Winchester Steakhouse 117 US Hwy 16 E
117 US Hwy 16 E
Buffalo, WY 82834
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
$8.95
Fried Beans
$9.95
1/2 Doz Oysters Rock
$15.95
Doz Oysters Rock
$28.95
Spin Dip
$10.95
Zingers
$11.95
Zingers (Meal)
$16.95
Beer Bites
$8.95
RMO
$9.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.95
Calamari
$14.95
App Size Onion Ring
$8.95
Coconut Shr (App)
$16.95
Mozz Sticks (6)
$9.95Out of stock
Pork Belly Ends
$9.95
Shr Scampi (App)
$12.95Out of stock
Soups & Salads
Steaks
Seafood & Fish
Fried Shrimp
$23.95
Shrimp Pasta
$24.95
Bacon Scallops
$22.95
Salmon
$24.95
Mahi-Mahi
$24.95
Halibut
$23.95
Win Halibut
$24.95
Stuffed Halibut
$25.95
Half Crab
$55.95
Full Crab
$79.95
Single Tail
$55.95
Twin Tail
$86.95
Coconut Shrimp
$23.95
1/2 Coconut Shr
$8.95
1/2 Grilled Shr
$8.95
1/2 Fried Shr
$8.95
Walleye
$24.95Out of stock
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sicilian Orange
$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$7.50
NY Chz Cake
$9.00
Carrot Cake
$6.50
Brownie Sundae
$9.00Out of stock
Lemon Cake
$9.00Out of stock
S'more Lava Cake
$9.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$9.00Out of stock
GF Choc Lava Cake
$9.00Out of stock
Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.95
Rotating Ice Cream
$2.95
Pecan Pie
$9.00Out of stock
Turtle Chz Cake
$9.00Out of stock
Add On Sides
Baked
$2.95
Baked SC
$2.95
Baked Works
$2.95
Side Mashed
$2.95
Mashed Works
$2.95
Brussel Sprouts
$2.95
Asparagus
$2.95
Side Sweet Fry
$2.95
Cup Soup
$4.95
Bowl Soup
$7.95
Side Salad
$4.95
Side Caesar
$6.95
Side Mushrooms
$2.95
Side Steak Fries
$2.95
Side O Rings
$4.95
1/2 Coconut Shr
$8.95
1/2 Fried Shr
$8.95
1/2 Grilled Shr
$8.95
1/2 Bac Scall
$8.95
Side Grilled Chix
$7.00
Tail Add On
$42.95
1/2 Crab Add On
$48.95
Full Crab Add On
$55.95
To Go
Beer
BT Bomber Mnt Amber
$4.50
BT Hot Streak IPA
$4.50
BT Saddle Bronc Brown
$4.50
Coors Banquet
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.50
Alaskan Amber
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Corona
$4.50
Sam Adams Winter Lager
$4.00
Land Shark
$4.50
Odouls
$4.00
Petro Club Pilsner
$4.50Out of stock
Salt Creek Citra IPA
$4.50
Guiness
$4.50Out of stock
Cocktails
Drink Special
$9.00
Huckleberry Lemon Drop
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Top Bloody Mary
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Top Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Beam Peach Fizz
$9.00
Well Moscow Mule
$8.00+
Top Moscow Mule
$9.00+
Key Lime Martini
$10.00
Margarita
$8.00
Top Margarita
$10.00
Big Horn Sunrise
$9.00
Cucumber Lemonade
$9.00
Raspberry Lemonade
$9.00
Long Island
$8.00
Well Old Fashion
$8.00+
Top Old Fashioned
$12.00
Well Manhattan
$10.00
Top Manhattan
$12.00
Well Gin Martini
$10.00
Top Gin Martini
$12.00
Well Vodka Martini
$10.00
Top Vodka Martini
$12.00
Winchester Coffee
$10.00
Buttered Toffee
$10.00
Butterfinger Bliss
$10.00
Nose Warmer
$10.00
Liquid Snickers
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Sangria
$8.50
Liquor
Well Vodka
$5.50+
Absolut
$7.00+
Grey Goose
$8.00+
Smirnoff
$7.00+
Tito's
$6.00+
Ketel One
$7.00+
44°North
$7.00+
Well Gin
$5.50+
Tanqueray
$6.00+
Hendrick's
$8.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$6.00+
Well Rum
$5.50+
Bacardi
$6.00+
Captain Morgan
$6.00+
Malibu
$6.00+
Myer's
$6.00+
Tequila Well
$5.50+
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.00+
Milagro
$7.00+
Patron
$9.00+Out of stock
Well Bourbon (Jim Beam)
$6.00+
Maker's Mark
$7.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$6.00+
Woodford
$8.00+
Bulleit
$7.00+
Buffalo Trace
$7.00+
Well Whiskey (Jack Daniels)
$6.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
Pendleton
$6.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$8.00+
Bushmills
$6.00+
CC
$6.00+
CLC
$6.00+
Crown Apple
$7.00+
Crown Vanilla
$7.00+
Jameson
$6.00+
Seagram's 7
$6.00+
VO
$6.00+
Crown Black
$8.00+
Well Scotch (Lauders)
$6.00+
Cutty Sark
$6.00+
Dewar's
$6.00+
Glenlivet
$9.00+
J & B
$6.00+
JW Red
$6.00+
Chivas Regal
$8.00+
Frangelico
$6.00+
Disaronno
$7.00+
Bailey's
$6.00+
Kahlua
$7.00+
Christian Bro Brandy
$6.00+
Rum Chata
$6.00+
Red Wine
White Wine
7 Daughters Moscato
$9.00+
Barefoot White Zin
$6.00+
Line 39 Chard
$7.00+
Hess Chard
$9.00+
Seaglass Sauv Blanc
$9.00+
Fetzer Reisling
$7.00+
Mirassou Pinot Grigio
$7.00+
Bottle-Kendall Jackson Chard
$38.00
Bottle-Zenato Pinot Grigio
$36.00
Bottle-Pine Ridge Viognier
$36.00
Wine Special
$6.00
GLS Wild Vines Blackberry Merlot
$6.00
GLS Hahn Pinot Noir
$7.00
GLS Underwood Oregon Pinot Noir
$7.00Out of stock
GLS Bogle Essential Red
$6.00
GLS Chateau St. Michelle Merlot
$8.00
GLS Los Cardos Malbec Argentina
$6.50
GLS Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.50
GLS Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon
$8.00
GLS Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.50
GLS Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel
$9.50
GLS 6oz CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.00
GLS 9oz CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
$7.50
GLS 6oz CK Mondavi Merlot
$6.00
GLS 9oz CK Mondavi Merlot
$7.50
GLS Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
GLS Zenato Pinot Grigio
$8.50
GLS Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier
$7.50
GLS Hess Select Chardonnay
$8.50
GLS Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay
$8.00
GLS Fetzer Goosefoot Road Riesling
$6.50
GLS Seven Daughters Moscato
$7.50
GLS 6oz Mondavi Chardonnay
$6.00
GLS 9oz Mondavi Chardonnay
$7.50
GLS 6oz Wood Bridge Pinot Grigio
$6.00
GLS 9oz Wood Bridge Pinot Grigio
$7.50
BTL Wild Vines Blackberry Merlot
$16.00
BTL Hahn Pinot Noir
$26.00
BTL Underwood Oregon Pinot Noir
$26.00
BTL Bogle Essential Red
$24.00
BTL Chateau St. Michelle Merlot
$28.00
BTL Los Cardos Malbec Argentina
$25.00
BTL Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon
$34.00
BTL Columbia Crest H3 Cabernet Sauvignon
$29.00
BTL Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon
$32.00
BTL Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel
$36.00
BTL Willamette Valley Cluster Pinot Noir
$39.00Out of stock
BTL Justin Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon
$63.00Out of stock
BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
$76.00Out of stock
BTL Seaglass Sav Blanc
$27.00
BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio
$28.00
BTL Pine Ridge Viognier
$28.00
BTL Hess Chardonnay
$29.00
BTL Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay
$29.00Out of stock
BTL Fetzer Road Riesling
$24.00
BTL Seven Daughters Moscato
$26.00
BTL Kendall Jack Chard
$38.00
Reserve Wine
Soda
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
117 US Hwy 16 E, Buffalo, WY 82834
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
