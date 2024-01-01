Restaurant info

Enjoy over 300 wines from all around the world to uncork at the bar or take home to enjoy. From date night to bachelorette parties, the Wine on High bar is a great spot for an evening out. Enjoy wine by the glass, flights and hand crafted cocktails. Pair your drink with delicious food from the Hubbard Grille kitchen. Online and delivery available locally. Host your next tasting, party and event with us too, reach out for more details.