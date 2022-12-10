A map showing the location of Winchester Steakhouse 117 US Hwy 16 EView gallery

Winchester Steakhouse 117 US Hwy 16 E

review star

No reviews yet

117 US Hwy 16 E

Buffalo, WY 82834

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Fried Beans

$9.95

1/2 Doz Oysters Rock

$15.95

Doz Oysters Rock

$28.95

Spin Dip

$10.95

Zingers

$11.95

Zingers (Meal)

$16.95

Beer Bites

$8.95

RMO

$9.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Calamari

$14.95

App Size Onion Ring

$8.95

Coconut Shr (App)

$16.95

Mozz Sticks (6)

$9.95Out of stock

Pork Belly Ends

$9.95

Shr Scampi (App)

$12.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Caesar

$6.95

Caesar w/ Gr Chix

$13.95

Caesar w/ Gr Shr

$16.95

Steak Salad

$19.95Out of stock

Wedge

$8.95

Crispy Club

$13.95

Cobb

$14.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Crock Onion Soup (App)

$7.95

Crock Onion Soup (Meal)

$7.95

Potato Bacon (Cup)

$4.95

Potato Bacon (Bowl)

$7.95

Triple Chz (Cup)

$4.95

Triple Chz (Bowl)

$7.95

Steaks

Prime Rib

$38.95

JR

$26.95

NY

$29.95

Sirloin

$29.95

Ribeye

$36.95

Porter House

$58.95

Petit

$34.95

Filet

$38.95

Delmon

$38.95

Pepper Steak

$26.95

Beef Liver

$16.95

CFS

$18.95

Seafood & Fish

Fried Shrimp

$23.95

Shrimp Pasta

$24.95

Bacon Scallops

$22.95

Salmon

$24.95

Mahi-Mahi

$24.95

Halibut

$23.95

Win Halibut

$24.95

Stuffed Halibut

$25.95

Half Crab

$55.95

Full Crab

$79.95

Single Tail

$55.95

Twin Tail

$86.95

Coconut Shrimp

$23.95

1/2 Coconut Shr

$8.95

1/2 Grilled Shr

$8.95

1/2 Fried Shr

$8.95

Walleye

$24.95Out of stock

Pork & Chicken

Half BBQ

$15.95

Full BBQ

$19.95

Winch Chkn

$18.95

Pork Flatiron

$23.92

Chkn Parm

$17.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

Pizza

$6.95Out of stock

Corn Dog (1)

$4.95

Corn Dog (2)

$6.95

Mac & Chz Bites

$6.95

Desserts

Sicilian Orange

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.50

NY Chz Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Brownie Sundae

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$9.00Out of stock

S'more Lava Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00Out of stock

GF Choc Lava Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Rotating Ice Cream

$2.95

Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Turtle Chz Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Add On Sides

Baked

$2.95

Baked SC

$2.95

Baked Works

$2.95

Side Mashed

$2.95

Mashed Works

$2.95

Brussel Sprouts

$2.95

Asparagus

$2.95

Side Sweet Fry

$2.95

Cup Soup

$4.95

Bowl Soup

$7.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$6.95

Side Mushrooms

$2.95

Side Steak Fries

$2.95

Side O Rings

$4.95

1/2 Coconut Shr

$8.95

1/2 Fried Shr

$8.95

1/2 Grilled Shr

$8.95

1/2 Bac Scall

$8.95

Side Grilled Chix

$7.00

Tail Add On

$42.95

1/2 Crab Add On

$48.95

Full Crab Add On

$55.95

To Go

Utensils

Condiments

Beer

BT Bomber Mnt Amber

$4.50

BT Hot Streak IPA

$4.50

BT Saddle Bronc Brown

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Alaskan Amber

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$4.00

Land Shark

$4.50

Odouls

$4.00

Petro Club Pilsner

$4.50Out of stock

Salt Creek Citra IPA

$4.50

Guiness

$4.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Drink Special

$9.00

Huckleberry Lemon Drop

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Top Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Top Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Beam Peach Fizz

$9.00

Well Moscow Mule

$8.00+

Top Moscow Mule

$9.00+

Key Lime Martini

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Top Margarita

$10.00

Big Horn Sunrise

$9.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$9.00

Long Island

$8.00

Well Old Fashion

$8.00+

Top Old Fashioned

$12.00

Well Manhattan

$10.00

Top Manhattan

$12.00

Well Gin Martini

$10.00

Top Gin Martini

$12.00

Well Vodka Martini

$10.00

Top Vodka Martini

$12.00

Winchester Coffee

$10.00

Buttered Toffee

$10.00

Butterfinger Bliss

$10.00

Nose Warmer

$10.00

Liquid Snickers

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Sangria

$8.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.50+

Absolut

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

44°North

$7.00+

Well Gin

$5.50+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Hendrick's

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00+

Well Rum

$5.50+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Myer's

$6.00+

Tequila Well

$5.50+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

Milagro

$7.00+

Patron

$9.00+Out of stock

Well Bourbon (Jim Beam)

