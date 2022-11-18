Wines of Colorado
8045 West Highway 24
Cascade, CO 80809
Appetizers
Baked Brie
Artisan Baguette topped with Colorado honey, slivered almonds, and cranberries.
Burrata Caprese
Mozzarella with a creamy center atop fresh basil and tomatoes. Drizzled in Olive Oil, Balsamic glaze and sea salt. Served with a side of sourdough toasted points.
Colorado Sausage Platter
A collection of Colorado sausages paired with homemade dipping sauces.
Crispy Duck
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater tots topped with beer cheese, bacon and chives.
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted garlic and fresh bazil. Topped with Balsamic glaze.
Pikes Peak Meatballs
Handmade and topped with marinara, parmesan and fresh parsley. Served with a grilled baguette.
Quesadilla Appetizer
Warm and crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers and chicken served with a spicy aioli, mango salsa and guacamole.
Stuffed Portabella Mushroom
Stuffed with baby spinach, diced tomatoes, feta, pesto and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with warm pita bread and hummus.
Wine Lovers Charcuterie
A delicious combination of hand chosen meats and cheeses along with an array of fruits, local honey, local seasonal jams and nuts.
Pretzel Bites
Pork Wings
Bacon wrapped Dates
Salads
Mixed Green Salmon Salad
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, leamon slices, parmesan and croutons.
Baby Spinach Salad
Served with cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, bacon, slivered apples and roasted red peppers.
Cascade Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, slivered almonds, red onions, dried cranberries and croutons.
Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad
Fresh Iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and cracked black pepper. Served with house-made blue cheese dressings.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Italian cheese blend and croutons.
From the Grill
Colorado Buffalo Burger
A taste of Old Colorado!
Colorado Wine Burger
A local Cascade favorite cooked with red wine!
Zebulon Buffalo Burger
Our signature burger! Hand pressed buffalo meat served on a grilled brioche bun with arugula, sautéed mushrooms and aged gruyere cheese crowned with a savory red wine reduction.
South of the Peaks Burger
Juicy Angus burger cooked to perfection served with lettuce, tomato and onion then topped with grilled pablano peppers, pepper jack cheese, and a spicy aioli sauce.
Colorado BBQ Burger
Bacon infused ground chuck, house made smokey BBQ sauce, crispy onions and sliced gouda cheese
Soups
Colorado Onion Soup
Caramelized onions in a deep and rustic flavored beef broth topped with an Artisan baguette and melted swiss cheese.
Marv's Buffalo Chili
A classic that's made to please!
Homemade Soup of the Day
Chef special daily soup.
Soup and Salad
Choice of soup and side salad.
Cup of Soup
Soup and Sandwich
House Favorites
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce. Topped with fried onions, coleslaw and pickles served on a Hawaiian roll.
Cascade Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey or chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, red onion and tomato with melted provolone cheese and an herb aioli. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Meatball Sub
Homemade Marinara, house made meatballs, provolone cheese and fresh chopped parsley served on a hoagie roll.
Colorado Reuben
Smoked Pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and house 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread.
Famous Chicken Pot Pie
Made the Old Fashioned way! Served with a side salad.
CHICKEN Street Tacos
3 soft flour tortillas, Queso fresco, shredded chicken, lettuce, pickled red onions, smoked lime crema and guacamole.
Fish and CHIPS
Colorado beer battered flaky white fish served with asian style coleslaw, fries and house tartar sauce.
Portabella Sandwich
Pesto, feta, spinach, cherry tomatoes, topped with hummus and balsamic glaze. on a bed of arugula. Served on a challah bun.
Salmon Dinner
Choice of Salmon with wild rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables and a creamy dill sauce. Served with a side salad.
Pan Seared Trout Almondine
Pan seared Trout pressed in an almondine mix served with a creamy dill sauce, wild rice, seasonal vegetables and a side salad.
Colorado Dip
Slow cooked and thinly sliced roast beef topped with caramelized onions and swiss cheese served with a home-made Au Jus.
Creekside FISH Tacos
Fresh white fish with an herb oil, queso fresco, Asian style coleslaw, mango salsa and our house aioli.
Ute Pass Meatloaf
Bacon wrapped buffalo meatloaf served with gouda mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables and a side salad.
Fish SANDWICH
Ribeye Steak
Cottage Pie
Chicken Piccata
Bratwurst dinner
Pastas
Homemade Meatballs And Linguine
Homemade meatballs and marinara atop your choice of pasta with shaved parmigiano reggiano and fresh parsely. Served with a side salad and garlic
Baked Buffalo Lasagna
A local favorite! Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken served over a bed of angel hair pasta topped with fresh parsley. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant battered and then fried served on a bed of angel hair pasta topped with home made marinara and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. Accompanied by garlic bread and a side salad.
Shrimp Scampi
Tossed in garlic and white wine and served over linguini topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano and fresh parsley. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Spicy Sausage and Arugula Linguini
Spicy sausage, arugula, and shaved parmesan cheese over rigatoni. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Just for Kids
Dessert
Sides
French Fries
Crispy, golden brown fries seasoned with salt.
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame dressing with cilantro and wonton strips.
Baked Beans
Our famous recipe!
Seasonal Vegetable
Chef selection of rotating vegetables
Wild Rice Pilaf
Wild rice sauteed with carrots, onions and white wine.
Gouda Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Creamy homemade mashed potatoes with aged gouda and a rich colorado stout gravy.
Cup of Soup
No Side
Side bread
Side fruit
Tater Tots
Condiments, Dressings and Extras
Tartar Sauce 2 oz
Mango Salsa 2 oz
Au Jus 4 oz
Balsamic Amber Ale Vinaigrette 2 oz
Raspberry Cellers Vinaigrette 2 oz
House Ranch 2 oz
Blue Cheese 2 oz
Honey Dijon 2 oz
Colorado BBQ Sauce 2 oz
House Aioli 2 oz
Duck Sauce 2 oz
Shaved Parmesan 2 oz
Marinara 4 oz
Horsey Sauce 2oz
House-made Jam PINT
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Soda
Sparkling Juice
Hot Chocolate
Kids Drinks
Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Creekside dining located at the base of America's mountain, Pikes Peak! Specializing in local Colorado wines, beers, and spirits.
8045 West Highway 24, Cascade, CO 80809