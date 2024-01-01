Wine on High Bar & Retail
789 N. High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sparkling Bottles
California
France
- Albrecht Cremant$20.00Out of stock
- Gerard Bertrand Cremant$25.00
- Ayala Brut Majeur Champagne$60.00Out of stock
- Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne$110.00
Expressive, Complex, Yellow Fruits, Nutty, With Brioche Notes
- Charles Krug Champ$20.00Out of stock
- Collet NV Champagne$47.00
- Devaux Champagne$60.00Out of stock
- Dom Perignon Champagne$295.00
- G.H Mumm Champagne$50.00
- Henriot Soverain Champagne$60.00
White Flowers, Citrus Fruit, Ripe Stone-Fruit, Smoky Chalk, And Persistent
- Lanson Brut Champagne$50.00
Citrus, Toasted Almond, Creamy, Chalky Minerality, Powerful And Elegant
- Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle Champagne$270.00
- Laurent Perrier Brut Champagne$60.00
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne$55.00
Aromatic, Yellow Fruit, Floral, Brioche, Fresh Nuttiness, Crisp, And Seductive.
- Palmer & Co Grand Terroirs Champagne$135.00
- Piper Heidsick Brut Champagne$60.00
Apple, Fresh Pear, Delicate Hints Of Citrus, Notes Of Almonds, Lively Bubbles, And Pure
- Louis Roederer Brut NV Brut Champagne Collection 242$84.00
- Ruinart Blanc (375) Brut Champagne$64.00
- Ruinart Blanc De Blancs NV Champagne$100.00Out of stock
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV Brut Champagne$65.00
A blend of Pinot Noir Meunier, and Chardonnay Intense aromas, yellow and white fruit, vanilla, and toasted brioche.
- Veuve Clicquot LGD Blanc Carousel Champange$170.00
- Charles Heidsieck Champagne Brut$70.00
- Roederer Cristal$450.00
- Taittinger Brut Champagne$75.00
- Billecart Salmon Champagne Rose$100.00
Strawberry, Raspberry, Balanced, Creamy, And Smooth
- Lanson Champagne Rose$71.00
Red Berry Notes, Fruity, Citrus, Hints Of Spice, Crisp, Rose Aromas, Well Balanced, And Fresh
- Laurent Perrier Champagne Rose$100.00Out of stock
- Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial Champagne$70.00
- Ruinart Brut Rose Champagne$103.00
Dried Strawberry, Apricots, Pastry, Elegant Bubbles, And Harmonious
- Veuve Clicquot NV Champagne Rose$80.00
Expresses Aromas Of Wild Strawberry, French Pastries, Full-Bodied, And Structured.
- JCB #21 Sparkling$28.00
- JCB #69 Rose$30.00
Greece
Italy
Oregon
Tasmania
Black Case Bottles
Sweet Wine Bottles
Argentina
Germany
Portugal
Sweet Red
Sweet White
Orange And Rose Bottles
Rose
Portugal
White Wine Bottles
Italy
Greece
Sauvignon Blanc
- Arona Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Astrolabe$25.00
- Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc$90.00
- Invivo SJP Sauvignon Blanc$20.00
- Mt. Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
- Prisoner Wine Co Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc$22.00
- Raeburn Sauvignon Blanc$20.00
- Slo Down Winery Slo Jams Sauvignon Blanc$20.00
- Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2022 White Wine - New Zealand$17.00
The Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc is a fantastic 2022 vintage white wine hailing directly from New Zealand. Known for its fresh and vibrant taste, this wine is perfect for both enthusiasts and casual sippers.
France
Chardonnay
- Cakebread Chardonnay$50.00
- Clos Du Bois Chardonnay$11.00
- Di Lenardo Monovitigno Chardonnay$16.00
- Dumol Western Reach Chardonnay$70.00
- Far Niente En Route Chardonnay$55.00
- Imagery 2021 Chardonnay$15.00Out of stock
- Niner Chardonnay$24.00
- Raeburn 2022 Chard$20.00
- Ramey Chardonnay$70.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay$46.00
- Stag's Leap Karia Chardonnay$40.00
- Talbot Kali Chardonnay$21.00
- Trail Marker Chardonnay$35.00
- Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay - White Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$35.00
This is a 750ml bottle of Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay, a tasty white wine originating from California. Perfect for serving at dinner parties or enjoying a quiet evening at home.
