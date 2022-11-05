Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Windy City Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

401 w atlantic ave r-11

delray beach, FL 33444

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza 16"
Cheese Pizza 14"
Cheese Pizza 11"

Create Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pizza 11"

$9.00

Cheese Pizza 14"

$13.25

Cheese Pizza 16"

$16.25

Gluten Free

$14.99

11" Specialty and Chicago Thin Crust Pizza

Windy City Sausage 11" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$10.25

Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular

Papa Pepperoni 11" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$10.25

A Pepperoni Lover's Dream

Super Cheese 11" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$9.00

Our handmade crust and zesty sauce set this classic above the rest.

Very Very Veggie 11"

$14.50

Leaf spinach, mushrooms, peppers, sliced red tomato, chopped onion & fresh garlic

Kye Willy's White Pizza 11"

$11.50

Our delicious garlic cream base with cheese, leaf spinach and sliced mushrooms

Hawaiian Vacation 11"

$11.50

Lots of sliced ham with fresh pineapple

The Chicago Blaze 11"

$15.75

Thin sliced Italian roast beef, homemade meatballs, hot Giardiniera and sport pepper garnish. Feel the heat!

Mega Meat 11"

$15.75

We go heavy with Chicago style sausage, pepperoni, homemade meatballs and sliced ham

Johnny Hancock 11"

$15.75

Chicago style sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, red & green peppers and black olives. Go big or go home!

14" Specialty and Chicago Thin Crust Pizza

Windy City Sausage 14" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$14.75

Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular

Papa Pepperoni 14" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$14.75

A Pepperoni Lover's Dream

Super Cheese 14" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$13.75

Our handmade crust and zesty sauce set this classic above the rest.

Very Very Veggie 14"

$20.50

Leaf spinach, mushrooms, peppers, sliced red tomato, chopped onion & fresh garlic

Kye Willy's White Pizza 14"

$16.50

Our delicious garlic cream base with cheese, leaf spinach and sliced mushrooms

Hawaiian Vacation 14"

$16.25

Lots of sliced ham with fresh pineapple

The Chicago Blaze 14"

$22.50

Thin sliced Italian roast beef, homemade meatballs, hot Giardiniera and sport pepper garnish. Feel the heat!

Mega Meat 14"

$22.50

We go heavy with Chicago style sausage, pepperoni, homemade meatballs and sliced ham

Johnny Hancock 14"

$22.50

Chicago style sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, red & green peppers and black olives. Go big or go home!

16" Specialty and Chicago Thin Crust Pizza

Windy City Sausage 16" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$18.15

Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular

Papa Pepperoni 16" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$18.15

A Pepperoni Lover's Dream

Super Cheese 16" (Chicago Thin Crust)

$16.25

Our handmade crust and zesty sauce set this classic above the rest.

Very Very Veggie 16"

$25.00

Leaf spinach, mushrooms, peppers, sliced red tomato, chopped onion & fresh garlic

Kye Willy's White Pizza 16"

$20.25

Our delicious garlic cream base with cheese, leaf spinach and sliced mushrooms

Hawaiian Vacation 16"

$20.50

Lots of sliced ham with fresh pineapple

The Chicago Blaze 16"

$27.25

Thin sliced Italian roast beef, homemade meatballs, hot Giardiniera and sport pepper garnish. Feel the heat!

Mega Meat 16"

$27.25

We go heavy with Chicago style sausage, pepperoni, homemade meatballs and sliced ham

Johnny Hancock 16"

$27.25

Chicago style sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, red & green peppers and black olives. Go big or go home!

Appetizers

Garlic Bites 6 ct

$3.97

Fantastic, Crispy, Buttery and Made on Chicago Gonnella Bread

Garlic bites 12 ct

$6.97

French Fries Basket

$3.97

Crispy Zucchini Sticks

$8.97Out of stock

Golden Tasty Battered Mushrooms

$8.97Out of stock

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.97

Windy City COMBO BASKET

$10.97Out of stock

Pick any two of the following

Mushroom Bites

$8.97Out of stock
SexzWangs

SexzWangs

$15.97

These amazing chicken wings start by being marinated for 24 hrs before being roasted, fried & tossed in world famous SEXZCHEF Secret Sexdust

Chicken and Waffles

$9.97

Two hand breaded chicken tenders coated in our world famous SEXZCHEF secret sexzdust over a pearl sugar waffle with honey sriracha sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.97

Our Garlic Bread topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Onion Rings

$9.97

Boneless Sexzwangs

$13.97

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.97

Topped with our brick oven chicken Breast

Caprese Salad

$10.97

Slices of fresh mozzarella & beefsteak tomato layered with fresh basil; drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic glaze

Classic Italian

$12.97

Romaine with salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella; topped with Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato and our house vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.97

Romaine, Croutons, Shave Parmesan

Side House Salad

$5.97

Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots

Wings

Wings

$15.97

Marinated in secret spices

Boneless Wings

$13.97

Hot Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$11.85

Seasoned top round sliced thin & soaked in au jus; topped with a Giardiniera and a sweet green pepper medley

Chi-Town Sausage

$9.97

Flat style sausage topped with sweet green peppers

Wrigley Combo

$12.85

Flat style sausage and Chicago beef topped with a Giardiniera and sweet green pepper medley

Madden’s Meatballs

$10.97

Chicago style meatballs topped with marinara and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$10.97

Breaded cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Lamb Gyro

$11.85

Slow roasted lamb with lettuce, tomato, onion and house made tzatziki on a pita

Cold Italian

$10.97

Salami, Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and our house vinaigrette

Vienna Favorites

Maxwell St Sausage

$6.97

Smoked Vienna Polish Sausage with Yellow Mustard and caramelized onions

Spicy Mike Ditka

$11.97

Hot Polish sausage served on a TuranoTM bun with yellow mustard, caramelized onions, neon green relish and sweet green peppers

Chicago Dog

$5.97

Desserts

Smores Pizza 11"

$8.65

Sweet dough topped with chocolate sauce, graham cracker bits and miniature marshmallows

Windy city Cheesecake

$5.65

Slow-cultured cream cheese blended with sour cream, sugar, Madagascar vanilla beans & whole eggs; baked to fluffy perfection in a crisp all-butter shortbread cookie crust

Zeppole 6

$3.65

Soft balls of pastry fried golden and then tossed in cinnamon sugar; served with chocolate sauce

Zeppole 12

$6.85

Soft balls of pastry fried golden and then tossed in cinnamon sugar; served with chocolate sauce

Monster Cookie

$8.65

Lily"s Ice Cream

$8.00

20 oz Bottles

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Crush Orange

$2.99

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

fruit punch

$2.99

Beer

Budweiser

$3.97

Bud Light

$3.97

Michelob Ultra

$3.97

Miller Lite

$3.97

Blue Moon

$3.97

Yenugling

$3.97

Funky

$4.97

Goose Island IPA

$4.97

Stella

$4.97

Heineken

$4.97

Corona

$4.97

Modela

$4.97

Wine

Pinot Noir

$6.97

Pinot Grigio

$6.97

Cabernet

$6.97

Chardonnay

$6.97

Presseco

$7.99

Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Pizza

$32.99

Our specialty dough, made to order stuffed with mozzarella, provolone and sweet pizza sauce.

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blu Cheese

$0.50

Sexz Sauce

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.25

Hot Giardinera

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

flats

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

401 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Location

401 w atlantic ave r-11, delray beach, FL 33444

Directions

Gallery
Windy City Pizza image
Windy City Pizza image

Map
