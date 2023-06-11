Restaurant header imageView gallery
Wind River Brewing Company - Pinedale Wyoming

986 Reviews

$$

402 W Pine St

Pinedale, WY 82941

Popular Items

Build a Burger

$15.00

Hand pattied beef served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle on the side.

Wind River Reuben

$16.50

Corned beef, old world sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing grilled on marbled rye.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Four home-style crispy fried chicken tenders served with our WRBC sauce.

FOOD

Starters

Here's where you find your soft pretzels, poppers, chicken wings, etc. to start your meal off right!

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Four homemade jalapeño poppers stuffed with garlic chive cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Artichoke hearts and baby spinach in a slightly spicy cream cheese sauce. Served with celery, carrots and toasted baguette slices.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Extra crispy chicken wings with your choice of buffalo sauce, spicy barbecue or Asian sauce, BBQ dry rub, or ghost pepper dry rub.

Chips and Pico de Gallo

$6.00

A basket of chips with our very own pico de gallo.

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Two soft pretzels served with our own housemade cheese dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Brisket Nachos

$14.00

House fried tortilla chips with beer cheese, brisket, jalapeños, olives, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

Fries

$7.00

Basket o' fries w/your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Fries

$8.50

Basket o' fries w/cheese melted on top and your choice of dipping sauces.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Basket o' fries w/bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream and your choice of dipping sauces.

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$8.00

Basket o' sweet potato fries w/your choice of dipping sauces.

Loaded Sweet Potato Basket

$10.25

Basket o' sweet potato fries w/bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream and your choice of dipping sauces.

Tater Tot Basket

$7.00

Basket of tater tots w/your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Delicious onion rings w/choice of dipping sauce.

Basket Of Cheese Tots

$8.00

Basket of tater tots w/cheese melted on top plus your choice of dipping sauce.

Basket Of Tots Loaded

$9.00

Basket of tater tots w/bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream. And some dipping sauce, if you'd like!

Basket Cheese Curds

$15.00

Fried cheese curds served with a side of marinara.

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

Burgers, Sandwiches & More

Brew Master Burger

$20.00

Hand pattied beef topped with onion rings, house smoked brisket, BBQ sauce & pepper jack cheese served on a grilled bun.

Chipotle Avocado Burger

$19.00

Hand pattied beef topped with avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and chipotle mayo served on a grilled bun.

Egg Burger

$18.00

Hand pattied beef topped with a fried egg, bacon and pepper jack cheese served on sourdough bread.

Fire Burger

$18.00

Hand pattied beef topped with muenster cheese, grilled jalapeños served on a grilled bun.

Veggie Burger

$20.00

All vegetable patty seared on the flattop, served on a gluten free bun.

Build a Burger

$15.00

Hand pattied beef served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle on the side.

French Dip

$15.00

Slow roasted top round, thinly sliced, topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie, served with au jus and horseradish sauce.

BLT

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted wheatberry bread.

Wind River Reuben

$16.50

Corned beef, old world sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing grilled on marbled rye.

House Smoked Sandwich

$14.00

Shredded house smoked beef brisket in BBQ sauce, served on a grilled bun.

Gyros

$14.00

Two pitas filled with your choice of lamb or grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, shredded onion, tomato and our house made tzatziki sauce.

C.B.A.S.S.

$16.50

Chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss sandwich, served on a grilled bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

4.5 oz. crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles served on a grilled bun with chipotle sauce.

Kellen's Philly

$16.50

Slow roasted, thinly sliced seasoned beef with grilled red onions, red peppers and melted pepper jack cheese serve on a toasted hoagie with spicy mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, topped with grilled onions and blue cheese crumbles served on a grilled bun.

BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.00

BBQ brisket with melted pepper jack and American cheese served on grilled sourdough bread

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

A mild, white fish fillet, beer battered and deep fried served on a grilled bun with American cheese and a house-made dill tartar sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

House cooked pulled pork in BBQ sauce served on a grilled bun.

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork and sliced ham tipped with Swiss cheese and yellow mustard, served on a toasted hoagie.

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast covered in house Asian sauce and grilled pineapple.

Street Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortillas topped with citrus slaw, choice of grilled chicken, house smoked brisket, garlic shrimp, fish or sautéed veggies (sorry no mixing). Served with limes, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and ranch dressing in a warm flour tortilla.

