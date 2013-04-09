Restaurant header imageView gallery

Windsor

2,353 Reviews

$$

5223 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Popular Items

Backyard Burger - Windsor Style
Windsor Chicken Sammie
Bacon Cheeseburger

Family Style Packs

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$40.00

*Fried Chicken Bucket (8pc) *Choice of Mac n’ Cheese or Jo’s Church Potatoes, Biscuits and *Any Large Salad

Picnic Kebobs

Picnic Kebobs

$45.00

Chargrilled chicken, pork, shrimp & farm vegetables with Harissa aioli, gold sauce, hummus & grilled pita *Any 2 Large Sides *Any Large Salad

New Orleans BBQ Picnic

New Orleans BBQ Picnic

$55.00

*1 Rack New Orleans Style Pork Ribs *½ Pound Pulled Pork / ½ Pound Tender Belly Ham, Biscuits and *Any 2 Large Sides

Starts

Loaded Chips

Loaded Chips

$12.00

House chips with caramelized onion, bacon, blue cheese & chipotle crèma

Deviled Egg Dip & Chips

Deviled Egg Dip & Chips

$9.75

Tender Belly bacon & gorgonzola

Cheddar Fondue

Cheddar Fondue

$13.50

Warm pretzel, apple slices & sausage

Corn Dog Poppers

Corn Dog Poppers

$10.00

Tender Belly hot dog, crispy pickles & ballpark mustard

Russian Roulettes

Russian Roulettes

$9.00

Seasonal peppers sautéed in lemon, olive oil, parmesan & sesame seeds, served with Harissa aioli, some are hot & some are not!

Soup & Salads

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$11.75

Romaine, grilled pita, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, red onion, radish, butterbeans, feta, and garlic lemon vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.75

Romaine and kale with cheddar biscuit croutons, avocado, celery, and crispy capers.

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$11.75

Kale, mixed greens, butternut squash, roasted brussels sprouts, kamut, green apple, walnuts, goat cheese & cranberry vinaigrette

Country Vegetable Chop

Country Vegetable Chop

$11.75

Spring greens, kale, brussels sprouts, corn, snap peas, tomatoes, radish, avocado, egg, crispy okra & buttermilk ranch

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Seared rare tuna, spinach, Napa cabbage, pickled carrots, fresno chili, cilantro, avocado, orange, peanuts, soy caramel & yuzu kosho vinaigrette -

From Scratch Soup

$4.00+

Call us at (602) 279-1111 to find out what our Chef is serving up!

Sandwiches & Burgers

Windsor Chicken Sammie

Windsor Chicken Sammie

$15.00

Cripsy Buttermilk or Grilled: Jalapeño mango aioli, coleslaw, pickles on a brioche bun

Backyard Burger - Windsor Style

Backyard Burger - Windsor Style

$15.50

Sharp cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion on a brioche bun.(Impossible Burger +$2)

Backyard Burger - Classic

Backyard Burger - Classic

$15.50

Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun

Banh Mi White Fish Sandwich

Banh Mi White Fish Sandwich

$16.75

Grilled white fish, honey soy glaze, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy sambal mayonnaise on a brioche bun.

Porkwich

Porkwich

$15.50

Pulled pork, tender belly ham, and smoked bacon layered with gold sauce and crunchy coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, tender belly bacon, and Windsor steak sauce on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.75

Impossible plant-based patty, garlic aioli, avocado, greens, tomato & radish on a brioche bun

Specialties

New Orleans Style BBQ Plate

New Orleans Style BBQ Plate

$19.75

1/2 rack slow roasted baby back ribs, pulled pork, Tender Belly ham, cheddar biscuit & your favorite side

Veggie Stack

Veggie Stack

$14.50

Grilled pita, hummus, black quinoa, tomato, cucumber, avocado, radish, kalamata olives, feta & corn

Fish-n-Chips

Fish-n-Chips

$16.75

Beer-battered white fish with a celery seed tartar sauce. Served with sweet & spicy seasoned fries

“Just Out” Market Fish

$25.00

Chef’s choice of the freshest fish. Ask your server for details

Picnic Kebobs

Picnic Kebobs

$16.75

Chargrilled chicken, pork, shrimp & farm vegetables with Harissa aioli, gold sauce, hummus & grilled pita

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.50

The King of Fried Chicken (4 pc) & your favorite side

Sides

Market Veg

$5.00
Mac and Cheese
$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Chopped Kale Salad
$5.00

Chopped Kale Salad

$5.00
French Fries
$4.00

French Fries

$4.00
House Chips

House Chips

$3.50
Simple Mixed Greens
$4.00

Simple Mixed Greens

$4.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Jo's Church Potatoes
$5.00

Jo's Church Potatoes

$5.00
Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread
$4.50

Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.50

Kids

Grilled Chicken Skewer
$6.00

Grilled Chicken Skewer

$6.00
Cheeseburger Slider
$6.00

Cheeseburger Slider

$6.00
Tender Belly Mini Hot Dogs
$6.00

Tender Belly Mini Hot Dogs

$6.00
Grilled White Fish
$6.00

Grilled White Fish

$6.00
Mini Corn Dogs
$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00
Pulled Pork Slider
$6.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$6.00
Grilled Cheese Sliders
$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sliders

$6.00

Ice Cream (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

1 Quart of Ice Cream
$17.00

1 Quart of Ice Cream

$17.00
2 Quarts of Ice Cream ("The Two Cool")
$21.00

2 Quarts of Ice Cream ("The Two Cool")

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Directions

