! Enjoy one of our juicy cheeseburgers topped with an over easy egg, American cheese, and crispy bacon. Get the best of both worlds.
Buffalo Bleu Burger
This mouth-watering goodness will satisfy strongest of appetites! Bite into a tasty all beef patty, topped with melted crumbly bleu cheese & smothered with our signature buffalo sauce. Served on a hard roll.
Burger From Hell
Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo, and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce
Cheeseburger
We see a burger & cheese romance in your near future. Sink your teeth into this time-honored classic.
Cheeseburger From Hell
Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo , and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce
Cowboy Black Bean Veggie Burger
Cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, grilled onion, and BBQ sauce.
Double-Cheeseburger
Prepare yourself for this mouth-watering duo of meat & cheese. Oozing with American cheese, this double-stacked burger is for those with the heartiest of appetites. Served on a hard roll.
Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger
Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.
Garden Veggie Burger
The King of veggie burgers! Majestically joined are mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, carrots, green and red bell peppers, and black olives. This patty is crowned with tomato & provolone
Hamburger
Silence that growling stomach with this simple and delicious all American classic! Fresh all beef patty made to order. Served on a hard roll.
Mushroom Burger
Mushroom lovers' dream! Featuring grilled baby bella mushrooms paired with Swiss cheese. This juicy burger will have your taste buds singing. Served on a hard roll.
Western Burger
Saddle up if you choose! This variety of flavors will take you for a ride. Crispy bacon, sautéed onions, BBQ sauce & melted cheddar cheese are riding this mound of meat bareback. Served on a hard roll.
Wimpy Burger
Get your stretch pants ready for our signature burger. Stacked high with two all beef patties, smothered in American cheese, savory bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, mayo & onions. Designed for the carnivore in you. Served on a hard roll.
Side Orders
Plates
2X3 Plate
Feeling a little hungrier? Choose three between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
2X4 Plate
Satisfy that hunger! Choose four between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
2X6 Plate
Could feed a small family! Choice of six between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Black Bean Veggie Plate
One Black Bean Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Boneless Wing Plate
6 Boneless wings served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Breakfast Plate
2 Sunny side up eggs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Brisket Plate
Beef Brisket topped with grilled onion, cheddar and barbecue sauce served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.
Cheeseburger Plate
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Chicken Breast Plate
One grilled chicken breast served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Chicken Finger Plate
Three chicken fingers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Combo Plate
Choice of two between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available.
Garden Veggie Plate
One Garden Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Grilled Cheese Plate
Grilled Cheese served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Half Plate
Choice of one between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Hamburger Plate
Two beef patties served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Meatless Plate
Macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.
Philly Steak Plate
Shaved steak with nacho cheese served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Red Hot Plate
Two Zweigle's red hot dogs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Shaved Chicken Plate
Shaved chicken, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Shaved Steak Plate
Shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
White Hot Plate
Two Zweigle's white hot dogs served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Chicken Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Jamaican style...you'll be jammin' while biting into this jerk style sandwich. Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with crispy bacon, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served on a hard roll.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Screaming Cajun seasonings makes you holler YUM !!! Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with peppers and onions. Topped with creamy mozzarella and cajun seasoning. Served on a hard roll.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Get ready for a flavor combination that's sure to wake up your taste buds. This is the KING of chicken sandwiches. Tender grilled chicken breast topped with sliced grilled ham. Garnished with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Served on a hard roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Taste of Italy will have you singing, Topped with provolone, Parmesan & marinara
Classic Chicken Finger Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, mayo
Deep Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Finger licking good ! Chicken fingers...not just on the kiddy menu. Try this adult sandwich. You'll be glad you did. Crispy fried chicken fingers with lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a hard roll.
Hell Chicken Sandwich
Ready to test your heat & pain threshold? Order the Hell Chicken Sandwich for an adrenaline & flavor rush! Marinated chicken breast spiced up with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and mozzarella; topped with crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo, and
Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich
Simply sublime. Makes your mouth water just looking at it, but wait until you taste it! So delicious! Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes and mayo. Served on a hard roll.
