Wines and Whatnots
No reviews yet
14509 Farm to Market 969
Unit #110
Austin, TX 78724
Order Again
Popular Items
Fresh Baked Pastries - all day
Almondine Croissant
Flaky croissants dusted with almond slivers and powdered sugar, filled with frangipane (sweet almond creme) - prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Blueberry jam and sweet cream cheese in a buttery pie pocket. Prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.
Butter Croissant
Flaky and buttery croissant prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.
Gluten Free Overnight Oats
Our newest grab & go breakfast made in house! Rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, flax, honey and a bit of coconut for sweetness and texture. Gluten free & dairy free!
Swiss Chocolate Croissant
Flaky croissant filled with a ribbon of rich swiss chocolate - prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.
Cinnamon Roll
Fresh-baked in house and heated to order, especially yummy with our house-made citrus sugar glaze.
Savory - all day
Half Baguette
Daily baked, fresh, French baguette
Quiche - Prosciutto Goat Cheese Tomato
Aged prosciutto and creamy goat cheese with roasted cherry tomatoes - now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Quiche - Mushroom Gouda
Mushroom, Gouda cheese, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Quiche - Bacon Gruyere
Bacon, Gruyere, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Quiche - Broccoli Cheddar
Broccoli, cheddar, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Quiche - Ham & Cheddar
Rosemary ham, sharp white cheddar, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Quiche - Prosciutto Cheddar
Delicate prosciutto, sharp white cheddar, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Quiche - Spinach Tomato Feta
Fresh spinach and tomato with feta cheese - now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
Dessert - all day
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Rich chocolate mousse stacked on a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with shaved milk chocolate.
Classic Cheesecake
Luscious Lemon Bar
Creamy zesty lemon custard in a sweet cookie crust, dusted with powdered sugar.
Macaron - Birthday Cake
Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling
Macaron - Cappuccino
Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling
Macaron - Lemon
Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling
Macaron - Mango Passion Fruit
Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling
Macaron - Raspberry
Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a jammy dairy-free filling
Macaron - Salted Caramel
Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling
Macaron - Vanilla
Two airy almond meringue cookies pressed around a creamy, jammy filling
Nutella Cheesecake
Tall, light New York style cheesecake flavored with milk chocolate and hazelnut, stacked on a chocolate cookie crumb crust and topped with shaved milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts.
Red Velvet Cake
Perfect red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting and fancy silver sugar crystals.
Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tiramisu
An Italian classic - layers of espresso-soaked ladyfinger cakes and sweet mascarpone cream, dusted with a topping of cocoa powder.
Vanilla Latte Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sandwiches - all day
Caprese Baguette
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze on a French baguette
Chicken Salad on Baguette
Mayonnaise based chicken salad with pecans, cranberries and a touch of honey. Served on a French Baguette.
Ham and Cheese Baguette
Rosemary ham, Havarti cheese, cornichon pickles, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard on a French Baguette
Pepperoni Mozzerella Melt
Basil pesto spread, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and pepperoni toasted on whole grain bread. Served with side salad.
Prosciutto, Fig, Goat Cheese, Tomato on Baguette
18-month aged Prosciutto di Parma, creamy goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and fig butter on a French Baguette.
Turkey Club Baguette
Roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, Havarti Cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise served on a French Baguette. A classic!
Salads - all day
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic glaze. Served over lettuce with house made crostinis
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa mixed with fresh grains, beans and cherry tomatoes. Dressed with olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon and balsamic glaze. Served with house made crostini.
Chicken Salad On Lettuce
Mayonnaise based chicken salad with pecans, cranberries and a touch of honey. Served over a bed of lettuce with house made crostini.
Side salad
Small serving of chopped romaine with cherry tomatoes and house made dijon vinaigrette.
Nosh - after 2pm
Baguette w/ Oil & Balsamic
Daily fresh baked baguette slices (8) with olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt, pepper and garlic for dipping.
Cheese & Charcuterie
Daily selection of 3 cheeses and 3 meats served with fig butter, house made crostini, nuts and cornichons. Serves 2-3 people.
Crostinis w/ Spread
House made crostini (6) with daily selection of herb cheese spread.
Extra Crostini (5)
Pretzel Rod
Imported from Bavaria, topped with kosher salt and served warm with Dijon mustard.
Breakfast Sandwiches - all day
Coffee, Tea & Steamed Milk
Pumpkin Spice White Mocha
Our white mocha, boosted with pumpkin pie spice flavor! Topped with whipped cream and nutmeg sprinkle.
Pecan Pie Chai Latte
Our spicy-sweet Chai latte with butter pecan, topped with whip and cinnamon sugar sprinkle!
Hot Spiced Apple Cider
Fan favorite from last winter - apple juice and spiced brown sugar flavor steamed into a hot cider, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar sprinkle!
Single Espresso
One shot of espresso.
Double Espresso
Two shots of espresso.
8oz Americano
One shot of espresso and hot water.
12oz Americano
Two shots of espresso and hot water.
