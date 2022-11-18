Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wines of Colorado

8045 West Highway 24

Cascade, CO 80809

Popular Items

Loaded Tater Tots
Colorado Buffalo Burger
Zebulon Buffalo Burger

Appetizers

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$12.95

Artisan Baguette topped with Colorado honey, slivered almonds, and cranberries.

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$13.95

Mozzarella with a creamy center atop fresh basil and tomatoes. Drizzled in Olive Oil, Balsamic glaze and sea salt. Served with a side of sourdough toasted points.

Colorado Sausage Platter

Colorado Sausage Platter

$22.95

A collection of Colorado sausages paired with homemade dipping sauces.

Crispy Duck

$12.95Out of stock
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.95

Tater tots topped with beer cheese, bacon and chives.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted garlic and fresh bazil. Topped with Balsamic glaze.

Pikes Peak Meatballs

Pikes Peak Meatballs

$11.95

Handmade and topped with marinara, parmesan and fresh parsley. Served with a grilled baguette.

Quesadilla Appetizer

Quesadilla Appetizer

$11.95

Warm and crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers and chicken served with a spicy aioli, mango salsa and guacamole.

Stuffed Portabella Mushroom

Stuffed Portabella Mushroom

$14.95

Stuffed with baby spinach, diced tomatoes, feta, pesto and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with warm pita bread and hummus.

Wine Lovers Charcuterie

Wine Lovers Charcuterie

$19.95+

A delicious combination of hand chosen meats and cheeses along with an array of fruits, local honey, local seasonal jams and nuts.

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Pork Wings

$12.95Out of stock

Bacon wrapped Dates

$9.95

Salads

Mixed Green Salmon Salad

Mixed Green Salmon Salad

$21.95

Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, leamon slices, parmesan and croutons.

Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.95

Served with cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, bacon, slivered apples and roasted red peppers.

Cascade Salad

Cascade Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, slivered almonds, red onions, dried cranberries and croutons.

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$11.95

Fresh Iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and cracked black pepper. Served with house-made blue cheese dressings.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Italian cheese blend and croutons.

From the Grill

Colorado Buffalo Burger

Colorado Buffalo Burger

$18.95

A taste of Old Colorado!

Colorado Wine Burger

Colorado Wine Burger

$15.95

A local Cascade favorite cooked with red wine!

Zebulon Buffalo Burger

Zebulon Buffalo Burger

$16.95

Our signature burger! Hand pressed buffalo meat served on a grilled brioche bun with arugula, sautéed mushrooms and aged gruyere cheese crowned with a savory red wine reduction.

South of the Peaks Burger

South of the Peaks Burger

$15.95

Juicy Angus burger cooked to perfection served with lettuce, tomato and onion then topped with grilled pablano peppers, pepper jack cheese, and a spicy aioli sauce.

Colorado BBQ Burger

Colorado BBQ Burger

$16.95

Bacon infused ground chuck, house made smokey BBQ sauce, crispy onions and sliced gouda cheese

Soups

Colorado Onion Soup

Colorado Onion Soup

$8.95

Caramelized onions in a deep and rustic flavored beef broth topped with an Artisan baguette and melted swiss cheese.

Marv's Buffalo Chili

Marv's Buffalo Chili

$11.95

A classic that's made to please!

Homemade Soup of the Day

Homemade Soup of the Day

$8.95

Chef special daily soup.

Soup and Salad

$12.95

Choice of soup and side salad.

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Soup and Sandwich

$13.95

House Favorites

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

House smoked pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce. Topped with fried onions, coleslaw and pickles served on a Hawaiian roll.

Cascade Club Sandwich

Cascade Club Sandwich

$14.95

Smoked turkey or chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, red onion and tomato with melted provolone cheese and an herb aioli. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.95

Homemade Marinara, house made meatballs, provolone cheese and fresh chopped parsley served on a hoagie roll.

Colorado Reuben

Colorado Reuben

$15.95

Smoked Pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and house 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread.

Famous Chicken Pot Pie

Famous Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

Made the Old Fashioned way! Served with a side salad.

CHICKEN Street Tacos

CHICKEN Street Tacos

$13.95

3 soft flour tortillas, Queso fresco, shredded chicken, lettuce, pickled red onions, smoked lime crema and guacamole.

