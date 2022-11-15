- Home
- Sioux Falls
- Winetime On Main - Washington Square
Winetime On Main
330 S. Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Champagne
Pierre Paillard 2013 Les Maillerettes Blanc de Noirs OS Bin# 84-86
Fresh and precise with a touch of salinity on the finish
Pierre Paillard 2013 Les Mottelettes Blanc de Blancs OS Bin# 87-89
Tangy citrus and exotic pineapple, passion fruit & Jasmine
Pierre Paillard NV Les Parcelles XIII OS Bin# 78-83
Hints of red cherry and tart red currant, luscious yellow apple and pear fruit drizzled with honey
Roederer Brut Premier OS Bin#63-65
Citrus, white fruit, almonds and dried fruit
Beau Joie
Chardonnay
Anderson Conn Valley 2014 OS Bin# 390-392
Light pineapple, roasted nuts, ripe green apple & caramel
Domaine Bader Mimeur 1st Cru 2014 OS Bin#411-413
Floral and lemony notes with subtle toast
Domaine Coffinet-Duvenay Montachet
Droughin Vaudon Chablis 2014 OS Bin#357-359
Lemon, grapefruit touches of fern, coriander dry and fruity, with mineral notes
Flowers 2016 OS Bin# 735
Baked peach, pineapple, roasted almond & creamy vanilla
Ghost Horse 2017 OS Bin# 444-446
Clean floral aromas with notes of vanilla & shaved almonds
Jayson Pahlmeyer 2016 OS Bin# 426-428
Clean floral aromas with notes of vanilla & shaved almonds
Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse 2016 OS Bin# 375-377
Aromas of hazelnuts, toasted almonds, grapefruit & lemon
Sanford 2016 OS
Saracina 2019 OS
Wayfarer 2015 OS Bin# 429-431
Tropical aromas with hints of golden oak & Vanilla
Chennin Blanc
Gewurztraminer
Marsanne
Moscato
Pinot Grigio
Pinot Gris
Riesling
Sauvignon Blanc
Sparkling
Bouvet-Ladubay OS Bin#19-24
Black currant and quince with earthy notes.
Emmolo OS Bin#
Korta Katarina Sabion 2014 Bin#37-39
Produced by the “classic” champagne method it derives from the infamous white Rukatac grape of Dalmatia.
Roederer L Ermitage Brut 2011 OS Bin# 66-68
Toasty with pear & lemon.
Treveri Gwertztraminer OS Bin# 40-42
Notes of lychee jelly, tropical fruit, all spice, and nutmeg.
Treveri OS Bin# 43-48
Hints of green apple & brioche; Cool, crisp finish
Vihno Verde
Viognier
White Blend
Chateau de Yquem 2014
Pineapples, sauteed hazelnuts, vanilla, and ripe apricots is breathtaking.
Château Rieussec 2016 OS Bin#71.5, 89.5, 48.5
Honeyed peach, apricot, flower oil, and even a hint of wet stone
Rothschild Legende White 2018 OS #249-251
Citrus notes grapefruit, lime & passion fruit
Amarone
Barbera
Bordeaux
Cabernet Sauvignon
ACV Signature 2016 6oz Bin#850
Anderson's Conn Valley Cabernet 2018 OS Bin# 186-191
Aromas of black fruit and blueberries with hints of clove and vanilla
Anderson's Conn Valley Reserve 2014 OS Bin# 180-182
Fresh blackberries, currants and black plum notes with of eucalyptous, cinnamon stick
Cab Sauv Hall 2016 OS Bin#600
Dark fruit that gives way to flavors of cocoa, nutmeg and graphite.
Cab Sauv Lyndenhurst by Spottswoode 2015 bin#cupboard
Blackberry, cassis, black cherry, vanilla & chocolate
Caricature 2016 OS Bin# 114-116
Ripe cherry and chocolate notes, balanced by a touch of oak
Freemark Abbey 2014 Sycamore Bin#
Freemark Abbey 2015 OS Bin# 156-158
Dark cherry, blackberry, blackcurrant, cinnamon, aromatic cedar, green olive and clove
Ghost Horse Shadow 2007 OS Bin# 102-107
Blackberry, Mocha, Oak, Leather & tobacco with delightful minerality
Ghost Horse Shadow 2017 OS Bin# 183-185
Fruit, oak, cherries, blackcurrants and warm plums.
Handwritten Stags Leap 2014 OS Bin#159-161
Sweet ripe fruit; mulberries and blackberries as well as elderberries
Hunnicutt Brinkman 2016 OS Bin# 162-167
Inglenook 2015 OS Bin#
Dried herb, Cassis, sweet vanilla, floral notes & a hint of cardamom
O'Shaughnessy Napa Valley 2013 OS Bin# 225-227
A host of sweet red cherry, plum, blueberry, rose petal and mocha notes
Saint Helena Estate 2012 OS Bin# 201-203
Black currant, cherry, roasted coffee, toffee, hints of black licorice and orange zest
Saint Helena Estate 2013 OS Bin# 210-212
Blueberry, black cherry and fresh fig with cocoa on the finish
Saint Helena Estate 2014 OS Bin# 213-215
Fresh fig, red cherry, black berries, licorice and a touch of bread crust on the finish
Saint Helena Sympa 2013 OS Bin#195-197
Black currant , cherry, roasted coffee, toffee and hints of black licorice and orange zest.
Saint Helena Sympa 2014 OS Bin#198-200
Aromas of cherry, plum, cola and coffee, with hints of forest floor and black licorice
Salus by Staglin 2015 Bin#192-194
Bursting black raspberries with notes of espresso, cocoa & hazelnut
Spottswoode 2017 bin#138-143
Trefethen Oak Knoll Bin#
Luscious ripe plum and blackberry character with hints of roasted coffee and dark cherry.