Ranch Chicken Finger Sandwich
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, mayo with spicy crispy chicken.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Western Chicken Sandwich
Strap yourself in and pull up by your bootstraps when you bite into this sandwich, cowboy ! Tender grilled chicken breast & onions. Topped with 2 crispy bacon slices, shredded cheddar and BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.
Melts
Chicken Melt
Grilled to perfection & simply scrumptious! Grilled chicken breast with bacon, melted american cheese and juicy tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.
Corned Beef Reuben Melt
Mouthwatering NYC style sandwich is creamy and hearty. Will become a new favorite. Corned beef topped with grilled sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served on a rye bread.
Crispy Chicken Ranch Melt
Crunchy and satisfying with a refreshing ranch dressing finish. Golden crispy chicken fingers, crispy bacon strips, fresh tomato, melted cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served on a sourdough bread.
Ham & Turkey Melt
Swiss, tomato, on sourdough
Ham Melt
GOOEY GOODNESS...mmmmm. Juicy grilled ham topped with melted swiss cheese and juicy tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.p
Patty Melt
Marriage of meat, cheese & grilled onions hits the hunger spot! Fresh all beef patty topped with american cheese and grilled onions.
Ranchero Melt
Add a little kick to your meal with one of our newest additions to the melt family. Classic sourdough grilled to perfection, tasty grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion, ranch dressing and spicy jalapenos to raise it up a notch.
Shaved Steak Melt
Like a Philly steak favorite, but kicked up a notch with A1 sauce...mmmmm. Fresh shaved steak with grilled onions and melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with A1 Sauce. Served on a sourdough bread.
Tuna Melt
Hot tuna and melted cheese sure to satisfy your cravings with this amazing melt! Grilled Tuna Salad topped with melted american cheese and fresh tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.
Turkey Club Melt
Dripping with flavor, this signature club just got better when we melt it for you. Grilled turkey with crispy bacon strips, american cheese and fresh tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.
Turkey Reuben Melt
Deli style reuben with a lighter taste than it
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon...did we mention bacon? Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tangy & spicy all rolled up to make your mouth water. Golden crispy chicken fingers paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and Bleu cheese dressing.
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Louisiana style with grilled veggies & heavenly melted cheese. Marinated, tender grilled chicken breast paired with grilled peppers and onions. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Cajun seasoning.
Cheeseburger Plate Wrap
2 Cheeseburger patties served with macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Cheeseburger Wrap
How can you go wrong taking the classic cheeseburger and rolling it up? Divine. Not your ordinary wrap! Beef patties topped with melted american cheese, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and mayo.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Made to satisfy the an Emperor with great taste....Delicioso !!! Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with crispy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomato. Finished with parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Appetizing medley of ingredients, always a crowd pleaser. Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with juicy grilled ham. Topped with melted swiss cheese, crispy lettuce and fresh tomato.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Cowboy up & taste this ranch style savory wrap. Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and finished with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato and ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken fingers served with bacon, tomato, ranch, and cheddar cheese.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Chicken Fingers served with mac n cheese, bacon, and homefries.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Zorba would be proud to serve this at home...or at a big, fat wedding. Marinated grilled chicken breast complemented with with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, black olives, onions, feta cheese and greek dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
Ham Wrap
Just like the All-American favorite, but rolled up for fun ! Ham, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Hell Cheeseburger Wrap
Hell Chicken Wrap
Shaved Chicken Wrap
You have two equally delicious ways to stuff this, so choose wisely. Marinated chicken breast, grilled and thinly shaved. Topped w/grilled peppers and onions and melted mozzarella OR w/grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.
Shaved Steak Plate Wrap
Served with macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Shaved Steak Wrap
This meaty wrap is loaded with fresh steak and veggies that will stick to your ribs. Shaved steak with grilled peppers and onions. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese.
Taco Wrap
South of the border goodness with piquant salsa will create a flavor fiesta in your mouth. Seasoned ground beef with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onions. Finished with black olives and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour
Tuna Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey Club Wrap
Oh so classy. This club is deliciously layered to perfection. Turkey with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Turkey Reuben Wrap
Deli style Reuben with a lighter taste than it
Turkey Wrap
Gobble, gobble this one up! Turkey, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo
Veggie Greek Wrap
Mediterranean style wrap is a vegetarian delight...healthy without skimping on flavor ! Fresh lettuce, juicy tomato paired with creamy feta cheese, black olives, onions, cucumbers and greek dressing.
Western Chicken Wrap
Delectable, down-home BBQ flavor for the cowpoke in you. Take your taste buds for a wild ride! Thinly shaved chicken breast with grilled onions melted cheddar and finished with BBQ sauce.
Fish
Sandwiches & Subs
Black & Bleu Sub
Hurts so good...and tastes even better ;) Freshly shaved steak, crumbly bleu cheese, sauteed red onions, topped with balsamic glaze.
BLT Club
BLT Sandwich
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg fried over easy, American cheese
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
Egg fried over easy, American cheese, choice of ham or bacon
Brisket Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub
Wrangle up this enticing mix of yummy flavors and textures. Golden crispy chicken fingers topped with crispy lettuce, juicy tomato
Cheeseburger Club
Cheeseburger Sub
A new way to enjoy an American classic on a tempting roll. Fresh all beef patty topped with American cheese. Finished with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato and mayo.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Chicken fingers, ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Classic Chicken Finger Sub
Tempt your taste buds with finger licking good golden crispy chicken fingers topped with crispy lettuce, juicy tomato, and mayo.
Garlic Steak Sub
Grilled onions, mozzarella, garlic butter sauce
Grilled Bacon and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Turkey Club Sub
Ham Club
Ham Sandwich
Ham Sub
Tempting, savory and satisfying. Ham with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Philly Steak Sub
Hearty and juicy, dripping with spicy flavor. Freshly shaved steak, topped with hot nacho cheese.
Ranch Chicken Finger Sub
Shaved Chicken Sub
Grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella cheese
Shaved Steak Sub
A royal hoagie fit for the tastes of a queen and the appetite of a king. Grilled shaved steak with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Tuna Club
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Sub
Refreshing tuna salad and crispy lettuce, fresh tomato and mayo. Guaranteed to satisfy one and all.
Turkey Club
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey Sub
Everyone's favorite sub because you cannot improve on classic perfection. Sliced turkey with fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and mayo.
Vegetarian
Black Bean Veggie Plate
One Black Bean Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar & Mozzarella cheeses, salsa & sour cream on side.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Whole-kernel corn and smoky chipotle peppers give this delicious veggie burger a whole lot of flavor. But we've added a touch more... Crispy fried onions, barbecue sauce and pepperjack cheese.
Cowboy Black Bean Veggie Burger
Cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, grilled onion, and BBQ sauce.
Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger
Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.
Garden Veggie Burger
The King of veggie burgers! Majestically joined are mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, carrots, green and red bell peppers, and black olives. This patty is crowned with tomato & provolone
Garden Veggie Plate
One Garden Veggie Burger Patty served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
Veggie Greek Wrap
Mediterranean style wrap is a vegetarian delight...healthy without skimping on flavor ! Fresh lettuce, juicy tomato paired with creamy feta cheese, black olives, onions, cucumbers and greek dressing.
Kids' Meals
Kiddie Cheeseburger
Served with French Fries and fountain drink
Kiddie Chicken Fingers
Served with French Fries and fountain drink
Kiddie Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries and fountain drink
Kiddie Hamburger
Served with French Fries and fountain drink
Kiddie Hot Dog
Served with French Fries and fountain drink
Extra Sauces
Extra Steak sauce
Extra Balsamic
Extra Barbecue
Extra Bleu Cheese
Extra Boss Sauce
Extra Buffalo Hot
Extra Buffalo Mild
Extra Caesar
Extra Country Sweet Mild
Extra low-cal Italian
Extra Garlic Parmesan
Extra Golden Italian
Extra Greek
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Ranch
Extra Salsa
Extra Side Nacho Cheese
Extra Side Meat Sauce
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Sriracha BBQ
Extra Sweet Chili
Extra Sweet Heat
Extra Thousand Island
Extra Wimpys Hell Sauce
Extra Tartar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and eat!
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624