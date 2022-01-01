American
Sandwiches
Windy Corner
729 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington, KY 40516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant