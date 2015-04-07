A map showing the location of Wine U 1641 W 15thView gallery

Wine U 1641 W 15th

review star

No reviews yet

1641 W 15th

Fayetteville, AR 72701

DEAN'S LIST

Ciacci Picccolominio d'Aragona Rosso Di Montalcino

$48.00

Cocito Barbaresco Baluchin Riserva 2012

$110.00

Egly-Ouriet Les Premices 2020 Champagne

$135.00

Jordan Cabernet

$95.00

RARE Mille'sime Brut 2006 Champagne

$425.00

Walking Fool Caymus-Suisun

$46.00

Silver Oak Cabernet 2017

$195.00

La Spinetta Langhe Nebbiolo

$60.00

Heredia Vina Cubillo Rioja

$50.00

Clark & Telephone Belle Glos

$72.00

Grand Durif (Caymus-Suisun)

$72.00

Serial Cabernet-Paso Robles

$48.00

Maison NO'9 Rose'

$48.00

Bootleg Red Blend (Napa)

$68.00

Philippe Alliet, Chinon 2017

$48.00

Anne Amie Pinot Blanc Prisme

$64.00

Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$36.00

Leon Beyer Pinot Gris

$48.00

RED WINE

GL Barbazzale Etna Rosso

$12.00

GL EOS Cabernet

$12.00

GL Licence IV GREN

$9.00Out of stock

GL Lote 44 Malbec

$10.00Out of stock

GL Raul Perez MENCIA

$15.00Out of stock

GL Send Nudes PN

$15.00Out of stock

GL Roth Cabernet

$15.00

GL Dulcis Rosso

$7.00

GL Minimalista Cabernet

$10.00

GL IL Pumo Primitivo

$9.00

GL Ken Wright PN

$17.00

GL Sean Minor PN

$14.00

BTL Licence IV GREN

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Minimalista CAB

$30.00

BTL Raúl Pérez MENCIA

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Send Nudes Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL EOS Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Lote 44 Malbec

$32.00

BTL Barbazzale Etna Rosso

$36.00

BTL Roth Estate Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Minimalista Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Ken Wright PN

$52.00

BTL Sean Minor

$42.00

ROSE & BUBBLES

GL Bugey-Cerdon

$14.00

GL Ca'Del Sarto Prosecco

$10.00

GL Little Sheep Rose'

$10.00

GL Lucien Albrecht Cremant D'Alsace

$13.00

GL Notorious Pink

$12.00

GL Ramoro Lunaria Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Rose Gold

$13.00

GL Protocolo Rose'

$9.00

GL Tramari Rosato

$11.00

BTL Ca'Del Sarto Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht Cremant D'Alsace

$39.00

BTL Notorious Pink

$36.00

BTL Taittinger CHAMP

$75.00

BTL Little Sheep Rose'

$31.00

BTL Bugey-Cerdon

$42.00

BTL Lunaria Ramoro PG

$36.00

BTL Rose Gold Cote De Provence Rose'

$44.00

BTL Charles de Cazanove CHP NV

$55.00

WHITE WINE

GL Arona SB

$10.00

GL Berger GRüNER

$10.00

GL Borghi Pinot Grigio-Fruili

$10.00

GL Casa Ferreirinha Douro

$9.00

GL Dr. VonMuller Riesling

$11.00

GL Malvira ROERO

$13.00

GL Verbo Malvasia

$11.00

GL White Queen Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Minimalista Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL EDDA Bianco

$14.00

GL E. Chevalier Muscadet

$15.00

GL Sisters Forever - Unoaked Chardonnay

$11.00

BTL Arona SB

$30.00

BTL Berger GRüNER

$41.00

BTL Borghi Pinot Grigio-Fruili

$31.00

BTL Fraga Do Corvo "Godello"

$36.00

BTL Malvira ROERO

$39.00

BTL Rombauer CH

$63.00

BTL White Queen Chardonnay

$41.00

BTL Minimalista Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL E. Chevalier Muscadet Cotes de Grand Lieu Sur Lie

$45.00

BTL Sisters Forever - Unoaked Chardonnay

$33.00

FLIGHTS & TOWERS

BOLD & SMOOTH

$15.00

IN DA BUBB (BUBBLES)

$15.00

LET US WINEU?

$15.00

PINOT IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL

$15.00

WHITES FOR THE COOL KIDS

$15.00

WINE TOWER

$36.00

Aperitif & Digestif

Bordiga Bianco

$5.00

Bordiga Rosso

$5.00

BEER & SCARLETT

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Yuengling Light

$4.00

Scarlet Pink

$4.25

Coors

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

ON TAP

Carafe -No Curfew Chardonnay

$27.00

GL No Curfew Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Scarlett Red

$4.00

Pitcher- New Province

$16.00

Pitcher-Scarlet Red

$18.00

GL New Province

$4.00

GL Space Suit Session Ale

$4.00

Pitcher - Space Suit Session Ale

$16.00

BAR SNACKS

Mediterranean Black Olives

$6.00

Marcona Almonds

$5.00

Roasted Praline Pecans

$5.00

Black Truffle Potato Chips

$8.00

Iberico Ham Potato Chips

$8.00

Sparkling Wine Chips

$8.00

Snack Tray

$9.00

Spicy AF Pistachios

$4.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Cheese &Caramel Popcorn

$4.00

CHEESE

12 Month Manchego

$6.00

Coastal English Cheddar

$6.00

Triple Cream Brie

$7.00

Smoked Gouda

$6.00

Aged Goat Cheese

$6.00

Pecorino Romano

$7.00

Truffle Pecorino

$8.00

Bellavitano Cabernet Cheese

$7.00

Jarlsberg Premium Swiss

$7.00

Gorgonzola Dolce Blue

$7.00

CHARCUTERIE

Spanish Chorizo

$7.00

Prosciutto Di Parma

$8.00

Hot Sopressata

$7.00

Toscana Salami

$7.00

Orange Habanero Salami

$8.00

Vermouth Calabrian Chili Salami

$8.00

BOARDS

PICK 2 MEAT-PICK 2 CHEESE

$24.00

PICK 3 MEAT-PICK 3 CHEESE

$34.00

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

$19.00

DA NADA

$17.00

A STROLL THROUGH ITALY

$21.00

ROAD TRIP ABROAD

$28.00

CHEESE & SWINE U

$54.00

MERCHANDISE

Wine U Tank Top

$25.00

COCKTAILS & BRUNCH

MIMOSA-OJ

$4.00

POINSETTA-CRANERRY

$4.00

MIMOSA-GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

BELLINI-PEACH

$4.00

BTL Brunch Bubbles

$16.00

N/A DRINKS

COCA-COLA

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

UNDERBERG

$3.25

OJ

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

GAME DAY

GD BEER

$3.00

GD SCARLET LETTER

$3.00

GD MIMOSA

$3.00

GD POINSETTA (CRAN)

$4.00

GD MEGMOSA (GRAPEFRUIT)

$4.00

GD TIFFANY MIMOSA

$4.00

PRIVATE PARTY

PARTY RED GL

$8.00

PARTY WHITE GL

$8.00

PARTY SCARLETT

$3.00

PARTY BEER

$3.00

COCKTAILS

Kir Royale

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

'Merican Mule

$5.00

Wine-A-Rita

$5.00
