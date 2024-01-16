Wineaux Las Vegas 6887 Helen Toland Street
6887 Helen Toland Street
Las Vegas, NV 89113
RETAIL TO-GO ITEMS
FOOD
- Aglio Alle Erbe Aromatiche$13.00
Aglio Alle Erbe Aromatiche is a delightful blend of aromatic herbs and garlic. Perfect for adding rich, Italian flavors to your food, it's a staple for cooking enthusiasts.
- Angels Salumi & Truffles Bison$17.00
- Angels Salumi Nostrano$10.50
- Beehive Cheese Seahive - 4oz$6.50
The Beehive Cheese Seahive is a 4oz block of handcrafted, artisan cheese known for its unique flavor. It's seasoned perfectly with honey and sea salt, giving it a rich and savory taste that's hard to resist.
- Bibanesi Breadsticks with Rosemary$5.00
- Calabro Ovoline di Bufala$11.00
- Cantarelli 18-month Parmigiana Reggiano$14.00
- Cantarelli 24-month Parmigiana Reggiano$16.00
- Castillo De Canena Arbequino Oil Delicately Smoked 250ml$41.50
The Castillo De Canena Arbequino Oil is a delicately smoked olive oil that comes in a 250ml bottle. It is produced in Spain and is known for its rich, smooth flavor which enhances a variety of dishes.
- Central Coast Creamery Goat Gouda$13.00
- Chips Aux Truffes$4.50
"Chips Aux Truffes" are a gourmet snack food with a distinct, luxurious flavor. They are essentially potato chips that have been seasoned with fine truffle, offering an indulgent twist on the classic snack.
- Cypress Grove: Purple Haze Disk Cheese, 4 Oz$18.00
Purple Haze Disk Cheese is an enticing 4 oz product from Cypress Grove. It uniquely blends the flavors of lavender and fennel pollen to give a beautiful taste experience.
- Divina Fig Spread 9 Oz$7.50
The Divina Fig Spread is a 9 ounce jar of sweet, thick spread made from figs. It's perfect for adding a delicious touch to your cheese plates, sandwiches, or even just on toast.
- Dry Cured Duck Breast$44.00
- Elevation Mole Salami 4.5oz$11.75
The Elevation Mole Salami is a flavorful, 4.5oz meat product with a rich, distinct taste. It has a unique mole-style seasoning that gives it an exciting twist on regular salami.
- Elevation Trinity Sour Ale Salami 4.5oz$12.00
The Elevation Trinity Sour Ale Salami is a 4.5 ounce gourmet meat product with a unique, tangy twist. It's a high-quality salami, infused with the rich, complex flavors of Trinity Sour Ale for an elevated snacking experience.
- Felicetti - Fusilloni Italian Fusilli Pasta$9.00
The Felicetti Fusilloni is a type of Italian pasta that's a larger version of the classic fusilli shape. It's a great choice for hearty pasta dishes, as it hooks onto sauces well.
- La Petite Reine Camembert$13.00Out of stock
La Petite Reine Camembert is a creamy and smooth French cheese with a robust flavor profile. It has a soft, edible rind and is perfect for cheeseboards or served up warm with crusty bread.
- Lesley Stowe: Salty Date and Almond$16.50
The "Lesley Stowe: Salty Date and Almond" is a 5.3 oz gourmet crisps pack. These unique crisps blend the savory flavor of salt with sweet dates and crunchy almonds, perfect for a tasty snack or paired with cheese.
- Luxardo Maraschino Cherries 14oz$27.00
These Luxardo Maraschino Cherries are a gourmet treat perfect for adding to your cocktails or desserts. The 14oz jar provides plenty of sweet, high-quality cherries to up your hosting game.
- Maldon Sea Salt 8.5 Oz$6.00
The Maldon Sea Salt comes in a convenient 3 pack of 8.5 oz containers. Known for its premium quality, the crystals dissolve with a clean flavor and a crunch that works well in cooking or baking.
- Matiz España Black Olivada$7.50
This Matiz España Black Olive Spread is a 6.5 ounce jar of authentic Spanish flavor. Perfect for creating gourmet bruschetta, tapenades, sandwiches, or appetizers.
- Mitica Raspberry Basil Jam$3.25
- Mitica Valencia Orange Jam$3.25
- Old Chatham Camembert Cheese, 4.5 Oz$13.50
The Old Chatham Camembert Cheese is a soft, creamy variety perfect for spreading on crackers or bread. This 4.5 oz portion is an excellent size for a cheeseboard or a snack at home.
- Olio Verde Oil Olive Extra Virgin,$35.00
Olio Verde Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a high-quality oil made from the first cold press of olives. This 16.89 oz bottle makes it a pantry staple for cooking and salad dressings.
- Olives Taggiasche Pitted with Citrus$18.00
- Piparras Peppers by Matiz Vasco 6.4oz$7.95
These Piparras Peppers by Matiz Vasco come in a 6.4oz jar. They're popular peppers from Spain, great for adding a mild, tangy flavor to your dishes.
- Quinta Point Reyes$18.50
- Saving Tartufi Bruschetta Sauce with Truffle$13.50
- Spanish Homemade Membrillo - Quince Paste$9.00
This Spanish Homemade Membrillo is a sweet, tangy quince paste, perfect for pairing with cheese or spreading on toast. Each order comes with twelve 10.6 oz packages, so you'll have plenty to share or save for later.
- St Andre: Triple Cream Mini Drum Cheese, 7 Oz$15.00
St Andre Triple Cream Mini Drum Cheese is a delicious, melt-in-your-mouth cheese packed in a 7 Oz portion. It's a perfect inclusion in your cheese platter or for indulging on its own.
- Tagliatelle All'uovo$12.00
Tagliatelle All'uovo is a type of pasta made with eggs for an extra rich and tender bite. Originating from Italy, it's commonly served with a variety of sauces like Bolognese.
- Terga Balsamic Vinegar Rosso$35.00
- Terga Cucumber Vinegar$25.00
- Terga Yuzu Vinegar$25.00
- Torres Mediterranean Herb Potato Chips$4.25
The Torres Mediterranean Herb Potato Chips are a delightful snack with the distinct flavors of Southern Europe. This 50g package is perfect for a quick snack on the go or a crisp addition to your picnic spread.
- Torres Potato Chips Vera Paprika 50gal$4.25
These Torres Potato Chips are dusted with an appetizing Vera Paprika flavor. The 50g bag is perfect for a satisfying snack on the go or for sharing with friends.
- Truffle Balsamic Vinegar of Modena$45.00
- Truffle Crunch Flavored Peanuts$6.00
Truffle flavored fried peanuts
- Vinaigre à La Pulpe De Tomate$25.00
Vinaigre à La Pulpe De Tomate is a unique vinegar made with tomato pulp. This gourmet product can be used to add a fresh, tangy twist to your dressings and marinades.
- Acme Gravlax Salmon 4oz$12.00
The Acme Gravlax Salmon offers a rich, subtly seasoned taste perfect for any seafood lover. This 4oz package is ideal for adding a gourmet touch to your appetizers or brunches.
- Acme Smoked Salmon 4oz$13.00
This is a 4-ounce package of Acme's premium smoked salmon, perfect for adding a rich, smoky flavor to your dishes. It's great for making elegant appetizers or boosting your breakfast bagel.
- Smoking Goose Saucisson Rouge$8.00
- Smoking Goose Stagberry Salame$10.00
- Smoking Goose Rosette de Lyon$10.00
- Mitica Toketti Flatbread$15.00
- Torres EVOO Chips$4.25
SODAS
- Fever Tree Club Soda 4-pack$10.00
The Brands of Britain Fever Tree Club Soda is a pack of four bottles. This soda is brought to you by Fever Tree, a popular British brand known for its high-quality beverages.
- Fever Tree Distillers Cola 4-pack$10.00
- Fever Tree Sparkling Lime and Yuzu Soda 4-Pack$10.00
The Fever Tree Sparkling Lime and Yuzu is a refreshing, carbonated beverage. The 27.2 fluid ounce size makes it perfect for sharing or enjoying over the course of a few days.
- Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Soda 4-Pack$10.00
This is a case of six, 27.2 ounce bottles of Fever Tree's Sparkling Pink Grapefruit Soda. It's an invigorating, bubbly drink with a refreshing grapefruit taste.
- Fever Tree Ginger Ale 4-Pack$10.00
Fever Tree Ginger Ale comes in a convenient 4-pack of 200ml bottles. It's a premium drink, known for its crisp and clean taste with a subtle hint of ginger.
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer 4-Pack$10.00
Fever-Tree Ginger Beer is a flavorful and refreshing non-alcoholic drink that comes in a 4-pack of 6.8 oz bottles. It's perfect for enjoying on its own or as a mixer in your favorite cocktails.
- Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water 4-Pack$10.00
The Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water is a refreshing beverage known for its clean, crisp taste. It's ideal as a mixer for cocktails, particularly for enhancing the flavor of gin and vodka.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6887 Helen Toland Street, Las Vegas, NV 89113