Fish and CHIPS

Fish and CHIPS

$17.95

Colorado beer battered flaky white fish served with asian style coleslaw, fries and house tartar sauce.

Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$14.95

Pesto, feta, spinach, cherry tomatoes, topped with hummus and balsamic glaze. on a bed of arugula. Served on a challah bun.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$27.95

Choice of Salmon with wild rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables and a creamy dill sauce. Served with a side salad.

Pan Seared Trout Almondine

Pan Seared Trout Almondine

$25.95

Pan seared Trout pressed in an almondine mix served with a creamy dill sauce, wild rice, seasonal vegetables and a side salad.

Colorado Dip

Colorado Dip

$15.95

Slow cooked and thinly sliced roast beef topped with caramelized onions and swiss cheese served with a home-made Au Jus.

Creekside FISH Tacos

Creekside FISH Tacos

$14.95

Fresh white fish with an herb oil, queso fresco, Asian style coleslaw, mango salsa and our house aioli.

Ute Pass Meatloaf

Ute Pass Meatloaf

$19.95

Bacon wrapped buffalo meatloaf served with gouda mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables and a side salad.

Fish SANDWICH

Fish SANDWICH

$14.95

Ribeye Steak

$39.95

Cottage Pie

$16.99

Chicken Piccata

$24.99Out of stock

Bratwurst dinner

$19.99Out of stock

Pastas

Homemade Meatballs And Linguine

Homemade Meatballs And Linguine

$16.95

Homemade meatballs and marinara atop your choice of pasta with shaved parmigiano reggiano and fresh parsely. Served with a side salad and garlic

Baked Buffalo Lasagna

$20.95

A local favorite! Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Chicken served over a bed of angel hair pasta topped with fresh parsley. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Eggplant battered and then fried served on a bed of angel hair pasta topped with home made marinara and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. Accompanied by garlic bread and a side salad.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Tossed in garlic and white wine and served over linguini topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano and fresh parsley. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Spicy Sausage and Arugula Linguini

Spicy Sausage and Arugula Linguini

$16.95

Spicy sausage, arugula, and shaved parmesan cheese over rigatoni. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Just for Kids

Hand Battered Chicken Fingers

Hand Battered Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Served with choice of side.

Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.99

Served with Garlic Bread.

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with choice of side.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Served with Garlic Bread.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$14.95

Serves 4

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$7.95
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$6.95

Please ask your server for flavor selection.

Rum Cake

$9.95
Gluten Free Cake

Gluten Free Cake

$7.95
Towering chocolate cake

Towering chocolate cake

$12.95

Special Dessert

$11.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Crispy, golden brown fries seasoned with salt.

Coleslaw

$3.99

Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame dressing with cilantro and wonton strips.

Baked Beans

$3.99

Our famous recipe!

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.99

Chef selection of rotating vegetables

Wild Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Wild rice sauteed with carrots, onions and white wine.

Gouda Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.99

Creamy homemade mashed potatoes with aged gouda and a rich colorado stout gravy.

Cup of Soup

$4.95

No Side

-$1.00

Side bread

$2.00

Side fruit

$1.50

Tater Tots

$3.99

Condiments, Dressings and Extras

Tartar Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

Mango Salsa 2 oz

$1.00

Au Jus 4 oz

$0.50

Balsamic Amber Ale Vinaigrette 2 oz

$0.50

Raspberry Cellers Vinaigrette 2 oz

$0.50

House Ranch 2 oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.50

Honey Dijon 2 oz

$0.50Out of stock

Colorado BBQ Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

House Aioli 2 oz

$0.50

Duck Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Shaved Parmesan 2 oz

$2.00

Marinara 4 oz

$3.00

Horsey Sauce 2oz

$1.00

House-made Jam PINT

$15.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Soda

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Green Tea

$3.25

Hot Black Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Sparkling Juice

Red Grape

$3.95

Green Grape

$3.95

Apple Cranberry

$3.95

Cider

$3.95

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

Hot choc

$3.25

Kids Drinks

Kids Drinks

$1.00

Milk

Milk

$2.95

Red Bull

Red Bull- Regular

$4.00

Red Bull- Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull- Dragon Fruit

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Creekside dining located at the base of America's mountain, Pikes Peak! Specializing in local Colorado wines, beers, and spirits.

8045 West Highway 24, Cascade, CO 80809

