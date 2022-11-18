Restaurant header imageView gallery

Windsor at Westside Tu Casa Bar & Lounge

2100 Tripoli Court

Kissimmee, FL 34747

STARTERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

Lightly fried cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese stuffed in an oversized tortilla shell, served with sour cream and salsa

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

Topped with back, queso, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, and ranch dressing

TU CASA NACHOS

$10.50

Tortilla chips layered with diced chicken, queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, red beans, and jalapenos

TU CASA TENDERS

$14.50

Crispy chicken tenders served with a choice of Ranch, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Honey Mustard sauce

TU CASA WINGS

$15.50

Plump and juicy wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, or Sweet Chili sauce.

PIZZA

TU CASA PIZZA

$12.50

12" inch classic pizza with zesty red sauce and mozzarella cheese

TU CASA SIGNATURES

BAJA CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL

$12.00

Topped with diced chicken, rice, red beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, salsa and topped with cilantro.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

Diced grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$13.00

Tenders, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

WINDSOR CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

4oz beef patty topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche roll - Add bacon for $1.25

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$10.50

Spread of BBQ sauce, topped with diced chicken, onions, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and topped with cilantro

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$9.50

Spread of garlic sauce, topped with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, banana peppers, scallions, mozzarella cheese, and garnished with cilantro

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons. Served with choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Caesar, or Italian dressing.

KIDS MENU

MAC N' CHEESE

$6.00

Creamy cheese and enriched macaroni

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

Personal size cheese pizza that is perfect for little hands

KIDDIE TENDERS

$8.50

Served with french fries

MINI SLIDER

$8.00

Topped with american cheese and served with french fries

SIDES/SWEETS

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$6.00

Topped with chocolate syrup and powdered sugar

COLESLAW

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Location

2100 Tripoli Court, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

