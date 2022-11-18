Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wine Down Cafe

7529 Michigan Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63111

Appetizers

Mac & Cheese Lollipops

$8.00

A deep fried macaroni and cheese ball layered over a marinara sauce blend

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$9.00

Chopped Onion, Green Peppers, Shredded Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, Rolled into a Eggroll Wrap and Deep Fried

Cafe Wings

$13.00

10 piece fried wings

Street Style Tacos

$8.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or steak topped with onions and cilantro with a side of green or red salsa

Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Topped with Parmesan with a side of tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Topped with blue cheese crumbles with side of tortilla chips

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

with a side of sriracha aioli

4 Piece Crispy Chicken Tenders

$9.00

with one dipping sauce

The House Charcuterie Board

$26.00

thinly sliced cured Prosciutto, Salami, with a portion of Fruit, Nuts, Olives, Assortment of Cheese and Parmesan Crisp (Feeds 2-3)

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Sandwiches

CLASSIC SMASH BURGER

$12.00

2 3oz seasoned 80/20 ground beef patties topped with American cheese our homemade signature burger sauce on brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

Seasoned chicken breast with slice of bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing and guacamole on ciabatta bread

Buffalo Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fries Chicken, Nashville spices, topped with coleslaw, pickles and secret sauce (SPICY)

Classic Warm Pretzel Sandwich

$13.00

2oz deli turkey, 2oz deli ham, 2 Slices of bacon topped with American cheese on buttered pretzel bun comes with side of honey mustard

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Seasoned shredded pork drizzled in BBQ sauce topped with pickles and coleslaw on brioche bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Plates

Steak Frittas

$16.00

Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce served with a side of fries

Chicken Con Broccoli Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta, herb chicken, Broccoli florettes mix with pink sauce top with Parmesan cheese

Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Seasoned seared salmon over fresh veggies and rice pilaf layered with wine sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Olives,Tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and feta cheese sauce with vinaigrette dressing

Spring Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, Craisins, walnuts, chopped apple and feta cheese tossed and vinaigrette dressing

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Sautéed Garlic Broccoli

$4.00

Side house Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Fried Oreo (3 Piece) w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Kids

Single Patty Cheeseburger

$7.00

2 Piece Chicken Strip Meal

$7.00

BEER

Budlight PLATINUM

$4.00

Budlight

$3.50

Budlight LIME

$3.75

Bud Select

$3.75

Busch

$3.25

Budweiser ZERO

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.50

O'Douls

$3.75

Michelob Lager

$3.50

Michelob ULTRA

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Hoegarden

$4.00

Carona

$4.00

Stag

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Redds

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Miller

$3.50

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

$4.00

WHITE CLAW SELTZER

$4.00

CARONA SELTZER

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Simply Spiked Lemonade

$4.00

Cocktail Menu

Big Apple

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Caber- Nade

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita (Top Shelf)

$14.00

Cosmo Drink

$8.00

Ginger Me Please

$11.00

Grease Lighting

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Not So Nice Sangria

$11.00

Old Fashion Top Shelf

$12.00

Royal Denim Punch

$7.00

Rum Punch Drink

$7.00

Sangria

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

The Carondelet

$12.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Flights

Wine Flight

$25.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00

LIQUOR

Absolute

$10.00

Amsterdam

$6.00

Burnett’s Vanilla

$6.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

House Vodka

$5.00

Ketle One

$7.00

Pearl

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

American Honey

$7.00

Angels of Envy

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

Dewar's White Label Scotch

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

High West

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels (Honey)

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$7.00

Jamison Triple Distilled

$10.00

Jim Bean

$6.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Red Label Whiskey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Lismore Scotch Blend

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Skrewball

$8.00

1738

$16.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Dussè

$15.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Martell

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

1800 Tequila

$10.00

Casamigo

$15.00

Casamigo Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Espolon

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Patron

$15.00

Teremana Tequila

$10.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$12.00

818 Tequila Reposado

$13.00

Casamigo Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Seagrams Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

E&J

$6.00

Non Alchohol BEVERAGE

PEPSI

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Cranberry

Tonic

Red Bull

$3.50

Shots

1738 Shot

$12.00

1800 Shot

$8.00

Absolute Shot

$8.00

American Honey Shot

$7.00

Amsterdam

$4.00

Angels Envy Shot

$6.00

Buffalo Trace Shot

$6.00

Bullet Bourbon Shot

$6.00

Burnetts Vanilla Vodka

$4.00

Captian Morgan Shot

$6.00

Casamigos Respasado Shot

$12.00

Casamigos Shot

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Apple Shot

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut Shot

$10.00

Ciroc Peach Shot

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple Shot

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry Shot

$10.00

Courvoisier Shot

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple Shot

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach Shot

$8.00

Crown Royal Shot

$8.00

Deep Eddys

$4.00

Dewar's Stotch Shot

$4.00

Don Julio Shot

$12.00

Dusse Shot

$11.00

E&J Shot

$4.00

Espolon Respasado Shot

$10.00

Espolon Shot

$10.00

Fireball Shot

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Le Citron Shot

$10.00

Hennessy Shot

$9.00

High West Shot

$8.00

Jack Daniel Honey Shot

$7.00

Jack Daniels Apple Shot

$7.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$7.00

Jamison Black Barrel Shot

$8.00

Jamison Triple Distill Shot

$8.00

Jim Beam Shot

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Shot

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Shot

$8.00

Kahlua Shot

$4.00

Kettle One

$4.00

Knob Creek Shot

$6.00

Makers Mark Shot

$8.00

Malibu Shot

$4.00

Martell Shot

$10.00

Patron Shot

$11.00

Pearl Shot

$5.00

Red Label Whiskey Shot

$4.00

Remy VSOP Shot

$11.00

Seagrams Shot

$4.00

Smirnoff Cherry Shot

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange Shot

$5.00

Smirnoff Shot

$4.00

Smirnoff Strawberry Shot

$5.00

Tanqueray Shot

$5.00

Teremana Shot

$8.00

Titos Shot

$8.00

Well Gin Shot

$3.00

Well Tequila Shot

$3.00

Well Vodka Shot

$3.00

Well Whiskey Shot

$3.00

Woodford Reserve Shot

$9.00

Well Rum Shot

$3.00

818 Tequila Shot

$10.00

Casamigo Anejo Shot

$13.00

WINE

Lambrusco

$7.00

La Terre Cabernet Sauvignon (House)

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Pacific Rim

$7.00

Shiraz

$8.00

Bordeaux

$9.00

Lambrusco Bottle

$26.00

La Terre Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Merlot

$22.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

Pacific Rim

$23.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

La Terre Chardonnay (House)

$6.00

DaVinci (Pinot Grigio)

$9.00

Bella Sera Moscato

$6.00

Mia Dolcea Sparling Moscato

$8.00

Fetzer RIESLING

$7.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

La Terre Chardonnay (Bottle)

$22.00

DaVinci Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$32.00

William Hill Chardonnay (Bottle)

$32.00

Mia Dolcea Sparkling Moscato (Bottle)

$28.00

Bella Sera Moscato (Bottle)

$22.00

Fetzer Riesling (Bottle)

$24.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$28.00

La Marca Rose Glass

$10.00

La Marca Rose BOTTLE

$35.00

Dark Horse Rose Glass

$6.00

Dark Horse Rose Bottle

$20.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Salmon Croquettes

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Short Rib & Grits

$15.00

Breakfast Platter

$13.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Glazed Doughnut Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

Cafe Wings

$13.00

Build Me Up Omelette

$10.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soft Drink

$2.25

Classic Mimosa

$7.00

Creamsicle Mimosa

$9.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$9.00

Wine Down Sunrise Mimosa

$9.00

Pomegranate Mimosa

$9.00

Classic Bloody Mary

$9.00

Wonderful Peach Bellini

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Elderflower French 75

$8.00

Orange Breeze

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$24.00

Mimosa PITCHER

$20.00

Waffle

$6.00

Grits

$4.00

Side Short Rib

$8.00

Triple Stack Pancakes

$7.00

French Toast

$7.00

Cereal Crusted French Toast

$9.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Side order Eggs

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

Side Bacon 3 Slices

$3.00

Side Pork Sausage

$3.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
7529 Michigan Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63111