Black Case
Riesling
California
Red Wine Bottles
Black Case
- Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvingon$180.00
- Far Niente Napa Cabernet Sauvignon$140.00Out of stock
- Fisher Coach Insignia 16 Cabernet Sauvignon$130.00Out of stock
- Forman Cabernet Sauvignon$130.00
- Frank Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00Out of stock
- Hall Kathryn Cabernet Sauvignon$220.00Out of stock
- Leonetti Cellars Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon$160.00Out of stock
- Macauley Stagecoach Cabernet Sauvignon$190.00Out of stock
- Mt. Veeder Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon$145.00
- Odette Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$190.00
- Opus One Cabernet Sauvignon$480.00
- Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon$200.00
- Quintessa Rutherford Cabernet Sauvingnon$240.00
- Robert Foley Cabernet Sauvignon$105.00
- Roy Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$320.00
- Roy Estate Mr. Evans Cabernet Sauvignon$260.00
- Shafer 1.5 Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$265.00
- Tuck Beckstoffer Dancing Hares Cabernet Sauvignon$150.00
- Joseph Phelps Insignia Red$325.00
- Domaine Taupenot-Merme Nuits St. George 17$200.00
- Opus One Overture Red Blend$230.00
Cabernet Sauvignon
- 75 Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon$21.00
- Alexander Val Vineyard 2020$25.00
- Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon$75.00
- Brandlin Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon$110.00
- Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon$93.00
- Cataclysm Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- Charles Krug Generations Cabernet Sauvignon$225.00
- Charles Smith Substance Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Crossroads Cabernet Sauvignon$96.00
- Duckhorn Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Duckhorn Napa Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Flora Springs Trilogy Cabernet Sauvignon$80.00
- Ghost Block Estate Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon$90.00
- Giguiere EstateThe Herdsman Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Goldschmidt Katherine Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Greg Norman Knight's Valley Cabernet Sauvignon$23.00
- Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Hall Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Hedges C.M.S. Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
- Hedges Red Mountain AVA Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
- Immortal Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- JCB Unity Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Luke Cabernet Sauvignon$23.00
- Macauley Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Matchbook Mossback$30.00
- Michael Mondavi Animo Cabernet Sauvignon$90.00
- Mount Eden Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon$105.00
- My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon$65.00
- Nickel & Nickel John C. Sullenger Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Ramey Cabernet Sauvignon$70.00
- Raymond 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon Red Label$50.00
- Revelry Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
- Robert Mondavi The Estates$50.00
- Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Shannon Ridge Buck Shack$20.00
- Spottswoode Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon$100.00
- Terra Valentine Cabernet Sauvignon$43.00
- The Merf Cabernet Sauvignon$15.00
- Trentadue La Storia Cabernet Sauvignon$36.00
- True Myth Cabernet Sauvignon$23.00
- Far Niente Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon$55.00
California
- Bonny Doon Le Cigar Orange$20.00
- Cline Cellars Cashmere Red$15.00
- Darioush Caravan Red Blend$65.00
- Dove & Stone Red Blend$20.00
- Dry Creek Vineyards Mariner Red$40.00
- Duckhorn Paraduxx Red$55.00
- Harvey & Harriet Red$30.00
- Orin Swift 8 Years Desert Red Blend$50.00
- Prisoner Wine Co Prisioner Red Blend$55.00
- Prisoner Wine Co Prisoner Magnums$105.00
- Robert Mondavi Red Blend$90.00
- Slo Down Winery Sexual Chocolate Red Blend$27.00
- Stringer Metal Bender Red Blend$45.00
- Tapestry Red Blend$20.00
- White Hall Rassi Red Blend$35.00
- White Hall Tre Leoni Red Blend$36.00
France
- Cante Cigale Red Blend$18.00
- Chanson Marsannay Burgundy$35.00Out of stock
Black fruit, earthy, tobacco, spice, rich, juicy, lingering tart cherry, and silky refined tannins.
- Gabriel Chevalier Pinot Noir$25.00
Cherry, strawberry, blackberry, licorice, leather, undergrowth vegetal notes, and roundness.
- Chateau Bel Air Jean & Gabriel, Lussac St. Emilion$30.00
- Chateau Bellevue Peycharneau St. Foy$23.00
- Chateau Billeron Bouquey Saint-Emilion BDX$25.00
- Chateau Bourdieu N1 Blaye Cotes De BDX$25.00
- Chateau German Bordeaux$15.00
- Chateau La Griffe Bordeaux$20.00
- Chateau Le Monteil D' Arsac Haut-Medoc$23.00
- Chateau Peyredon Lagravette Bordeaux$30.00
- Chateau Teyssier St. Emilion Grand Cru BDX$30.00
- Clos Del Mas Priorat$25.00
- Domaine Des Terres Falmat Carignan$25.00Out of stock
- Le Ferme De Gicon CDR$14.00
- Domaine De Servans Cotes Du Rhone$18.00
- E. Guigal 2017 CDP$63.00
Black cherry, red fruit, subtle toasted hazelnut, rich, balanced, with complex tannins and maturity.
- Juliette Avril CDP$40.00
Lush black cherry, plum, juicy, brisk acidity, salty granite minerality, and very approachable.
- M. Chapoutier La Bernadine CDP$58.00
Morello cherry, black currant, plum, roast coffee, cinnamon, complex yet subtle.
- Domaine Michel Juillot 2020 CDP$25.00
Fresh raspberry, red fruits, herbal notes, balanced, with hints of earthiness and mushrooms.
- E. Guigal Red$43.00
Italy
- Altesino Brunello di Montalcino$80.00
- Collosorbo Brunello$55.00
- Podere La Vigna Brunello$60.00
- Roberto Cipresso Brunello$80.00
- Argiano Toscana Red$21.00
- Avignonese Cantaloro$17.00
- Antonio Sanguineti Nessun Dorma Toscano$20.00
- Cantina Tollo Aldiano Montepulciano$18.00
- Castello Di Albola Chianti$18.00
- San Felice Chianti$25.00
- Cesari Justo Rosso Red Blend$15.00
- Cesari Moma Red Blend$20.00
- Cottanera Contrada Diciassettesalme Red Blend$30.00
- Enrico Santini Poggio Al Moro Red Blend$27.00
- Cleto Chiarli Centario Lambrusco$16.00
- Gagliardo Barolo$65.00
- Massimo Rivetti Rivetti Barolo$50.00
- Viberti Barolo$65.00
- Masseria Surani Primitivo$20.00
- Mauro Molino Nebbiolo$25.00
- Vaona Odino Valpolicella$17.00
Malbec
Pinot Noir
- Argyle Pinot Noir$25.00
- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir$53.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir$22.00
- Colene Clemens Dopp Creek Pinot Noir$35.00
- Devil's Corner Pinot Noir$26.00
- Elouan Pinot Noir$21.00
- Etude Lyric Pinot Noir$18.00
- Far Niente En Route Pinot Noir$55.00
- Hitching Post Hometown Pinot Noir$30.00
- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir$30.00
- Lucky Star Pinot Noir$12.00
- Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir$20.00
- Murdoch Hill Pinot Noir$30.00
- Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Pinot Noir$35.00
- Penner Ash Pinot Noir$65.00
- Redgate Pinot Noir$20.00
- Stoller Pinot Noir$25.00
- Trail Marker Pinot Noir$35.00
- Willful Wine Co Pinot Noir$33.00
South Africa
Spain
- Altos Ibericos Rioja$20.00
- Senorio De Pecina Cosecha Tempranillo$17.00
- Bitch Grenache$15.00
- Pagos Los Balancines Crash Grenache$14.00
- Thistoledown Thorny Devil Grenache$25.00
- Dumol Wild Moutainside Syrah$70.00
- Bodega Borsao Berloa Red Blend$19.00
- Cellar Can Blau Red Blend$20.00
- Juan Gil Silver Label Monastrell$20.00
- Sierra Salinas MO Monastrell$15.00
Washington
Zinfandel
Wine Club
Wine Club Monthly Charge
Gift Membership
Extra Glass/Bottle
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Enjoy over 300 wines from all around the world to uncork at the bar or take home to enjoy. From date night to bachelorette parties, the Wine on High bar is a great spot for an evening out. Enjoy wine by the glass, flights and hand crafted cocktails. Pair your drink with delicious food from the Hubbard Grille kitchen. Online and delivery available locally. Host your next tasting, party and event with us too, reach out for more details.
789 N. High St, Columbus, OH 43215