NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Blood Orange Juice

$4.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaff Cappucino

$6.00

Decaff Coffe

$4.00

Decaff Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango I.T.

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Sprite

$3.00

Still Water

$9.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Colada

$10.00

Virgin mojito

$8.00

Virgin Mudslide

$10.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Blackberry Mojito

$14.00

Blood Orange Marg

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Father Thyme

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Paloma

$14.00

Shandy

$8.00

Fuzzy Navil

$14.00

Bellini

$12.00

Pain Killer

$15.00

Amerretto Sour

$15.00

Beer

Montauk

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Otherside IPA

$8.00Out of stock

BP Toasted Lager

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Shelter Island

$8.00

Allagash

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$8.00

Run Juice Ipa

$8.00Out of stock

Pilsner

$8.00

Montauk Belgium

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Spider Bite

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Wine

Cork Fee

$35.00

G-Monte

$12.00

G- St. Fran

$15.00

G- Beddell Malbec

$13.00

G- Pinot Noir

$14.00

G- Wolfer Finca

$13.00

G-Alain Pinot Noir

$14.00

BTL San Giorgio Montepulciano

$40.00

BTL St.Francis Cab

$55.00

Wolfer Cab

$30.00

BTL Domaine Du Cayron Gigondas

$70.00

BTL Paumanok Petit Verdot

$70.00

BTL Bedell Malbec

$48.00

BTL Mantinore Pinot Noir

$53.00

BTL Wolffer Finca Blend

$45.00

BTL-Alain Pinot Noir

$55.00

G- Albarino

$14.00

G- Pinot Gris

$15.00

G- Farmhouse

$12.00

G- Sav Blanc

$15.00

G- Sanoma Char.

$13.00

Sangria

$14.00

BTL Albarino

$52.00

BTL Bedell Pinot Gris

$53.00

BTL Farmhouse White Blend

$40.00

BTL Stolpman Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

BTL Sancere

$65.00

BTL Somme Cutre Chardonnay

$51.00

G- LA chapelle

$15.00

G- Macari Rose

$13.00

G-Munity

$15.00

BTL La Chapelle du Seuil

$56.00

BTL Macari Rose

$40.00

BTL Wolfer Summer in a Bottle

$60.00

BTL Munity

$55.00

G-Chandon

$12.00

G-Bortolotti Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Wycliff

$37.00

BTL Bortolotti Prosecco

$53.00

Specialty Cocktails

Blood O. Marg

$14.00

Milagro Silver, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Blood Orange Juice, Agave Nectar

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Housemade Vanilla Vodka, Coffee Liquor, Espresso, Star Anise

Strongs Spritz

$14.00

Mint Sprig, St. Germains, Prosecco, Club Soda

Hot Pursuit

$14.00

Muddled Peppers, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Smokey Mezcal

Cobalt Crush

$14.00

Bourbon Infused Cherry, Blackberries, Bulleit Bourbon, Bitters, Splash Club Soda

Regal Rum Punch

$14.00

Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Banana Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, Float Dark Rum

Cruisers Mule

$14.00

Housemade Peach and Basil Puree, Titos, Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Rose

$4.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

Virgin Pina

$10.00

Froscotto

$15.00

Frose

$15.00Out of stock

Cucumber Cooler

$15.00

Frozen Marg.

$15.00

Froz. Punch

$8.00

Kates Angel

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Special Old Fashion

$14.00

Pom. Bellin

$14.00

Lunch Mains

Cod Sandwich

$20.00

Crispy or Blackened Gribiche, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Salad

Impossible Burger

$22.00

Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, UDI's Gluten Free Bun, French Fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Housemade Ranch, French Fries

Windamere Burger

$20.00

White Cheddar, Honey Bourbon Glazed Bacon, French Fries

Hot Lobster Roll

$46.00Out of stock

Hot Lobster Meat, Drawn Butter, Brioche Roll, Salad

Cold Lobster Roll

$46.00Out of stock

Cold Lobster Salad, Brioche Roll, Salad

Fish Tacos

$24.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado Crema, Pickled Jalapeno, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Duck Confit Banh Mi

$24.00

Polenta, Sweet Corn, Housemade Pancetta, Chanterelle, Crispy Pickled Onion

GF Bun

$3.00

*******************

Skirt Steak Frites

$36.00

Gluten Free, Dairy Free/ Lemon Gremolata, Truffle Parm Fries, Salad

Garden

Windamere Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, Sugar Snap Pea, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$20.00

Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Berries, Feta, Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Housemade Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Egg

Roasted Acorn Squash

$18.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Peaches, Lemon, Basil, White Balsamic Glaze

Roasted Beet Salad

$20.00

Snacks

Baked Clams

$18.00

Classic Style, Ritz Cracker

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Clams, Potato, Bacon, Cream, Herbs

Fried Calamari

$24.00

Shishito Peppers, Roasted Garlic Lime Aioli

Oyster Rockefeller

$25.00

Spinach, Bacon, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Garlic

Duck Wings

$18.00

Sweet Chili Glaze & Wasabi Crema

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Roasted Corn Salad, Red Pepper Aioli

Seasonal Soup

$12.00

Little Mates

Kids Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Pasta, Cheese Sauce

Hot Dog with Chips

$14.00

Hebrew National Frank, French Fries

4oz Cheeseburger

$14.00

4oz Beef Patty, French Fries

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Fingers, French Fries

Kids Roasted Chicken

$14.00

Roasted Chicken Breast, Vegetables

Sides

Truffle Parm Fries

$10.00

Gluten Free

Shaved Black Truffle

$12.00

Home Fries

$10.00

Gluten Free

Bacon

$10.00

Gluten Free

Toast

$4.00

French Fries

$8.00

Parm risotto

$10.00

Coleslaw

$10.00

Parm Risotto

$12.00

Sauteed Greens

$10.00

Specials

Roasted Beet Salad

$20.00

Bone Marrow

$20.00

Coffee Cake

$2.00

Tartine

$15.00

Raw Bar

Shuckers Dozen Clams

$30.00

1\2 Dozen Clams

$16.00

1/2 dozen Oysters

$22.00

Shuckers Dozen Oysters

$42.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$24.00

Single Oyster

$4.00

Single Clam

$3.00

Tuna Aguachile

$24.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual waterside fare & hand crafted cocktails at Strong’s Water Club & Marina Enjoy this unique destination at the water’s edge, inspired by the historic Windamere built on this property in the 1890’s. Expect a fresh, creative farm-to-table experience, complete with warm hospitality and inspiring views.

Website

Location

2255 Wickham Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

