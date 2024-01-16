Windy City Ribs and Whiskey at Navy Pier
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
600 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier - 700 E. Grand Ave
No Reviews
700 E. Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurant