Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wine on Third

review star

No reviews yet

501 3rd Street

Niagara Falls, NY 14301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Bleu Bruschetta
Half Chicken Dinner

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and balsamic vinaigrette. (Vegan)

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, creamy caesar dressing, garlic seasoned croutons, and shredded parmesan.

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, crumbled bacon, pickled red onion, and creamy bleu cheese dressing. (Gluten Free)

Appetizers

Bleu Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted baguette topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, wild honey, and cracked black pepper.

Truffle Fries

$12.00

House made truffle oil, parmesan and herbs.

Meat & Cheese Plate

$17.00

Assorted accompaniments, meats & cheeses. Paired with whole grain mustard and crackers.

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, cheese blend and cup-and-char pepperoni.

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with basil leaves.

White Pizza

$18.00

Roasted garlic base, sliced onion, tomato and fresh garlic.

Garden Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Pesto sauce, mozz-prov cheese blend, spinach, onion, roasted reds and balsamic drizzle.

Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$18.00

Roasted garlic sauce, mozz-prov cheese blend, spinach and grilled chicken.

The Italian Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, capocollo, mozz-prov cheese blend.

Bourbon Glaze Pizza

$18.00

Bourbon glaze sauce, grilled chicken, mozz-prov cheese blend, crumbled bleu cheese, applewood bacon and red onion.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Creamy hot sauce base, mozz-prov cheese blend, crumbled bleu cheese, and grilled chicken.

Entrees

Vegan Rice Bowl

$17.00

Steamed rice with roasted red peppers, corn, spinach, and a balsamic glaze. (Vegan)

Truffle Cream Cavatappi

$18.00

Cavatappi tossed in a truffle cream sauce, topped with parmesan and red pepper flakes. (add grilled chicken +6)

Vodka Rigatoni

$18.00

Rigatoni tossed in a house vodka sauce, topped with parmesan. (add grilled chicken +6)

Half Chicken Dinner

$22.00

Oven roasted half chicken, chef’s choice potato and your choice of veg or side salad. (Gluten Free)

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered or baked, with fries, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. (Available FRI & SAT while supplies last)

Handhelds

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese blend, red onions, roasted red peppers, spinach, salsa and sour cream.

Angus Burger

$17.00

8oz Angus burger, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries and a pickle.

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Crispy jumbo wings tossed in your choice of hot, medium, mild, BBQ, garlic parmesan, or mango habanero.

Specials

Dessert

$9.00

Pizza & Wine Special

$30.00

Side of Risotto (roasted red)

$7.50

Side of Risotto (spinach)

$7.50

Brisket Ravioli

$19.00

Regular Fry (large)

$9.50

Salt & Vinegar F.F.

$21.00

Salmon w/ lemon pepper pasta

$27.00

Roasted tomato bisque

$9.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Tacos

$4.00

Wine

BTL Pinot Noir, SOUVERAIN, California 2020

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir, BLAZON, California 2019

$34.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Canyon Road, California 2020

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, LYETH, California 2019

$34.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, AVIARY, Napa Cali 2018

$38.00

BTL Red Blend, RHIANNON, California 2020

$30.00

BTL Red Blend, DOMAINE BOUSQUET, Argentina 2019

$32.00

BTL Sangiovese, SASSOREGALE, Italy 2018

$38.00

BTL Malbec, AIME, Argentina 2020

$30.00

BTL Malbec Reserve, SOTTANO, Argentina 2019

$34.00

BTL Merlot, PROVERB, California 2020

$30.00

BTL Chianti, BANFI SUPERIOR, Italy 2019

$32.00

BTL Shiraz, PENFOLDS, Australia 2020

$32.00

BTL Montepulciano, BARBA VASARI, Italy 2019

$32.00

BTL Petite Sirah, THE CRUSHER, California 2020

$32.00

BTL Tempranillo Rioja, HORONO VERA, Spain

$34.00

BTL Bordeaux, La GRAVIERE, France 2018

$38.00

BTL Zinfandel, TERRA D'ORO, California 2018

$38.00

BTL Valpolicella, BOLLA, Italy 2017

$44.00

BTL Rose, CAPOSALDO, Italy 2020

$30.00

BTL Riesling, BEX, Germany 2020

$30.00

BTL Riesling, SALMON RUN, New York 2019

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, TAVERNELLO, Italy 2020

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, BARONE FINI, Italy 2019

$34.00

BTL Grillo, LAGOVUVERI, Italy 2020

$34.00

BTL Garnacha Blanca, LA MALDITA, Spain 2020

$34.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, CASA PATRONALES, Chile 2020

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, FISHTAIL, New Zealand 2020

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay, ROUND HILL, California 2020

$30.00

BTL Oaked Chardonnay, GOLDEN, California 2019

$34.00

BTL Bordeaux, La GRAVIERE, France 2019

$38.00

BTL Moscato, FULKERSON, New York 2020

$30.00

BTL Sweet Blend, FULKERSON RED ZEPPELIN, N.Y. 2020

$30.00

BTL White Zinfandel, CANYON ROAD, California 2020

$30.00

BTL Bordeaux, CHATEAU D'ARCINS, France 2015

$68.00

BTL Burgundy, BOISSET POMMARD

$78.00

BTL Barolo, VIBERTI

$76.00

BTL Brunello, CARPINETO, Italy 2013

$90.00

BTL Amarone, CESARI, Italy 2015

$76.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, MARTIN RAY DIAMOND, California 2017

$88.00

Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Blue Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Molson Canadian

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Crabbie's Ginger Beer

$7.00

Dogsh Head 60-Min IPA

$7.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$6.00+

Black Button

$5.00+

Crop Cucumber

$5.00+

Deep Eddy

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Hartman's

$5.00+

Kettle One

$5.00+

Smirnoff

$4.00+

Stoli

$5.00+

Three Olives

$4.00+

Tito's

$5.00+

Tommy Rotter

$5.00+

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Bombay

$5.00+

Hartman's

$5.00+

Hendrick's

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

The Botanist

$5.00+

Tommy Rotter

$5.00+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

CasaMigos

$6.00+

Cruzan Vanilla

$4.00+

Patron

$6.00+

RumChata

$5.00+

RumHaven Coconut

$5.00+

Sailor Jerry

$5.00+

Teremana

$5.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Angels Envy

$5.00+

Basil Hayden

$6.00+

Bulleit

$5.00+

Bulleit Rye

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Crown

$5.00+

Eagle Rare

$6.00+

Four Roses

$6.00+

Glendalough

$6.00+

High West

$6.00+

Jack

$5.00+

Jack Fire

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jefferson's

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Maker's Mark

$5.00+

Micter's

$6.00+

Red Breast

$10.00+

Redemption

$5.00+

Revel Stoke

$4.00+

Russell's

$5.00+

Sazerac Rye

$5.00+

Segrams 7

$4.00+

Segrams VO

$4.00+

Skrewball

$5.00+

SouthernTier

$5.00+

Teeling

$5.00+

Tin Cup

$5.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Woodford Reserve

$6.00+

Balvenie 12 year

$10.00+

Dewar's

$5.00+

Glenfiddich 12 year

$8.00+

Glenmorangie

$6.00+

Jonnie Walker Black

$6.00+

Macallan 12 year

$12.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$6.00+

Oban 14 year

$14.00+

Baileys

$5.00+

Black Button Bourbon Cream

$5.00+

Fonseca Port

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00+

Kahlua

$6.00

Remy Martin

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Torrent
orange starNo Reviews
300 3rd Street Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
SPoT Niagara Falls
orange star4.8 • 41
24 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Red Coach INN
orange star4.1 • 1,175
2 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Banquet Center
orange starNo Reviews
7708 Niagara Falls Blvd. Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
Judi's Lounge
orange star4.7 • 403
2057 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls
orange starNo Reviews
2470 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Niagara Falls

Red Coach INN
orange star4.1 • 1,175
2 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Judi's Lounge
orange star4.7 • 403
2057 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
Savor - 28 Old Falls St.
orange star4.5 • 356
28 Old Falls St. Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
SPoT Niagara Falls
orange star4.8 • 41
24 Buffalo Ave Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
Batch
orange star4.7 • 24
7101-Porter Road Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Niagara Falls
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston