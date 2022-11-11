- Home
- /
- Frankston
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Windmill Cafe on the Square
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch
Windmill Cafe on the Square
16 Reviews
270 S Commerce
Frankston, TX 75763
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Eggs Plus
Pancakes
Countryfied
Omelets
Oatmeal
Extras
Side Single Egg
$1.99
Side Bacon
$2.99
Side Ham
$3.99
Side Sausage Patties
$2.99
Side Single Pancake
$1.99
Side Biscuit
$1.69
Side White Toast
$1.69
Side Wheat Toast
$1.69
Side Sourdough Toast
$1.69
Side Cream Gravy
$1.69
Side Sausage Cream Gravy
$2.29
Side Shredded Cheese
$1.00
Side Slice of Cheese
$0.99
Side 3 Tomato Slices
$1.69
Side of Grits
$1.99
Side of Hash Browns
$2.99
Side of Taters
$2.99
Avocado (2 Slices)
$1.79
Avocado (1/2)
$2.99
Chicken Breast
$4.99
Fruit Cup
$2.99
6 Biscuits
$7.99
Single Pork Chop
$4.99
Doz Biscuits
$12.99
Pork Chop Instead Of Break Meat
$2.99
Burrito
$3.49
Side Of Pico
$1.29
Sub Pancake For Bread
$1.50
Lg Burrito
$5.99
6 Biscuits
$6.99
Bowl Of Grits
$3.50
Breakfast Cas
$59.99Out of stock
Fruit Cup
Blue Plate Special
Beef Tips and Rice
$9.99Out of stock
Meatloaf Blue Plate
$9.99Out of stock
Pork Chop Blue Plate
$9.99Out of stock
CF Steak Blue Plate
$9.99
Chicken Spaghetti
$9.99
CFC BP
$9.99Out of stock
Hamburger Steak Blue Plate
$9.99Out of stock
Stir Fry
$9.99Out of stock
Stacked Beef Enchiladas
$9.99Out of stock
Meatloaf
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken And Dumplins
$9.99Out of stock
Blue Plate Entre only
$5.99
Ranch Chicken Casserole
$9.99Out of stock
Stuffed Bell Pepperz
$9.99Out of stock
Salmon Patties - Friday
$9.99Out of stock
Salmon Patty - Single
$3.00Out of stock
Chicken Strips
$9.99Out of stock
Green Chili Enchildas
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Dress And Ham
$9.99Out of stock
Taco Blue Plate
$9.99Out of stock
Nacho Blue Plate
$9.99Out of stock
Green Chilli Ench
$9.99Out of stock
Stuffed Bell Pepper
$9.99Out of stock
Bacon Wrap Stuff Chick Breast
$9.99Out of stock
Valentine Shrimp Alfredo
$14.98Out of stock
Valentine Stuffed Chicken
$14.98Out of stock
Tatertot Cass
$8.99Out of stock
Pot Roast
$9.99Out of stock
Chcken Enchiladas
$9.99Out of stock
Chicken Parmesan
$9.99Out of stock
Spagetti Blue Plate
$9.99Out of stock
Turkey And Dressing
$9.99Out of stock
Bacon Wrappee Brisket Stuffedb Chicken Breast
$9.99Out of stock
Burgers
Fried Catfish
Fried & Boiled Shrimp
Homestyle Favorites
Kids
Salads
Sandwiches
Auntie's Chicken Salad
$8.99
Chicken Fried Steak Sand Only
$5.99
Brisket Grill Cheese
$8.99
CC Sandwich
$5.99Out of stock
Brisket. Grill Cheese Only
$6.99
Grill Cheese
$7.99
CFS Sandwich
$10.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Farmer's BLT
$8.99
Farmers BLT Only
$6.99
Aunties Chicken Salad Sand Only
$5.99
Brisket Grill Cheese Only
$6.99
Smoked Potatoes
Something Sweet
Appetizers
Veggie Plate
1 Hot Link
Chicken
Combo Plates
Family Packs
1# Pulled Pork
$16.99
1# Brisket
$20.99
1# Smoked Sausage
$16.99
1# Hot Link
$16.99
#1 Turkey
$16.99
1/2 Rack Only
$8.99
Full Rack Only
$12.99
1/2 Chicken Only
$5.99Out of stock
Whole Chicken Only
$10.99Out of stock
1/2 # Brisket Only
$12.99
Pulled Pork 2 LG
$26.99
Brisket 2 LG
$30.99
Smoked Sausage 2 LG
$26.99
Hot Link 2 LG
$26.99
Full Rack 2 LG
$41.99
Whole Chicken 2 LG
$20.99
Turkey
$26.99
Meat 1/4, 1/2, 1 #
Brisket #
$20.99
Brisket 1/2 #
$11.99
Brisket 1/4 #
$5.99
Sausage #
$16.99
Sausage 1/2 #
$8.99
Sausage 1/4 #
$4.99
Hot Link#
$16.99
Hot Links 1/4 #
$4.99
Hot links 1/2 #
$8.99
Custom Rib
$31.00
Cowboy Hash #
$19.99
Cowboy Hash 1/4 #
$6.99
Turkey #
$16.99
Turkey 1/2 #
$8.95
Ribs 1\2#
$8.95
Single Hot Link
$3.00
Turkey 1/4 #
$4.99
Pulled Pork #
$16.99