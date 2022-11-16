Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine 1435 The Alameda

A map showing the location of Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine 1435 The AlamedaView gallery
Popular Items

Cheese Board

White Wine Glass

Rose Gl

$13.00

Sauv Blanc Gl

$11.00

Pinot Blanc Gl

$13.00

Alberino Gl

$13.00

Arneis Gl

$12.00

White Rhone Blend Gl

$13.00

White Burgundy Gl

$16.00

Chardonnay Gl

$14.00

Viogner Gl

$12.00

Moscato Gl

$12.00

Sparkling Glass

Prosecco Gl

$11.00

Sparkling Rose Gl

$12.00

Blanc de Blanc Gl

$16.00

Red Wine Bottles

Bryn Mawr Btl

$49.00

Bordeaux Btl

$62.00

Highway 12 Btl

$45.00

Brady Vineyards Btl

$49.00

Nebbiolo Btl

$76.00

Tempranillo Btl

$42.00

Primativo (Zinfandel) Btl

$45.00

Malbec Btl

$42.00

Barbara Btl

$59.00

Sangria Btl

$32.00

White Wine Bottle

Rose Btl

$45.00

Sauv Blanc Btl

$38.00

Pinot Blanc Btl

$45.00

Aberino Btl

$45.00

Arneis Btl

$42.00

White Rhone Blend Btl

$45.00

White Burgundy Btl

$56.00

Chardonnay Btl

$49.00

Viognier Btl

$42.00

Moscato Btl

$42.00

Sparkling Bottles

Prosecco Btl

$38.00

Brut Rose Btl

$42.00

Blanc De Blanc Btl

$56.00

Bottles to go

Etude Cab

$95.00

Stonestreet Cab sauv

$68.00

Paul Hobbs

$90.00

Balletto Pinot

$48.00

Saxon Brown Pinot

$60.00

Lucienne Pinot

$60.00

Provenance Cab

$54.00

Vina Valoria

$40.00

Domaine du BRIN

$25.00

Scarpa

$24.00

Renegade Blend

$24.00

Bertani

$30.00

Vino Dei Fratelli

$18.00

Highway 12

$26.00

Alias

$16.00

Domain Bousquet

$20.00

Stonestreet Chardonnay

$42.00

Beringer Luminus

$36.00

Calazor Chardonnay

$26.00

Jansz

$24.00

Ironstone Zin

$26.00

Specialty Can Beers

Great Notion Juice Invader CAN

$8.50

Great Notion Juice Jr CAN

$8.50

Laughing Monk Rhubarbra Strawsand CAN

$8.50

Sister Strata CAN

$8.50

Ghost Ship CAN

$8.50

Mosaic Crush CAN

$8.50

Moonraker Off-road CAN

$8.50

Bleacher Seats CAN

$6.00

Pitchers

IPA/Dark Pitchers

$35.00

Lager/Light Pitchers

$32.00

Light & Fresh

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Fresh arugula tossed with dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied wal-nuts, apples, and balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Mozzarella Stack

Buffalo Mozzarella Stack

$13.00

Ripe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, bittersweet vinaigrette topped with savory prosciutto and aromatic basil

Burrata Cheese Plate

$17.00

Di Stefano Burrata Cheese with olive oil, pink salt, pepper, sundried tomatoes & baguettes.

Mediterranean Plate (Vegetarian)

Mediterranean Plate (Vegetarian)

$22.00

Artichoke pieces, Greek olives, mozzarella balls, Italian marinated tomatoes, peppers, pepperoncini, cornichons & baguettes.

Meat & Cheese Boards

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$24.00

Choose 4 Meats or Cheeses. Served with dried fruit, seasoned almonds, candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey, and toasted bread

Alameda Board

Alameda Board

$40.00

Choose 8 of our premium meat or cheese selections. Served with dried fruit, seasoned almonds, candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey, and toasted bread

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Choose four premium meats. Served with dried fruit, seasoned almonds, candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey, and toasted bread

Cheese Board

$24.00

Choose four premium artesian cheeses. Served with dried fruit, seasoned almonds, candied pecans, olives, stone ground mustard, honey, and toasted bread

Individual Cheese Order

$8.00

served with olives and bread

Individual Meat Order

$8.00

served with olives and bread

Tasty Bites

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$13.00

House made and served warm with crostini dipping bread

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Rosemary Sourdough topped with fresh avocado, Italian marinated tomatoes in olive oil, salt and pepper with a balsamic glaze

Bubbly Baked Brie

Bubbly Baked Brie

$18.00

Brie (no pastry) baked with cranberries, brown sugar, and almonds

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Ancho Chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, fire roasted salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Ancho Chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, fire roasted salsa

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Breaded and baked chicken nuggets served with hot sauce & ranch dressing

French Dip Siders

French Dip Siders

$11.00

Thinly sliced roast beef served with Au jus and horseradish

Kayla's Chicken Nacho's

Kayla's Chicken Nacho's

$12.00

A little different style using potato chips with nacho cheese, chicken, BBQ sauce, sour cream & green onion

Meatball & Sausage Bites

Meatball & Sausage Bites

$13.00

Pork/beef meatballs and Cajun sausage glazed with a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce and topped with fresh basil

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Bite sized corn dogs with spicy brown mustard

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$11.00

Served with toasted bread, olives, and carrots

Samosas by Curry Roots

$12.00

Vegan & Spicy. Served with mango chutney

Spring Rolls (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Served with a sweet Thai chili sauce

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00

Feel like a kid again!

Truffle Popcorn

Truffle Popcorn

$9.00

Hot butter and salt with truffle oil

Warm Pretzels

Warm Pretzels

$8.00

3 Salted pretzels served warm and topped with melted butter and sea salt.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Basil tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil

Rosemary and Prosciutto

$15.00

Taleggio cheese, fresh rosemary and dried apricots topped with prosciutto

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Pesto, basil, olives, Davina roasted tomatoes and crushed red peppers

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$15.00

Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepproni and oh yeah...Cheese too

Black Truffle & Honey

Black Truffle & Honey

$15.00

Mascarpone cheese and black truffle cheese topped with a balsamic glaze and fresh basil

Three Italians

Three Italians

$15.00

Spicy tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with spicy Coppa, Toscano and Soppressata Salami

Crostini

Marinated Manchego

Marinated Manchego

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated slices of Manchego topped with roasted red peppers

Garden Tomato Bruschetta

$12.00

Sweet tomatoes, roasted red peppers and garlic topped with goat cheese and fresh basil

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Smoked salmon over goat cheese with capers, shallots, and lemon

Mission Fig Jam & Goat Cheese

Mission Fig Jam & Goat Cheese

$12.00

A toasted baguette topped with fresh, soft goat cheese And Mission Fig jam

ITALIAN MARINATED TOMATOES & PESTO

ITALIAN MARINATED TOMATOES & PESTO

$12.00

Topped with feta cheese and balsamic glaze

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00
Sea Salt Brownie

Sea Salt Brownie

$9.00

Chocolate Gelato

$9.00

Vanilla Gelato

$9.00

Complimentary BDAY Gelato

Non-alcoholic

Ice Tea

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bundaberg Root Beer

$6.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Chinotto

$5.00

CBD Sparkling Water - 30mg (NO SUGAR)

$6.00

Hop Water

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild -IPA-

$5.00

Zentopia Watermelon

$6.00

Zentopia Peach Tea

$6.00

Zentopia Mango

$6.00

Daytrip Coconut Pineapple

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild - Hazy IPA-

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild -Lite-

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Place Where Neighbors and Friends Get Together

Website

Location

1435 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

