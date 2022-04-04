American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Windmill Tavern
1,211 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
400 Hollister St, Stratford, CT 06615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PizzaCo - 1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
4.6 • 976
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Stratford
PizzaCo - 1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
4.6 • 976
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurant
More near Stratford