Cappuccino
One shot of espresso in an 8oz cup, topped with a creamy blend of half foam and half steamed milk.
Latte
Two shots of espresso in a 12oz cup of steamed milk, topped with a layer of microfoam. Flavored syrup selection adds 2 pumps of sweetness.
Mocha
Mocha sauce, espresso, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.
White Mocha
New! White mocha sauce, espresso, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.
Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea powder and steamed milk, topped with creamy microfoam. (Pictured Iced)
Chai Latte
Equal parts sweet and spicy Chai tea concentrate and steamed milk, topped with a layer of microfoam.
Dirty Chai
Our sweet and spicy Chai tea latte with one shot of espresso added.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk blended with rich chocolate and a hint of vanilla - topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
Milk Steamer
Twelve ounces of steamed milk blended with the flavored syrup of your choice.
Tea Steamer (London Fog)
Sometimes called a London Fog, try your favorite tea steeped double strength & topped with steamed milk and microfoam. Barista favorite: Earl Grey with vanilla syrup.
Hot Tea
One sachet of full leaf tea steeped in hot water. Do you take milk? Please specify steamed or cool.
Cold Brew
Rich and refreshing cold brew concentrate mixed with equal parts water (or milk!).
Owner Special
Triple shot, caramel and mocha in oat milk, great hot or iced.
Avery Special
A delicious combination of Chai, Cold Brew, and Oat milk - invented by our own Avery!
Jennifer Special
Iced! Matcha, secret fruit loop flavor, whipped cream.
Roxy Special
Oat milk, raspberry, double chocolate, whipped cream. Great hot or iced!
Edna Special
Iced! Oat milk, caramel and vanilla.
John Special
Amaretto & vanilla latte, macchiato style! (shots poured on top of the foam)
Becky Special
Irish Cream and Caramel! Great hot or iced!
Blended Drinks
Maple Cream Frappe
Inspired by the soft-serve treats of Vermont, we blend up the milk of your choice with plenty of maple spice flavor for a sweet treat. Topped with whipped cream.
Blended Creemie
Our vanilla crème frappe base plus the flavors of your choice, topped with whipped cream.
Fruit Creemie
Our vanilla crème frappe base plus the fruit juice of your choice, topped with whipped cream.
Frosé
Our Chateau de Paraza Rosé blended with ice
Blended Mimosa
Prosecco and a splash of orange juice, blended with ice
Peach Bellini
Prosecco and peach puree, blended with ice
Italian Soda & Bottled Drinks
Italian Soda
Cold sparkling water over ice, plus the sweet flavor of your choice. Add a splash of cream for an Italian Cream Soda. A refreshing European treat for hot Texas summer days!
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Topo Chico
Waterloo Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Beer
1554
6-Pack Mix-n-Match
Alstadt Amber
Bell's Oberon
Bell's Official
Brewdog Elvis Juice
Celis
Guinness Cold Brew Can
Guinness Draught Bottle
Hi Eastside Pilsner
Hi Shamus
Hi Violet Blonde
Karbach Love Street BLONDE
Michelada
Michelob Ultra
Native Texan
Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Latte
Yuengling Oktoberfest
Sparkling
Rosé
White
Arona Sauvignon Blanc
Château de Paraza
Civitas Pecorino
Dm. Des Corbillieres Sauvignon Blanc
Dulcis Moscato
Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc
ILMonticello Vermentino
Jules Taylor Pinot Grigio
Lava Cap Sauvignon Blanc
Les Pouches Saumur Chenin Blanc
Lone Birch Chardonnay
Lone Birch Riesling
Matsu La Jefa Grenache Blanc
Nals Margreid Pinit Grigio
Portal Da Calcada Vinho Verde
Sandy Cove Sauvignon Blanc
Sylvaine & Alain Normand Macon Chardonnay
Red
Alberti Malbec
Ancient Peaks Merlot
Ancient Peaks Renegade
Annabella Red Blend
Better Half Pinot Noir
Casa Emma Chianti Classico
Château de Paraza
Château Gautoul Malbec
Cicada
Division Pinot Noir
Dm. de La Guicharde Cotes du Rhone
Dm. du Granit Moulin a Vent
Dm. Lebreuil Pinot Noir
Dm. Riefle Pinot Noir
Dulcis Rosso
Durigutti Cabernet Sauvignon
Garage Cabernet Franc
Garage Pais
Giapoza Cabernet Sauvignon
Hoopes Cabernet Sauvignon
Matsu "El Picaro" Tempranillo
Melipal Cabernet Sauvignon
One Stone Cabernet
Paul Ponnell Pinot Noir
Picayune Padlock
Picayune Pinot Noir
Raffault Chinon
Valmorena Barbera D'Asti
Verruzzo
Vista CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Vista RESERVA RED BLEND
Viticcio Red Blend
Zensa Primitivo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Serving Far East Austin the best in wine, coffee, sandwiches, desserts, and more!
14509 Farm to Market 969, Unit #110, Austin, TX 78724