Restaurant header imageView gallery

Winchesters Saloon 511 West Street

review star

No reviews yet

511 West Street

Phillips, NE 68865

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Macaroni Bites

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Pickle Fries

$8.95

Wings

$8.95+

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Nachos El Cazador

$10.95

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.95

Fish Basket

$12.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Winchester Burger

$11.95

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.95

El Cazador

$12.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

B.L.T.

$10.95

Chicken Club

$11.95

Kids Meal

Kid Mac n Cheese

$5.95

Kid Fish

$5.95

Kid Chicken

$5.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid Burger

$5.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.45

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Steak Taco Salad

$11.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

511 West Street, Phillips, NE 68865

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kiko’s Cantina - 103 W 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
101 West 3rd Street Grand Island, NE 68801
View restaurantnext
Mckinney's Irish Pub - Grand Island - 123 3rd St W
orange starNo Reviews
123 3rd St W Grand Island, NE 68801
View restaurantnext
Franco’s Wings N More - 1023 w 2nd
orange starNo Reviews
1023 w 2nd Grand Island, NE 68801
View restaurantnext
JoJo's Gelato & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1007 Q Street Aurora, NE 68818
View restaurantnext
Ozzys Tavern - 111 Plum Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 Plum Street Doniphan, NE 68832
View restaurantnext
Post 61 Club
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Forrest St Sutton, NE 68979
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Phillips
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston