Winchesters Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

511 West Street

Phillips, NE 68865

Popular Items

Macaroni Bites

$8.99

Winchester Cheeseburger

$12.49

FOOD

Appetizers

Nachos Model 92'

$12.99

Macaroni Bites

$8.99

Wings

$8.99+

Chips & Queso

$6.49

Pickle Chips

$8.99

Garlic Cheddar Curds

$8.99

Onion Peels

$8.49

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$13.49

Burgers & Sandwiches

Winchester Cheeseburger

$12.49

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Pepper Jack Burger

$12.49

El Cazador

$13.49

Chicken Club

$12.99

B.L.T.

$13.49

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Steak Taco Salad

$12.99

Kids Meal

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kid Chicken

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kid Fish

$6.49

Sides

Side Shoestring Fries

$2.95

Side Potato Salad

$2.95

Side Daily Vegetable

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$2.95

Side Onion Peels

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Dressings

Ranch

Dorothy Lynch

Bleu Cheese

Raspberry Vin.

Salsa

Hot Sauce

Mild Sauce

Honey BBQ

Desserts

Lava Cake

$6.95

Bundt Cake

$6.95

MERCHANDISE

Clothing

Hats

$21.99

Black Shirts

$14.99+

Grey Deer Shirt

$24.99+

Deer Shirt

$24.99+

Sand John W. Shirt

$24.99+

SPECIALS

BUCKET OF 5 DOMESTIC 120Z BEERS

$16.50

Entry Fee $5

$5.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Pickle Bloody Mary Shot

$2.00

Shared Entree Charge

$3.99

CONCESSIONS

Ice Cream

Oreo Bars

$1.50

Drumsticks

$1.50

Fla-Vor-Ice

$0.25

Candy

Starburst Candy

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Reese's

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

M&Ms

$1.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.00

Bag of Ice

8lb Bag of Ice

$2.75

OFF SALE

OFF SALE BEER

12oz Domestic

$2.00

16oz Domestic

$3.00

12oz Premium

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

511 West Street, Phillips, NE 68865

Directions

