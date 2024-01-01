Wine On Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wine On Main is not a restaurant. It is a new bar that specializes in wine but also serves beer and other alcoholic beverages.
Location
224 Main Street (Avenue F), Kentwood, LA 70444
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Depeaux - 269 E Railroad Ave.
No Reviews
269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A Independence, LA 70443
View restaurant
City Wings - 28977 walker south rd sutite b
No Reviews
28977 walker south rd sutite b Walker, LA 70785
View restaurant
El Paso - Hammond - 1603 N Morrison Blvd
No Reviews
1603 N Morrison Blvd Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurant