American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Windmill Tavern

1,211 Reviews

$$

400 Hollister St

Stratford, CT 06615

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
French Fries
14” Pizza Pie

Burgers

Burger

$3.00

Classic Connecticut

$3.00

Patty Melt

$6.50

Steak Burger

$6.50

Buffalo Burger

$6.00

Tavern Turkey Burger

$7.00

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Sausage & Pepper

$7.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

To Go Burger

$3.50

Dessert

Fried Dough

$7.00

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert Special

$7.00

Lemonchello Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Hummel Hot Dog

$3.00

Classic Works

$3.00

Windmill Works

$3.75

South of the Border

$5.50

Contys Seaside

$5.50

Chicago

$6.00

“Red Hot” Windmiller

$7.00

Quebecois

$4.75

Pulled Pork Dog

$6.00

Wurst on Rye

$6.50

Red Hot Plain

$6.50

To Go Hot Dog

$3.50

NFL WW DOG

$3.50

Mill Favs

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Clams Casino

$11.00

Conty’s Chili Bowl

$7.00

Fiery Quesadilla

$12.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Garlic Sticks

$8.00

Irish Nachos

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.00

Nachos Grande

$10.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pierogi

$10.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Poutine

$10.00

Rib App

$16.00

Roni Roll

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Potato Pancakes

$10.00

Windmill Pretzels

$7.00

Windmill Sampler

$16.00

Wurst Platter

$15.00

Basket Half Fries & Half Onion Rings

$7.00

Plain Tater Tots

$6.00

NFL App Special

$5.00

Chicken Rice Soup

$6.50

Pasta Fagiole

$6.50

Other

Side Chili 4oz

$2.00

Contys Chili To Go

$9.00

Kuhns Chili To Go

$9.00

Windmill Chilii To Go

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Side Vegetables

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Coleslaw Large

$4.50

DO NOT MAKE PIZZA

Side Coleslaw 4oz

$1.50

Side Macaroni Salad

$4.50

DO NOT MAKE SIDE GRILL

Side Potato Salad

$4.50

To Go Grill

To Go Kitchen

To Go Pizza

With Apps

With Entrees

With Pizza

With Sandwich

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Celery With Ranch

$3.00

Pizza

14” Pizza Pie

$11.00

The Pizza Puff

$12.00

2 Take Out Pizza Special

$15.99

Special pizza

$18.00

Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Nfl Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Salads

Santa Fe Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Green Salad

$7.00

Salad Special

$13.00

Sandwiches

Angus Burgers

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Funky Chicken

$12.00

Twin Lobster Roll

$28.00

Porketta

$10.00

Porketta Sat

$8.00

Pub Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Roast Beef

$10.00

Roast Beef Sat

$8.00

Rueben

$12.00

Steak ‘n’ Cheese

$12.00

Tavern Melt

$10.00

The Meatloaf

$10.00

Windmill Club

$11.00

Windmill Nightmare

$13.00

Windmill Parm

$12.00

Cheeseburger Club

$12.00

Fried Fish Sandwich With Old Bay Fries

$13.00

Specials

St Pat Sandwich Only

$9.00

St Pat Sandwich Platter

$13.00

St Pat Dinner

$19.00

St Pat Shirt Med-XL

$15.00

St Pats 2x 3x

$18.00

Reuben Pizza

$20.00

Irish Stew

$7.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Green Tea

$9.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Car Bomb Cake

$8.00

Side St.Pat Potato

$4.00

Side St Pat Cabbage

$4.00

Side St Pat Carrots

$4.00

Fried Fish Sandwich With Old Bay Fries

$13.00

Fisherman Platter

$22.00

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Clams Casino Pizza

$17.00

Famous Hot Oil Pizza

$13.00

Four Cheese Pie

$15.00

Louie Special Pizza

$18.00

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

Salad Pie

$14.00

The Boss Pizza

$18.00

The Canteen Pizza

$16.00

The Mashed Potato Pizza

$15.00

The Parmesan Pie

$12.00

The Philly Pizza

$16.00

The Vegetable Pizza

$14.00

Tavern Fare

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

House Made Meatloaf

$17.00

Johnny's Ribs

$21.00

Linguini & Clams

$17.00

Sauerbraten

$17.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$18.00

Weiner Schnitzel

$18.00

Windmill Steak

$24.00

Wings

8 Baked Wings

$12.00

12 Baked Wings

$16.00

18 Baked Wings

$23.00

24 Baked Wings

$30.00

8 Fried Wings

$12.00

12 Fried Wings

$16.00

18 Fried Wings

$23.00

24 Fried Wings

$30.00

NFL 6 Wings

$8.00
Windmill Tavern image
Windmill Tavern image