Wine Time On Main (Hunnicutt) 2017 OS Bin# 108-113
82% Cab 16% Merlot 2% Malbec
Winetime On Main 2011 OS Bin# 126-131
Black currant, toasted pecan, caramel, coffee, roasted game & cardamom
Gamay
Chateau de Jaques 2015 OS Bin# 348-350
Aromas of violets, ripened red fruit & black pepper
Duboeuf Domaine “Mont Chavy” Morgon 2017 OS Bin# 312-314
Black and red fruits, as well as black cherry. It is rich, full-bodied, and a hint of kirsch on the finish
George Duboeuf “La Madone” Fleuire 2017 OS Bin# 351-353
On the nose, it develops peach and peony aromas. Very fruity and floral
Malbec
Meritage
Anderson's Conn Valley Eloge 2015 OS Bin# 252-254
Notes of blackberry jam, savory herbs, & licorice
Anderson's Conn Valley Right Bank 2014 OS Bin# 255-257
Dark cherry, plum, herbs, new leather & a kiss of French oak
Domaine La Boutiniere 2015 OS Bin# 309-311
Raspberries and balsamic tones lead the way too long, velvety notes of vanilla and spice
Dominus 2011 OS Bin# 237-239
Green herb, tobacco, cassis & raspberry
Dominus 2016 BTL Bin#234-236
Fine tannins, earth, lavender and dark chocolate.
Gemstone 2011 OS Bin#273-275
Rich flavors of plum, blueberry & licorice
Joseph Phelps Insignia 2016 OS Bin#950
Luscious ripe plum and blackberry character with hints of roasted coffee and dark cherry
Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red 2014 OS Bin# 294-296
Black & blue fruit with subtle oak.
Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red 2015 OS Bin#288-290
Notes of blackberry, molasses, bakers chocolate and leather.
Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red 2016 OS Bin# 291-293
Quintessa 2015 OS Bin# 270-272
A beautiful floral, black raspberry & black currant nose soars from this dense ruby/purple wine
Tenuta San Guado Guidalber 2015 OS Bin# 381-383
Dark red cherry, flowers, licorice & tobacco.
Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia 2016 OS Bin# 396-398
Blackberry, ripe cherry, grilled herb and barbecue spice.
Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia 2017 OS Bin #462-464
Merlot
Alexander Valley Vineyards 2017 OS Bin#98
Cherry, blackberry, plum & chocolate
Charles Krug 2016 Merlot OS Bin# 97
Supple body and medium tannins envelop flavors of berry and cherry on the palate
Pahlmeyer 2015 Merlot OS Bin# 95
Beautifully fruited with blackberry, plum, mocha & espresso
Nebbiolo
Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone 2016 OS Bin# 10
Bright ruby red, wild blackberry, raspberry jam & cedar box; hints of gingerbread; full bodied
Benton Lane First Class 2014 OS Bin# 7
Black cherry with a hint of cranberry; then the wine develops with floral, mocha & cola notes
Jayson Pahlmeyer 2016 OS Bin#6
Notes of plum, black cherry & vanilla
SF Bertagna Cote De Nuits 2017 OS Bin#8
On the palate, it is a gourmet wine, fine, fresh and fruity leaving small vanilla touches.
Wayfarer The Traveler 2014 OS Bin# 4
Aromas of black cherry and ripened strawberry
Port
Niepoort Vintage Port 2007 OS Bin# 500
Enticing aromas of violet, blueberry & sandalwood.
Niepoort Vintage Port 2009 OS Bin# 54-55
Enticing aromas of violet, blueberry & sandalwood.
Taylor 30 year Tawny OS Bin#33-34
Spicy, jammy and nutty aromas with orange blossom notes and a fine oak influence
Taylor 40 year Tawny BTL Bin#35-36
Taylor Fladgate 1985 # 13-14
Intense mixture of rich dark fruits, licorice and spice. Superb depth and richness.
Taylor Fladgate 20 year Tawny OS Bin#cooler
Spicy, jammy and nutty aromas with orange blossom notes and a fine oak influence.
Taylor Fladgate 2007 #15-16
Asian spices, incense, blackberry, and floral notes.
Taylor Fladgate 2017 OS Bin#17-18
Muscular tannins with crisp, pure berry fruit.
Sangiovese
Castello Banfi Brunello di Maltacino 2013 OS Bin# 399-401
Violet, vanilla with hints of licorice.
IL Poggione Riserva 2012 OS Bin# 369-371
Red fruit, leather, & spices
Lamole di Lamole DOCG 2013 Bin# 405-407
Wild berry fruit preserve & a nuance of spices.
Santa Margherita Riserva DOCG OS Bin# 366-368
Complex red wine flavored with cherries, plums, a hint of gladiolus flowers & earthy flint.
Teuta Di Nozzole 2013 OS Bin# cupboard
Syrah
Chapoutier Ermitage Les Greffieux 2007 OS Bin# 800
Perfumed bouquet of raspberry, red currant, minerals, violet & rose plus hints of incense
Chapoutier Ermitage Les Greffieux 2008 OS Bin# 800
Perfumed bouquet of raspberry, red currant, minerals, violet & rose plus hints of incense
Jean-Luc Colombo Cornas Terre Brulees 2015 OS Bin# 330-332
Structured notes of black fruit, herbs, white pepper and blueberry.
Jean-Luc Colombo Hermitage Le Route 2013 OS Bin# 306-308
Redcurrant, red cherry, and cloves. Good structure and a long finish.
Tempranillo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cozy and comfortable up scale Wine Bar. Come in and enjoy!
330 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104