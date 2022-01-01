Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Windy Saddle Cafe

985 Reviews

$

1110 Washington Ave

Golden, CO 80401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai
Latte/CAPP
Smoothies

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Regular, amazing, fresh, hot Joe

Espresso

$3.00+

Cortado/Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso and steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and hot water

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

Locally roasted drip coffee with steamed milk

Latte/CAPP

$3.75+

Espresso and milk, cappuccino; frothy steamed milk

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, milk, whipped cream

Gold Digger

$4.50+

Espresso, caramel, Ghirardelli chocolate, milk, whipped cream

Rocky Mountain High

$4.50+

Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, mint, milk, and whipped cream

Golden Miel

$4.50+

Espresso, cinnamon, honey, and milk

Honey Bucky Badger

$4.50+

Espresso, cayenne, honey, and milk

Bee Sweet

$4.50+

Espresso, honey, lavender or rose, and milk

Chai Charger

$4.50+

Premium chai tea, with milk and espresso

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Seasonal Latte

$4.50+

Other Drinks

Chai

$4.00+

Sanctuary Premium Chai; choice of spicy, sweet, or Tumeric ginger blended with milk

Smoothies

$6.50

Smoothies are made with juice, dairy, fruit and an add-in option. Please ask for specific ingredients for each smoothie upon ordering.

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Ghirardelli chocolate, milk, whipped cream

CHAI DER

$4.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Fog Lifter

$4.00+

Earl Grey tea with steamed milk

Kids 8 oz Milk

$2.00

Apple Cider

$2.50+

Iced Tea/Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Blueberry hibiscus, pomegranate green, black, seasonal

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Earl Grey, English breakfast, sencha green, mountain sunrise rooibos, lavender rose chamomint, seasonal

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Skip the line, order online and pick up in the cafe!

Website

Location

1110 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Windy Saddle Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe 13
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Arapahoe St. Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Burritos
orange star4.7 • 660
2221 Ford Street Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Launch Espresso Food Spirits - Golden
orange star4.6 • 434
18455 W Colfax Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Lot One
orange starNo Reviews
13730 West 85th Drive Arvada, CO 80005
View restaurantnext
The Cow An Eatery - 316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE MORRISON, CO 80465
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Belmar
orange star4.3 • 1,365
7323 W Alaska Dr Lakewood, CO 80226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Golden

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 3,942
1305 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bob's Atomic Burgers
orange star4.5 • 1,201
1310 Ford St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 991
811 12th St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bono's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 971
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Mannie & Bo's Pizzeria - Mannie and Bo's Pizzeria
orange star4.3 • 806
16399 S Golden Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Burritos
orange star4.7 • 660
2221 Ford Street Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Golden
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston