Steakhouses
Seafood

Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1076 Williston Road

South Burlington, VT 05403

SOUPS & SALADS

Crock of Chili

$7.00

Topped with three cheese blend

Dill Ranch Dressing - Pint

$6.00

House Famous!

Dill Ranch Dressing - Quart

$11.00

House Famous!

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Crostini and Gruyere cheese

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$7.00

Classic New England clam chowder with bacon

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$5.00

APPETIZERS

10 Wings

$14.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

BOC's Pretzels

$9.00

with Switchback fondue

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Gorgonzola crumbles and house made tortilla chips

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

With choice of dipping sauce

Jammer Potato Skins

$10.00

Potato skins with melted cheese, bacon, scallions and a side of sour cream

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$16.00

Citrus-cracked pepper sauce and preserved lemon

Scallops Wrapped In Bacon

$17.00

Five sea scallops wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon with citrus-cracked pepper sauce and balsamic reduction

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

5 jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce and lemon

Upper Deck Nachos

$14.00

Black bean purée, pico de gallo, jalapeños, scallions and three cheese blend

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

All include lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a challah bun

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Pea protein veggie burger topped with melted Cabot cheddar and Chipotle aioli

Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger

$17.00

Grilled, half-pound house-ground burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese, served with lettuce, tomato and red onion

Bacon & Cabot Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Grilled, half-pound house-ground burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon and VT cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato and red onion

Cabot Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Grilled, half-pound house-ground burger topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato and red onion

Hamburger

$14.00

Grilled, half-pound house-ground burger served with lettuce, tomato and red onion

Jammer Crew

$16.00

Grilled teriyaki chicken breast topped with Cabot cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and chipotle aioli

Windjammer Dip

$16.00

Sliced prime rib with horseradish cream sauce and Cabot cheddar on a toasted baguette with au jus

ENTREES

Broiled Haddock

$16.00

With garlic-herb butter and lemon-crumb topping

Broiled Salmon

$17.00

Served with bearnaise sauce

Broiled Scallops

$18.00

With breadcrumbs & garlic-herb butter

Seafood Platter

$17.00

Broiled garlic shrimp, Boston crumb haddock and sea scallops in our house garlic-herb butter

Chicken Teriyaki Breast

$16.00

Marinated in our house teriyaki sauce, served with teriyaki sauce

1/2 Rack St. Louis Style Pork Ribs

$16.00

Topped with maple-chipotle barbecue sauce, served with coleslaw

Beef Enchiladas

$17.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with braised beef, peppers, onions and sour cream, smothered with Colorado sauce and our three cheese blend and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

New England Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

House-ground ribeye, sirloin and tenderloin layered with roasted corn, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes and tomatoes, finished with VT Cheddar

Filet Mignon, 8oz Center Cut

$35.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Sin Cake

$8.00

A rich flourless chocolate cake finished with chocolate ganache

Kahlua Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

A silky smooth mousse made with Belgian Chocolate and Kahlua

NY Style Cheesecake with Strawberries

$8.00

Creamy New York style cheesecake with strawberry sauce

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Crushed Oreo cookie crust, whipped peanut butter confection filling, and white and chocolate ganache drizzle

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Celebrating over 40 years in the community!

