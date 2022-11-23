Restaurant header imageView gallery

Windy Ridge Bakery 1755 Bonanza

1755 Bonanza Drive

Park City, UT 84060

Order Again

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Pecan Pie

Thanksgiving Pecan Pie

$30.00

Maple pecan filling, pate brisee crust. Serves 8-10 All orders will be available for pickup ONLY on Wednesday November 23. Bakery Pickups: 8AM - 4:00PM

Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Pumpkin filling with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, rum + molasses, in a pate brisee crust. Serves 8-10 All orders will be available for pickup ONLY on Wednesday November 23. Bakery Pickups: 8AM - 4:00PM

Thanksgiving Mile High Apple Pie

Thanksgiving Mile High Apple Pie

$35.00

Our famous pie, flaky double crust, green apples, cinnamon + brown sugar - serves 8 to 10 All orders will be available for pickup ONLY on Wednesday November 23. Bakery Pickups: 8AM - 4:00PM

Thanksgiving Chocolate Decadence

Thanksgiving Chocolate Decadence

$40.00

8" Flourless chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, fresh berries. *GF Serves 8-10 All orders will be available for pickup ONLY on Wednesday November 23. Bakery Pickups: 8AM - 4:00PM

 Thanksgiving Ham and Swiss Quiche

Thanksgiving Ham and Swiss Quiche

$35.00

Savory pastry crust, black forest ham, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, chives - serves 8 to 10. Due to Holiday volume we cannot provide our quiche hot. All orders will be available for pickup ONLY on Wednesday November 23. Bakery Pickups: 8AM - 4:00PM

Thanksgiving Tomato and Spinach Quiche

Thanksgiving Tomato and Spinach Quiche

$35.00

Savory pastry crust, roasted tomatoes, spinach, caramelized onion, goat cheese - serves 8 to 10. Due to Holiday volume we cannot provide our quiche hot. All orders will be available for pickup ONLY on Wednesday November 23. Bakery Pickups: 8AM - 4:00PM

Thanksgiving Key Lime Pie

Thanksgiving Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Key lime custard, whipped cream, flaky pate brisee crust - Serves 8-10. All orders will be available for pickup ONLY on Wednesday November 23. Bakery Pickups: 8AM - 4:00PM

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Bakery

Location

1755 Bonanza Drive, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

