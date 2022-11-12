Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

J. Raymond's Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

50 Carroll Creek

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We bring the steakhouse to your house.

Location

50 Carroll Creek, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
J. Raymond's Steakhouse image
J. Raymond's Steakhouse image
J. Raymond's Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cacique Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
26 N. Market st FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Black Hog BBQ - Frederick
orange starNo Reviews
118 South Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Brewer's Alley
orange star3.8 • 1,346
124 N Market St FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Brewer's on the Green
orange star3.8 • 1,346
124 N Market St FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston