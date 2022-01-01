Wines and Whatnots imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Wines and Whatnots

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

14509 Farm to Market 969

Unit #110

Austin, TX 78724

Popular Items

Turkey Club Baguette
Latte
Pepperoni Mozzerella Melt

Fresh Baked Pastries - all day

Almondine Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky croissants dusted with almond slivers and powdered sugar, filled with frangipane (sweet almond creme) - prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry jam and sweet cream cheese in a buttery pie pocket. Prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Flaky and buttery croissant prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.

Gluten Free Overnight Oats

$4.00Out of stock

Our newest grab & go breakfast made in house! Rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, flax, honey and a bit of coconut for sweetness and texture. Gluten free & dairy free!

Swiss Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Flaky croissant filled with a ribbon of rich swiss chocolate - prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh-baked in house and heated to order, especially yummy with our house-made citrus sugar glaze.

Savory - all day

Half Baguette

$2.00

Daily baked, fresh, French baguette

Quiche - Prosciutto Goat Cheese Tomato

$12.00Out of stock

Aged prosciutto and creamy goat cheese with roasted cherry tomatoes - now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Quiche - Mushroom Gouda

$10.00Out of stock

Mushroom, Gouda cheese, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Quiche - Bacon Gruyere

$10.00Out of stock

Bacon, Gruyere, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Quiche - Broccoli Cheddar

$10.00Out of stock

Broccoli, cheddar, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Quiche - Ham & Cheddar

$10.00

Rosemary ham, sharp white cheddar, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Quiche - Prosciutto Cheddar

$10.00Out of stock

Delicate prosciutto, sharp white cheddar, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Quiche - Spinach Tomato Feta

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh spinach and tomato with feta cheese - now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.

Dessert - all day

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Rich chocolate mousse stacked on a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with shaved milk chocolate.

Classic Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock
Luscious Lemon Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy zesty lemon custard in a sweet cookie crust, dusted with powdered sugar.

Macaron - Birthday Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling

Macaron - Cappuccino

$3.00Out of stock

Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling

Macaron - Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling

Macaron - Mango Passion Fruit

$3.00

Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling

Macaron - Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a jammy dairy-free filling

Macaron - Salted Caramel

$3.00

Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling

Macaron - Vanilla

$3.00Out of stock

Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling

Nutella Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Tall, light New York style cheesecake flavored with milk chocolate and hazelnut, stacked on a chocolate cookie crumb crust and topped with shaved milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts.

Red Velvet Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Perfect red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting and fancy silver sugar crystals.

Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock
Tiramisu

$6.50Out of stock

An Italian classic - layers of espresso-soaked ladyfinger cakes and sweet mascarpone cream, dusted with a topping of cocoa powder.

Vanilla Latte Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Sandwiches - all day

Sandwiches served on a fresh baked 7" baguette unless otherwise stated. Your choice of kettle chips or small side salad.
Caprese Baguette

$9.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze on a French baguette

Chicken Salad on Baguette

$10.00

Mayonnaise based chicken salad with pecans, cranberries and a touch of honey. Served on a French Baguette.

Ham and Cheese Baguette

$9.00

Rosemary ham, Havarti cheese, cornichon pickles, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard on a French Baguette

Pepperoni Mozzerella Melt

$10.50

Basil pesto spread, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and pepperoni toasted on whole grain bread. Served with side salad.

Prosciutto, Fig, Goat Cheese, Tomato on Baguette

$10.00

18-month aged Prosciutto di Parma, creamy goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and fig butter on a French Baguette.

Turkey Club Baguette

$10.00

Roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, Havarti Cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise served on a French Baguette. A classic!

Salads - all day

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic glaze. Served over lettuce with house made crostinis

Quinoa Salad

$7.50

Quinoa mixed with fresh grains, beans and cherry tomatoes. Dressed with olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon and balsamic glaze. Served with house made crostini.

Chicken Salad On Lettuce

$9.00

Mayonnaise based chicken salad with pecans, cranberries and a touch of honey. Served over a bed of lettuce with house made crostini.

Side salad

$3.00

Small serving of chopped romaine with cherry tomatoes and house made dijon vinaigrette.

Nosh - after 2pm

Baguette w/ Oil & Balsamic

$6.00

Daily fresh baked baguette slices (8) with olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt, pepper and garlic for dipping.

Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

Daily selection of 3 cheeses and 3 meats served with fig butter, house made crostini, nuts and cornichons. Serves 2-3 people.

Crostinis w/ Spread

$7.50

House made crostini (6) with daily selection of herb cheese spread.

Extra Crostini (5)

$1.50
Pretzel Rod

$3.50

Imported from Bavaria, topped with kosher salt and served warm with Dijon mustard.

Breakfast Sandwiches - all day

Breakfast Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

A fluffy scrambled egg patty made in-house, havarti cheese, and toasted to melty perfection on a fresh-baked butter croissant when you order it. Try it with bacon, ham, or turkey!

Coffee, Tea & Steamed Milk

Pumpkin Spice White Mocha

$6.00

Our white mocha, boosted with pumpkin pie spice flavor! Topped with whipped cream and nutmeg sprinkle.

Pecan Pie Chai Latte

$6.00

Our spicy-sweet Chai latte with butter pecan, topped with whip and cinnamon sugar sprinkle!

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

$6.00

Fan favorite from last winter - apple juice and spiced brown sugar flavor steamed into a hot cider, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar sprinkle!

Single Espresso

$3.00

One shot of espresso.

Double Espresso

$4.00

Two shots of espresso.

8oz Americano

$3.00

One shot of espresso and hot water.

12oz Americano

$4.00

Two shots of espresso and hot water.

Cappuccino

$4.00

One shot of espresso in an 8oz cup, topped with a creamy blend of half foam and half steamed milk.

Latte

$5.00

Two shots of espresso in a 12oz cup of steamed milk, topped with a layer of microfoam. Flavored syrup selection adds 2 pumps of sweetness.

Mocha

$6.00

Mocha sauce, espresso, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.

White Mocha

$6.00

New! White mocha sauce, espresso, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Japanese green tea powder and steamed milk, topped with creamy microfoam. (Pictured Iced)

Chai Latte

$5.00

Equal parts sweet and spicy Chai tea concentrate and steamed milk, topped with a layer of microfoam.

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Our sweet and spicy Chai tea latte with one shot of espresso added.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamed milk blended with rich chocolate and a hint of vanilla - topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

Milk Steamer

$3.00

Twelve ounces of steamed milk blended with the flavored syrup of your choice.

Tea Steamer (London Fog)

$4.00

Sometimes called a London Fog, try your favorite tea steeped double strength & topped with steamed milk and microfoam. Barista favorite: Earl Grey with vanilla syrup.

Hot Tea

$3.00

One sachet of full leaf tea steeped in hot water. Do you take milk? Please specify steamed or cool.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Rich and refreshing cold brew concentrate mixed with equal parts water (or milk!).

Owner Special

$8.00

Triple shot, caramel and mocha in oat milk, great hot or iced.

Avery Special

$7.00

A delicious combination of Chai, Cold Brew, and Oat milk - invented by our own Avery!

Jennifer Special

$7.00

Iced! Matcha, secret fruit loop flavor, whipped cream.

Roxy Special

$7.00

Oat milk, raspberry, double chocolate, whipped cream. Great hot or iced!

Edna Special

$7.00

Iced! Oat milk, caramel and vanilla.

John Special

$7.00

Amaretto & vanilla latte, macchiato style! (shots poured on top of the foam)

Becky Special

$7.00

Irish Cream and Caramel! Great hot or iced!

Blended Drinks

For blended coffee and tea lattes, check out our Coffee & Tea Menu - customize your drink as usual and choose the Blended option.
Maple Cream Frappe

$6.00

Inspired by the soft-serve treats of Vermont, we blend up the milk of your choice with plenty of maple spice flavor for a sweet treat. Topped with whipped cream.

Blended Creemie

$7.00Out of stock

Our vanilla crème frappe base plus the flavors of your choice, topped with whipped cream.

Fruit Creemie

$8.00

Our vanilla crème frappe base plus the fruit juice of your choice, topped with whipped cream.

Frosé

$8.00Out of stock

Our Chateau de Paraza Rosé blended with ice

Blended Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Prosecco and a splash of orange juice, blended with ice

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Prosecco and peach puree, blended with ice

Italian Soda & Bottled Drinks

Italian Soda

$5.00

Cold sparkling water over ice, plus the sweet flavor of your choice. Add a splash of cream for an Italian Cream Soda. A refreshing European treat for hot Texas summer days!

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.25

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.50

Beer

1554

$4.00
6-Pack Mix-n-Match

$12.50

Alstadt Amber

$4.00

Bell's Oberon

$4.00

Bell's Official

$4.00
Brewdog Elvis Juice

$4.00
Celis

$4.00

Guinness Cold Brew Can

$5.00Out of stock
Guinness Draught Bottle

$4.50

Hi Eastside Pilsner

$4.00

Hi Shamus

$4.00Out of stock

Hi Violet Blonde

$4.00
Karbach Love Street BLONDE

$4.00
Michelada

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Native Texan

$4.00Out of stock
Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

$4.00
Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Yuengling Latte

$6.50

Yuengling Oktoberfest

$4.50Out of stock

Sparkling

Aimery Brut

$25.00Out of stock
Aimery Rosé

$25.00Out of stock
Lanson Champagne

$65.00Out of stock
Prosecco

$15.00Out of stock
Scharffenberger Brut

$30.00Out of stock

Rosé

Chinon (Raffault)

$23.00
Château de Paraza

$17.00Out of stock

Château des Vingtinières

$21.00Out of stock

Lago

$18.00Out of stock

Touraine (Dm. des Corbilliès)

$22.00

White

Arona Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00Out of stock

Château de Paraza

$19.00Out of stock
Civitas Pecorino

$25.00Out of stock

Dm. Des Corbillieres Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00Out of stock
Dulcis Moscato

$13.00Out of stock

Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00Out of stock
ILMonticello Vermentino

$26.00Out of stock

Jules Taylor Pinot Grigio

$27.00Out of stock
Lava Cap Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00Out of stock
Les Pouches Saumur Chenin Blanc

$18.00Out of stock
Lone Birch Chardonnay

$18.00
Lone Birch Riesling

$19.00Out of stock

Matsu La Jefa Grenache Blanc

$58.00Out of stock

Nals Margreid Pinit Grigio

$25.00Out of stock
Portal Da Calcada Vinho Verde

$21.00Out of stock

Sandy Cove Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00Out of stock
Sylvaine & Alain Normand Macon Chardonnay

$29.00

Red

Alberti Malbec

$20.00Out of stock
Ancient Peaks Merlot

$29.00Out of stock

Ancient Peaks Renegade

$31.00Out of stock
Annabella Red Blend

$22.00Out of stock

Better Half Pinot Noir

$27.00Out of stock

Casa Emma Chianti Classico

$28.00Out of stock
Château de Paraza

$18.00Out of stock

Château Gautoul Malbec

$25.00

Cicada

$20.00Out of stock
Division Pinot Noir

$38.00Out of stock
Dm. de La Guicharde Cotes du Rhone

$19.00Out of stock
Dm. du Granit Moulin a Vent

$32.00Out of stock

Dm. Lebreuil Pinot Noir

$35.00
Dm. Riefle Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock
Dulcis Rosso

$13.00

Durigutti Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Garage Cabernet Franc

$48.00Out of stock
Garage Pais

$24.00Out of stock
Giapoza Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00Out of stock
Hoopes Cabernet Sauvignon

$69.00Out of stock
Matsu "El Picaro" Tempranillo

$22.00

Melipal Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00Out of stock
One Stone Cabernet

$25.00Out of stock
Paul Ponnell Pinot Noir

$24.00

Picayune Padlock

$49.00Out of stock
Picayune Pinot Noir

$45.00Out of stock

Raffault Chinon

$24.00Out of stock

Valmorena Barbera D'Asti

$15.00Out of stock

Verruzzo

$29.00Out of stock

Vista CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$68.00Out of stock

Vista RESERVA RED BLEND

$32.00Out of stock

Viticcio Red Blend

$42.00
Zensa Primitivo

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Far East Austin the best in wine, coffee, sandwiches, desserts, and more!

Location

14509 Farm to Market 969, Unit #110, Austin, TX 78724

Directions

Gallery
Wines and Whatnots image

