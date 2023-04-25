Restaurant header imageView gallery

Windrush Grill 1023 Provenance Pl Blvd

1023 Provenance Pl Blvd

Shreveport, LA 71106

Food Menu

Starters

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.75

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Sliders

$10.99

Calamari

$13.29

Quesadillas

$8.49

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.29

Boudin balls

$9.99

Pot Stickers

$9.49

Soups

Tomato Basil

$6.30+

Gumbo

$6.30+

Red Beans & Rice

$6.30+

Two Combo

$11.55

any soup and Caesar,spinach, or house salad

Salads

Chopped Wedge Salad

$10.50

Strawberry Salad

$9.75

Caesar Salad

$8.70

Mardi Gras Salad

$10.85

Cobb Salad

$8.80

Pecan Salad

$11.85

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.80

Sandwiches & Poboys

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.49

Chris' Dagwood

$17.85

Turkey Melt

$12.60

Windrush BLT

$11.55

French Dip Sandwich

$17.85

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.60

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Shrimp Poboy

$14.65

Catfish Poboy

$14.65

Firecracker Shrimp Poboy

$14.65

Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.99
Hickory Burger

$14.70

Test Description

Quesadilla Burger

$13.79

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.79

Turkey Burger

$14.70

Tex- Mex Burger

$15.75

Breakfast Burger

$15.75

Veggie Burger

$12.75

Chickens & Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$18.79

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.79

Chicken & Waffles Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Provenance

$19.85

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.85

Seafood

Fried Catfish Platter

$19.49

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.95

Cajun Platter

$23.99

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Salmon

$23.99

Red Fish

$26.25

Fish Tacos

$15.75

Shrimp Tacos

$15.75

Steaks & Chops

Center Cut Filet

$41.99Out of stock

Bone In Ribeye

$46.29

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.90

Grilled Pork Ribeye

$26.49

Desserts

Chocolate Sack

$15.79

Bread Pudding

$6.49

Cheese Cake

$6.49

Beignets

$6.67

Brownie Bowl

$6.99

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog on a stick

$8.00

Kids Fried Catfish Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$8.00

NA Beverages

Cokes

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sprite Zero

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Juices

Orange

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Grapefruit

$2.95

Specialty

Desani

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.95

Perrier

$2.95

Fiji

$2.95

Milk, Coffee, Tea

Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Kids

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Powerade

Kids Lemonade

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Unsweet Tea

Kids Milk

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1023 Provenance Pl Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

