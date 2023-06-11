Wind River Brewing Company - Pinedale Wyoming
402 W Pine St
Pinedale, WY 82941
Popular Items
Build a Burger
Hand pattied beef served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle on the side.
Wind River Reuben
Corned beef, old world sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing grilled on marbled rye.
Chicken Tenders
Four home-style crispy fried chicken tenders served with our WRBC sauce.
FOOD
Starters
Jalapeno Poppers
Four homemade jalapeño poppers stuffed with garlic chive cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts and baby spinach in a slightly spicy cream cheese sauce. Served with celery, carrots and toasted baguette slices.
Chicken Wings
Extra crispy chicken wings with your choice of buffalo sauce, spicy barbecue or Asian sauce, BBQ dry rub, or ghost pepper dry rub.
Chips and Pico de Gallo
A basket of chips with our very own pico de gallo.
Soft Pretzels
Two soft pretzels served with our own housemade cheese dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Brisket Nachos
House fried tortilla chips with beer cheese, brisket, jalapeños, olives, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
Fries
Basket o' fries w/your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese Fries
Basket o' fries w/cheese melted on top and your choice of dipping sauces.
Loaded Fries
Basket o' fries w/bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream and your choice of dipping sauces.
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Basket o' sweet potato fries w/your choice of dipping sauces.
Loaded Sweet Potato Basket
Basket o' sweet potato fries w/bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream and your choice of dipping sauces.
Tater Tot Basket
Basket of tater tots w/your choice of dipping sauce.
Onion Rings
Delicious onion rings w/choice of dipping sauce.
Basket Of Cheese Tots
Basket of tater tots w/cheese melted on top plus your choice of dipping sauce.
Basket Of Tots Loaded
Basket of tater tots w/bacon, cheese, chives and sour cream. And some dipping sauce, if you'd like!
Basket Cheese Curds
Fried cheese curds served with a side of marinara.
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Burgers, Sandwiches & More
Brew Master Burger
Hand pattied beef topped with onion rings, house smoked brisket, BBQ sauce & pepper jack cheese served on a grilled bun.
Chipotle Avocado Burger
Hand pattied beef topped with avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and chipotle mayo served on a grilled bun.
Egg Burger
Hand pattied beef topped with a fried egg, bacon and pepper jack cheese served on sourdough bread.
Fire Burger
Hand pattied beef topped with muenster cheese, grilled jalapeños served on a grilled bun.
Veggie Burger
All vegetable patty seared on the flattop, served on a gluten free bun.
Build a Burger
Hand pattied beef served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle on the side.
French Dip
Slow roasted top round, thinly sliced, topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie, served with au jus and horseradish sauce.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted wheatberry bread.
Wind River Reuben
Corned beef, old world sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing grilled on marbled rye.
House Smoked Sandwich
Shredded house smoked beef brisket in BBQ sauce, served on a grilled bun.
Gyros
Two pitas filled with your choice of lamb or grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, shredded onion, tomato and our house made tzatziki sauce.
C.B.A.S.S.
Chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss sandwich, served on a grilled bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
4.5 oz. crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles served on a grilled bun with chipotle sauce.
Kellen's Philly
Slow roasted, thinly sliced seasoned beef with grilled red onions, red peppers and melted pepper jack cheese serve on a toasted hoagie with spicy mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, topped with grilled onions and blue cheese crumbles served on a grilled bun.
BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese
BBQ brisket with melted pepper jack and American cheese served on grilled sourdough bread
Fish Sandwich
A mild, white fish fillet, beer battered and deep fried served on a grilled bun with American cheese and a house-made dill tartar sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House cooked pulled pork in BBQ sauce served on a grilled bun.
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork and sliced ham tipped with Swiss cheese and yellow mustard, served on a toasted hoagie.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast covered in house Asian sauce and grilled pineapple.
Street Tacos
Flour tortillas topped with citrus slaw, choice of grilled chicken, house smoked brisket, garlic shrimp, fish or sautéed veggies (sorry no mixing). Served with limes, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and ranch dressing in a warm flour tortilla.
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Eight sautéed shrimp, chopped salad, corn, avocado and black beans with a spicy cilantro lime dressing served in a warm flour tortilla.
Chicken Tenders
Four home-style crispy fried chicken tenders served with our WRBC sauce.
Fish and Chips
A mild, white Swai fillet deep fried with a Blonde Ale beer batter. Served with a house made dill tartar sauce.
Pork Chops
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, red onions and red peppers served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole. ( No Side)
Brisket Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with shredded BBQ beef brisket, grilled onions and jalapeños, served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole . (No side)
Chorizo Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with chorizo sausage, back beans and corn, served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole. (No side)
Salads
Mediterannean Salad
House greens and romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, marinated red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese with Greek dressing.
WRBC Salad
House greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, apple slices, candied pecans, grilled onion and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette.
Mango Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce with mango, avocado, bacon bits, dried cranberries and candied pecans.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese with a classic Caesar dressing.
Taco Salad
Grilled chicken or beer battered fish on a bed of romaine lettuce with onions, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, chips, salsa and sour cream.
Beet Salad
Sous vide red beets on a bed of arugula, topped with feta and a lemon truffle vinaigrette.
Half Mediterranean Salad
1/2 Serving Mediterranean Salad. House greens and romaine tossed with grilled chicken, marinated artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, marinated red onions, roasted red peppers and feta cheese with Greek dressing.
Half WRBC Salad
1/2 Serving of WRBC Salad. House greens tossed with grilled chicken breast, apple slices, candied pecans, grilled onion and craisins with balsamic vinaigrette.
Half Mango Avocado Salad
1/2 Serving of Mango Avocado Salad. Romaine lettuce with mango, avocado, bacon bits, dried cranberries and candied pecans.
Half Ceasar Salad
1/2 Serving Ceasar Salad. Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese with a classic Caesar dressing.
Half Taco Salad
1/2 Serving of the Taco Salad. Grilled chicken or beer battered fish on a bed of romaine lettuce with onions, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, chips, salsa, and sour cream.
Half Beet Salad
1/2 serving - sous vide red beets on a bed of arugula, topped with feta and a lemon truffle vinaigrette.
Pineapple Rocket Salad
Pineapple, cilantro and red onions on a bed of arugula with balsamic vinaigrette
Half Pineapple Rocket Salad
1/2 order Pineapple, cilantro and red onions on a bed of arugula with a balsamic vinaigrette
A la carte
Homemade Mac N Cheese
Macaroni noodles in a mild and creamy cheese sauce.
Bbq Mac And Cheese
Your favorite mac and cheese topped with our BBQ brisket.
Soup du Jours
Made fresh in-house daily. Bowl $6; Cup $4; Add Toast $1
House Side Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese and housemade croutons.
Homemade Citrus Slaw
Slaw made fresh in-house daily.
Side of Veggies
chef’s choice.
Baked Potato
Sides
Kids
Kids Burger
Small burger on bun with choice of side. Small tip - add pickles if your kid likes pickles. I always forget...
Kids Chicken Tenders
A couple of chicken tenders with side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese melted between white bread served with choice of side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Rich and chocolatey five-layer cake.
Carrot Cake
Classic homestyle carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Butter Toffee Cake
Specialty Cheesecake
Changes weekly. Call for options. Smooth and creamy, the cheesecake of your dreams, served plain or topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry sauce.
Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Single scoop of delicious vanilla ice cream.
Ny Cheesecake
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
402 W Pine St, Pinedale, WY 82941