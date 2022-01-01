Restaurant header imageView gallery

Windjammer Misquamicut

No reviews yet

321 Atlantic Ave

Westerly, RI 02891

SOUPS & STARTERS

1/2 DOZ CLAM FRITTERS

$7.00

DOZ CLAM FRITTERS

$12.00

CLAM CHOWDER

$8.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$12.00

COMBO CHOWDER FRITTER

$11.00

COMBO BISQUE FRITTER

$15.00

TOT BOWL

$12.00

BUFFALO CHIX TOT BOWL

$16.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00Out of stock

CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$14.00

CHICKEN WINGS (16)

$20.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$8.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.00Out of stock

CRAB CAKES

$15.00

FRITTER & SALAD COMBO

$8.00

LOBSTER POUTINE FRIES

$25.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

NACHOS

$15.00

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$20.00

SIDE CHIPS & QUESO

$6.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$6.00

SIDE TOTS

$5.00

SMALL SIDE QUESO

$3.00

LARGE SIDE QUESO

$5.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

BLT SALAD

$10.00

GREEK SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

AHI TUNA SALAD

$26.00

SIDE CEASAR SALAD

$5.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

ENTREES

BEER FOR KITCHEN STAFF

$5.56

CHICKEN STRIP PLATTER

$14.00

CHIMICHURRI STEAK

$26.00

FILET & CRAB CAKE STACK

$42.00

FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

LOBSTER TAIL - ADD ON

$18.00Out of stock

MAHI ENTREE

$24.00

SHRIMP PLATTER

$22.00

SNAPPER

$28.00Out of stock

STEAK FRITES

$24.00

EXTRA SAUCES

EXTRA ASIAN CHILI

$0.50

EXTRA BBQ

$0.50

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

EXTRA BUFFALO

$0.50

EXTRA CAESAR

$0.50

EXTRA CREAMY BALSAMIC

$0.50

EXTRA DIABL0

$0.50

EXTRA GARLIC PARM

$0.50

EXTRA HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

EXTRA ITALIAN

$0.50

EXTRA JERK

$0.50

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$0.50

EXTRA TARTAR

$0.50

EXTRA TERRIYAKI

$0.50

TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

FLANK STEAK TACOS

$17.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

LOBSTER TACOS

$30.00

MAHI TACOS

$20.00

SIDE GUAC

$5.00Out of stock

BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

$16.00Out of stock

FRIED HADDOCK TACOS

$16.00

PUPPY

PUP CUP (WHIPPED CREAM)

$1.00

PUPPY CHIX BREAST

$6.00

PUPPY HOT DOG (NO BUN)

$3.00

PUPPY SIDE BACON

$5.00

PUPPY SUNDAE

$5.00

DESSERT

RUM CAKE

$8.00

MENU FEATURES - CURRENT

RUM CAKE

$8.00

HALF CHICKEN

$22.00

SOUTHWEST CHIX EGGROLLS

$13.00

PORK SHANK

$25.00

2 CHILI CHEESE DOGS

$15.00

SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

HOT HONEY SANDWICH

$14.00

LATE NIGHT

BAJA BURGER

$15.00

BUFFALO CHIX TOT BOWL

$16.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

CHICKEN WINGS - 16

$20.00

CHICKEN WINGS - 8

$14.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$7.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CHIX BACON RANCH TOT BOWL

$16.00

CHIX TENDERS/FRIES

$14.00

CHOWDER

$8.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$12.00

MOZZARELLA WEDGES

$10.00

NACHOS - CHICKEN

$19.00

NACHOS - LOBSTER

$31.00

NACHOS - REGULAR

$15.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$6.00

TOT BOWL

$12.00

MENU FEATURES - EXPIRED

CHIMI FLANK STEAK

$28.00

SEARED AHI SALAD

$26.00

BLACKENED SNAPPER SANDWICH

$18.00Out of stock

COCONUT SHRIMP APP

$12.00Out of stock

DONALD DUCK TACOS

$18.00Out of stock

GUAC DEVILED EGGS

$12.00Out of stock

PORK CHOP

$30.00Out of stock

SHRIMP PO BOY

$17.00Out of stock

SWEET & ZESTY SPRING SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

AHI TUNA TACOS

$18.00Out of stock

SALMON CROQUETTE

$15.00Out of stock

STUFFED EGGPLANT

$13.00

PIGS IN A BLANKET

$5.00

MINI PRETZELS

$5.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$10.00

PORTERHOUSE

$40.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

CREOLE SALMON

$24.00

CREOLE STEAK TIPS

$24.00

SUPER CHEF SALAD

$17.00

SEA BASS

$28.00

AHI TUNA & QUINOA

$25.00

FRIED WHOLE BELLIES

$27.00Out of stock

SPARE RIBS APP

$18.00

CAESAR STEAK TIPS

$18.00

CEASAR SALAD W SCALLOPS

$22.00Out of stock

HOUSE SALAD W SCALLOPS

$22.00Out of stock

CEVICHE

$17.00Out of stock

STRIPER W/COUS COUS

$28.00Out of stock

CALAMARI

$15.00Out of stock

WILLOW TREE MELT

$15.00Out of stock

MARINATED STEAK TIPS

$28.00

WATERMELON FETA SALAD

$17.00

GREEK SALAD w/ BLACKEND CHIX

$16.00

BACON JAM BURGER

$17.00

SAUSAGE GRINDAH

$16.00

CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP

$6.00

PROSCUITTO HEIRLOOM BURRATA

$18.00

THAI PEANUT CHIX LOLLIPOPS

$15.00

PORK SHANK TACOS

$17.00

ACORN SALAD

$17.00

REDBULL SUNRISE

$11.11

1800 MARGARITA SPECIAL

$9.26

HOPPY BUNNY

$11.11

COTTONTAIL TINI

$11.11

MINT MIMOSA

$9.26

SPRING SANGRIA

$11.11

BUCKET MINI BEERS

$13.89

NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP

$22.00

CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE

$16.00

ROASTED GARLIC WINGS - 16 PIECE

$20.00

ROASTED GARLIC WINGS - 8 PIECE

$14.00

IRISH BENEDICT

$16.00

SUNNY SIDE SOBA

$16.00

PORTABELLA SANDWICH

$14.00

PORTABELLA BENEDICT

$12.00

FLANK STEAK SOBA

$22.00

PBR

$3.70

FRENCH KISS

$11.11

JAMESON GREEN TEA

$11.11

JAMESON STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$11.11

AVION PALOMA

$11.11

PORK BELLY BURGER

$17.00

PORK BELLY TACO

$16.00

FALL SALAD

$10.00

CLOTHES

BABY BIB

$18.00

BABY ONSIE

$15.00

BAG

$5.00

WSB TRUCKER HAT

$28.00

KIDS TSHIRT

$15.00

LADIES TANK TOP

$20.00

LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

SHORT SLEEVE

$20.00

SHOT GLASS

$2.00

SWEATPANTS

$25.00

SWEATSHIRT

$48.00

VNECK

$20.00

WINTER HAT

$18.00

WTF T SHIRT FIN & TONIC

$29.00Out of stock

WTF T SHIRT RUM RUNNER

$29.00

STAFF SWEATSHIRT

$33.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50.00

ART

COCONUT KEVIN ART

$10.00

SPONSORSHIP

PLYWOOD SPONSOR

$37.00

STICKERS

LOGO STICKER

$2.00

SPECIALTY STICKER

$3.00

OTHER MERCH

MUGGIEZ

$19.99

SHARK HOT SAUCE

$8.00

SHOT GLASS

$6.00

IGLOO RENTAL

IGLOO RESERVATION

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Oceanfront dining featuring a 150ft patio with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Open daily during summers and weekends in the off season. Live music daily in season.

Location

321 Atlantic Ave, Westerly, RI 02891