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$14.50

Eight sautéed shrimp, chopped salad, corn, avocado and black beans with a spicy cilantro lime dressing served in a warm flour tortilla.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Four home-style crispy fried chicken tenders served with our WRBC sauce.

Fish and Chips

$15.50

A mild, white Swai fillet deep fried with a Blonde Ale beer batter. Served with a house made dill tartar sauce.

Pork Chops

$19.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, red onions and red peppers served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. ( No Side)

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with shredded BBQ beef brisket, grilled onions and jalapeños, served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole . (No side)

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with chorizo sausage, back beans and corn, served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole. (No side)

Salads

Mediterannean Salad

$17.00

House greens and romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, marinated red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese with Greek dressing.

WRBC Salad

$17.00

House greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, apple slices, candied pecans, grilled onion and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette.

Mango Avocado Salad

$17.50

Romaine lettuce with mango, avocado, bacon bits, dried cranberries and candied pecans.

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese with a classic Caesar dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken or beer battered fish on a bed of romaine lettuce with onions, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, chips, salsa and sour cream.

Beet Salad

$13.00

Sous vide red beets on a bed of arugula, topped with feta and a lemon truffle vinaigrette.

Half Mediterranean Salad

$9.50

1/2 Serving Mediterranean Salad. House greens and romaine tossed with grilled chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, marinated red onions, roasted red peppers and feta cheese with Greek dressing.

Half WRBC Salad

$8.50

1/2 Serving of WRBC Salad. House greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, apple slices, candied pecans, grilled onion and craisins with balsamic vinaigrette.

Half Mango Avocado Salad

$9.00

1/2 Serving of Mango Avocado Salad. Romaine lettuce with mango, avocado, bacon bits, dried cranberries and candied pecans.

Half Ceasar Salad

$6.50

1/2 Serving Ceasar Salad. Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese with a classic Caesar dressing.

Half Taco Salad

$7.50

1/2 Serving of the Taco Salad. Grilled chicken or beer battered fish on a bed of romaine lettuce with onions, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, chips, salsa, and sour cream.

Half Beet Salad

$7.50

1/2 serving - sous vide red beets on a bed of arugula, topped with feta and a lemon truffle vinaigrette.

Pineapple Rocket Salad

$14.00

Pineapple, cilantro and red onions on a bed of arugula with balsamic vinaigrette

Half Pineapple Rocket Salad

$7.00

1/2 order Pineapple, cilantro and red onions on a bed of arugula with a balsamic vinaigrette

A la carte

Stuff like mac n' cheese, soup, side salads can be found under this one.

Homemade Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Macaroni noodles in a mild and creamy cheese sauce.

Bbq Mac And Cheese

$10.00

Your favorite mac and cheese topped with our BBQ brisket.

Soup du Jours

$4.00

Made fresh in-house daily. Bowl $6; Cup $4; Add Toast $1

House Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese and housemade croutons.

Homemade Citrus Slaw

$5.00

Slaw made fresh in-house daily.

Side of Veggies

$5.00

chef’s choice.

Baked Potato

$5.00

Sides

Sides of fries and tater tots.

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Cheese Curds

$6.75

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Chips & salsa

$4.00

Side Chips And Pico

$3.00

Kids

Kids meals that can be eaten by both kids and adults.

Kids Burger

$10.50

Small burger on bun with choice of side. Small tip - add pickles if your kid likes pickles. I always forget...

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

A couple of chicken tenders with side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar cheese melted between white bread served with choice of side.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate cake, cheese cake, carrot cake and the like.

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Rich and chocolatey five-layer cake.

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Classic homestyle carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Butter Toffee Cake

$8.00

Specialty Cheesecake

$12.00

Changes weekly. Call for options. Smooth and creamy, the cheesecake of your dreams, served plain or topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry sauce.

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Warm brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Single scoop of delicious vanilla ice cream.

Ny Cheesecake

$8.00

Specials

Daily specials found here. If there is an old description please call us and we will get it updated ASAP. Sometimes we get a little side tracked...

Pizza Rolls

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$9.00

Apple Pie Rolls And Ice Cream

$9.00

DOGGIE GOODIES

Dog Burger

$5.50

Cheese

$1.50

Dog Ice Cream

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

402 W Pine St, Pinedale, WY 82941

Directions