$6.00+

Maker's Mark

$7.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00+

Woodford

$8.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

Well Whiskey (Jack Daniels)

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Pendleton

$6.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00+

Bushmills

$6.00+

CC

$6.00+

CLC

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Vanilla

$7.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Seagram's 7

$6.00+

VO

$6.00+

Crown Black

$8.00+

Well Scotch (Lauders)

$6.00+

Cutty Sark

$6.00+

Dewar's

$6.00+

Glenlivet

$9.00+

J & B

$6.00+

JW Red

$6.00+

Chivas Regal

$8.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Bailey's

$6.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Christian Bro Brandy

$6.00+

Rum Chata

$6.00+

House Wine

House Cab

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Chard

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Red Wine

Joel Gott Cab

$12.00+

Coppola Cab

$11.00+

Wild Vines Blkberry Merlot

$6.00+

Ch. Michelle Merlot

$10.00+

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Hahn Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Los Cardos Malbec

$7.00+

Bogle Red Blend

$7.00+

Bogle Red Zin

$7.00+

Bottle- Smith & Hook Cab

$40.00

Bottle - Duck Pond Pinot Noir

$40.00

White Wine

7 Daughters Moscato

$9.00+

Barefoot White Zin

$6.00+

Line 39 Chard

$7.00+

Hess Chard

$9.00+

Seaglass Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Fetzer Reisling

$7.00+

Mirassou Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Bottle-Kendall Jackson Chard

$38.00

Bottle-Zenato Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Bottle-Pine Ridge Viognier

$36.00

Wine Special

$6.00

GLS Wild Vines Blackberry Merlot

$6.00

GLS Hahn Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Underwood Oregon Pinot Noir

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Bogle Essential Red

$6.00

GLS Chateau St. Michelle Merlot

$8.00

GLS Los Cardos Malbec Argentina

$6.50

GLS Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.50

GLS Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50

GLS Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel

$9.50

GLS 6oz CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS 9oz CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

GLS 6oz CK Mondavi Merlot

$6.00

GLS 9oz CK Mondavi Merlot

$7.50

GLS Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Zenato Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GLS Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier

$7.50

GLS Hess Select Chardonnay

$8.50

GLS Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Fetzer Goosefoot Road Riesling

$6.50

GLS Seven Daughters Moscato

$7.50

GLS 6oz Mondavi Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS 9oz Mondavi Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS 6oz Wood Bridge Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS 9oz Wood Bridge Pinot Grigio

$7.50

BTL Wild Vines Blackberry Merlot

$16.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Underwood Oregon Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Bogle Essential Red

$24.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Merlot

$28.00

BTL Los Cardos Malbec Argentina

$25.00

BTL Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

BTL Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

BTL Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel

$36.00

BTL Willamette Valley Cluster Pinot Noir

$39.00Out of stock

BTL Justin Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon

$63.00Out of stock

BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$76.00Out of stock

BTL Seaglass Sav Blanc

$27.00

BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Pine Ridge Viognier

$28.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Fetzer Road Riesling

$24.00

BTL Seven Daughters Moscato

$26.00

BTL Kendall Jack Chard

$38.00

Reserve Wine

Bottle - Duck Pond Pinot Noir

$40.00

JUSTIN PASO CAB SAUV

$50.00Out of stock

RAYMOND CAB SAUV

$65.00Out of stock

JORDAN CAB SAUV

$80.00Out of stock

Tuesday

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

Beef

$17.95

Wednesday

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

Beef

$17.95

Beef Pot Pie

$15.95Out of stock

Thursday

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

Beef

$17.95

Beef Stroganoff

$14.95Out of stock

Ham

$15.95Out of stock

Friday

Beef

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Pasta Special

$16.95

Saturday

Pasta Special

$16.95

Beef

$17.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.95Out of stock

Sunday

Orange Cranberry Chicken

$16.95Out of stock

Ham

$15.95Out of stock

Beef

$17.95

Market Special

Yellowfin

$24.95Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$38.95

Walleye

$26.95Out of stock

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Dt Pepsi

$2.50

7 UP

$2.50

Mnt Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice/Milk

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

V8

$3.00Out of stock

ZingZang

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Cran Juice

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 US Hwy 16 E, Buffalo, WY 82834

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
