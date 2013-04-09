Windsor
2,353 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dapper & Stout Uptown - 100 E Camelback Rd #150
No Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd #150 Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurant