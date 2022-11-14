Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Wing Central

882 Reviews

$$

1801 N Walnut St.

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Boneless Wings w/ Fries
12 Traditional
Basket O' Steak Fries

Appetizers

Mac & Jack Cheese Bites

$9.99

pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon, and elbow macaroni fried crisp in a craft beer batter

No Smooch'n Garlic Fries

$8.99

crispy seasoned waffle fries tossed in our garlic parmesan sauce then drizzled with caesar dressing and garnished with parsley

Fahrenheit Fries

$8.99

crispy seasoned waffle fries tossed in our 2nd degree wing sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

beer battered mozzarella cheese sticks

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.99

house fried dill pickle chips

Basket O' Rings

$10.99

onions dipped in craft beer batter and fried until crisp

Basket O' Waffle Fries

$7.99

crispy seasoned waffle fries

Basket O' Steak Fries

$6.99

crispy seasoned steak fries

Boneless Wings

12 Boneless

$16.99

served with celery

18 Boneless

$25.99

served with celery

24 Boneless

$34.99

served with celery

Traditional Wings

12 Traditional

$16.99

served with celery

18 Traditional

$25.99

served with celery

24 Traditional

$34.99

served with celery

Wing Meals

6 Boneless Wings w/ Fries

$11.99

served with celery and crispy steak fries

6 Traditional Wings w/ Fries

$11.99

served with celery and crispy steak fries

Sampler Platter

$42.99

choose 5 different flavors (6 each)

Salads

Tex Mex Caesar Salad

$12.99

fresh romaine tossed with black bean corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, and crispy tortilla strips, dressed in sw caesar dressing

So Good Caesar Salad

$11.99

chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons, dressed in our house caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

fresh romaine, crispy 2nd degree buffalo chicken, shredded cheese, celery, onion, tomato, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Central Salad

$10.99

crisp greens topped with shredded cheese, tomato, red onion, black olives, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Small Central Salad

$6.99

with mixed greens

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

with romaine

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken, fresh romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with steak fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fresh romaine, and ranch dressing, served with steak fries

Tex Mex Chicken Wrap

$13.99

seasoned grilled chicken, fresh romaine, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, crispy tortilla strips, and sw caesar dressing, served with steak fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

crispy fried chicken tossed in 2nd degree with fresh lettuce, celery, and bleu cheese dressing, served with steak fries

Cluck Basket

2 Piece Basket

$11.99

2 breaded all white meat tenders tossed in your favorite sauce, served with steak fries

3 Piece Basket

$13.99

3 breaded all white meat tenders tossed in your favorite sauce, served with steak fries

Burgers & Sandwiches

Wing Central Burger

$11.99

burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, central sauce, and drizzled with 2nd degree sauce, served with steak fries

The College Burger

$10.99

burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries

The Big Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

2 quarter pound patties topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries

Rodeo Burger

$12.99

burger smothered with rodeo honey bbq sauce, topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, french fried onions, and central sauce, served with steak fries

P.B. & J. Burger

$11.99

burger topped with peanut butter, jalapeño jelly, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries

Big Kahuna Burger

$11.99

teriyaki-glazed burger patty, topped with grilled pineapple, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries

The Baja Burger

$12.99

burger topped with guacamole, bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sw sauce, served with steak fries

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

burger topped with crispy bacon, melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries

Veggie Burger

$11.99

the original garden burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

breaded and fried chicken tenders, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and central sauce, served with steak fries

Cowboy Chicken Burger

$11.99

chicken breast, topped with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy french fried onions, central and rodeo honey bbq sauce, served with steak fries

California Chicken Burger

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, topped with guacamole, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sw sauce, served with steak fries

Kids Meal

'Lil Cluck

$7.99

2 chicken strips served with steak fries & drink

Mini Wing Meal

$7.99

5 boneless chicken wings, plain or tossed in choice of sauce, served with steak fries & drink

Good Ol' Hamburger

$7.99

a great tasting burger with or without all the veggies, served plain with steak fries & drink

Cheeseburger Meal

$8.99

a great tasting burger with or without all the veggies & topped with american cheese, served plain with steak fries & drink

Sauces - Side

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.39+

Extra Signature Sauce

$0.50

Wing Sauce

Spicy Garlic Bottle

$7.50

garlic parmesan with 2nd degree heat

Rodeo Honey Bottle

$7.50

bbq with honey

Blazin' BBQ Bottle

$7.50

rodeo honey with 2nd degree heat

Kung Fu BBQ Bottle

$7.50

asian inspired bbq

No Smooch'n Garlic Bottle

$7.50

garlic parmesan

Kamikazi Bottle

$7.50

teriyaki

Samurai Bottle

$7.50

teriyaki with 2nd degree heat

Spicy Thai Peanut Bottle

$7.50

spicy thai peanut with 3rd degree heat

Nashville Hot Bottle

$7.50

cayenne pepper with brown sugar

Mango Habanero Bottle

$7.50

mango habanero with 3rd degree heat

1st Degree Bottle

$7.50

traditional buffalo

2nd Degree Bottle

$7.50

traditional buffalo with 2nd degree heat

3rd Degree Bottle

$7.50

traditional buffalo with 3rd degree heat

Blistered Bottle

$7.50

traditional buffalo with 5th degree heat

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.99
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Monday11:45 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

A fun, casual restaurant serving great award winning chicken wings, over the top burgers, and 101 ice cold beers in Ellensburg, WA. Home of Central Washington University and the Wildcats!

Location

1801 N Walnut St., Ellensburg, WA 98926

Directions

Wing Central image
Main pic

