Temperance Wine Bar 38-40 Carmine Street
Bars & Lounges

Temperance Wine Bar 38-40 Carmine Street

review star

No reviews yet

40 Carmine Street

Manhattan, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

DEVILED EGGS WITH CALABRIAN CHILI

COLD

Toasted Nuts Mix

$8.00

TWO-DOLLAR POPCORN

$2.00

Citrus Marinated OLIVES

$9.00

Gouda Celery Salt

$8.00

CHARCUTERIE- Coppa

$9.00

CHARCUTERIE- Saucisson Sec

$8.00

Charcuterie- Bentons Ham

$9.00

Charcuterie - Rillettes

$12.00

CHARCUTERIE- Genoa

$8.00

Cheese- Humboldt Fog

$9.00Out of stock

CHEESE- Bucheron

$7.00

CHEESE- Harvest Moon

$7.00

CHS- Cabot Cheddar

$9.00

CHS- Moses Sleeper

$9.00

CHEESE- Bayley Hazen Blue

$9.00

CHS Alpha T

$9.00

Burrata

$16.00

Ricotta Foccacia

$14.00

Anchovy Filets

$16.00

DEVILED EGGS WITH CALABRIAN CHILI

$10.00

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD

$15.00

VEGETABLE CRUDITÉ

$14.00

HOT

DUCK MEATBALLS

$16.00

SPICY CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

French Fries with Rosemary Salt

$10.00

Side Of Baguette

$1.00

Side Chicken Breast

$11.00

Cacio Pepe Arancini

$9.00

Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Add on Sausage

$4.00

Spaghetti Limone

$16.00

Carbonara

$18.00

Brunch Sample

$21.00

Merchandise

Temperance Wine Opener

$9.00

Temperance Drop Stop

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Carmine Street, Manhattan, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
