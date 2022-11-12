Bars & Lounges
Temperance Wine Bar 38-40 Carmine Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
40 Carmine Street, Manhattan, NY 10014
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
No Reviews
445 East 35th Street Manhattan, NY 10016
View restaurant
Patti Ann Family Restaurant & Bakery
No Reviews
570 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurant