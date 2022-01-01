BG picView gallery

Windy City Wings

review star

No reviews yet

13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9

Newport News, VA 23608

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Wing Basket
10 Wings
10 Wing Platter

All-day menu

(Sandwich Only) Beef Cheesesteak

$11.00

8 Inch Steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce.

(Sandwich Only) Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

8 inch chopped Chicken Steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce.

Beef Cheesesteak Platter

Beef Cheesesteak Platter

$15.00

8 inch Chopped beef steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce. Platters served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw and a canned soda.

Chicken Cheesesteak Platter

Chicken Cheesesteak Platter

$15.00

8 inch Chopped chicken steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce. Platters served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw and a canned soda.

Taste of Chicago Combo Platter

$25.00

8 inch sweet and savory steak sandwich (beef, chicken or salmon), topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce AND 5 Windy City Wings (mild or hot), crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw and a canned soda.

3 Wing Basket

3 Wing Basket

$9.00

3 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce.

5 Wing Platter

5 Wing Platter

$15.00

5 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce, tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw and a canned soda.

10 Wing Platter

$24.00

10 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce, tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw and a canned soda.

15 Wing Platter

$31.00

15 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce, tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw and a canned soda.

25 wing platter

$39.00

25 wings (mild or hot) French fries, tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw and a canned drink

50 Wing Tray

$76.00
Kanye Quesadilla Chicken

Kanye Quesadilla Chicken

$11.00

Quesadilla stuffed with chicken, grilled veggies and cheeses.

Kanye Quesadilla Steak

Kanye Quesadilla Steak

$11.00

Quesadilla stuffed with steak, grilled veggies and cheeses.

Kanye Quesadilla Salmon

Kanye Quesadilla Salmon

$12.00

Quesadilla stuffed with salmon, grilled veggies and cheeses.

Sears Tower Italian Sausage Basket

$11.00

Grilled Italian Sausage with sauteed onions and peppers with a sweet and savory sauce served with crinkle cut fries.

Michael Jordan 1/2 pound Cheeseburger Platter

Michael Jordan 1/2 pound Cheeseburger Platter

$15.00

All beef 1/2 pound hamburger patty topped with the works and served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad OR coleslaw.

Wrigley Field Hot Dog Basket

Wrigley Field Hot Dog Basket

$11.00

Fried Hot Dog topped with relish, mustard, peppers served with crinkle cut fries.

Gold Coast Gizzards Side

$4.50

Fried chicken gizzards topped with our famous Chicago sauce.

Side of Crinkle Cut Fries

Side of Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00
Side of Tuna Macaroni Salad

Side of Tuna Macaroni Salad

$5.50

Ranch

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Assorted Canned Sodas

$2.00

Snack Menu

Chicken Thigh and Fries

$6.00

Cook County Fries

$6.00

Polish

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.00

Scottie Pippen Jr. Burger

$6.00Out of stock

Dan Ryan Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Solo Wrigley Dog

$6.00

2 Vienna Hot Dogs

$10.00

Wings Only

3 Wings

$6.00

5 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$16.00

15 Wings

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy delicious CHICAGO style food!

Location

13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9, Newport News, VA 23608

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

