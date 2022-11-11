Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Depot Red Oak

373 Reviews

$

3389 Roosevelt Hwy

Atlanta, GA 30349

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 - 10 Wings Combo
10 Wings
6 Wings Only

Wings

6 Wings Only

$5.99

6 Wings w/ Celery

$6.50

10 Wings

$10.25

5 & 5 Wings

$11.25

20 Wings

$19.75

20 wings split 2 flavors - 10 & 10

$19.75

20 wings - split 2 flavors 5 & 15

$19.75

30 Wings

$29.75

30 wings - split 2 flavors 15 & 15

$29.75

30 wings - split 2 flavors 20 & 10

$29.75

50 Wings

$48.50

50 wings - split 2 flavors 25/25

$48.50

50 wings - split 2 flavors 20/30

$48.50

50 wings - 3 flavors 10/20/20

$48.50

6 Boneless Wings ONLY

$5.50

6 Boneless Wings

$6.25

10 Boneless Wings

$9.25

20 Boneless Wings

$17.50

30 Boneless Wings

$26.99

12 Wings

$12.25

24 wings

$23.75

12 & 12

$23.75

18 & 18

$35.00

Nuggets

6 Pc Nuggets

$3.50

10 Pc Nuggets

$5.99

25 Pc Nuggets

$13.50

50 Pc Nuggets

$22.99

Fish

Fish Sandwich

$7.75

Fish (2 pc) & Fries

$7.25

4 pc Fish platter

$9.95

Sides

Sm French Fries

$1.89

Medium Fry

$2.29

Lg French Fries

$2.99

Box French Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$2.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.25

Chili Poppers

$3.50

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.25

Hush Puppies (6)

$1.99

Hush Puppies (12)

$3.50

Fried Okra

$2.99

Texas Home Style Bread

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Combo Meals

#1 - 6 Wings Combo

$9.75

#2 - 10 Wings Combo

$13.50

#3 - 20 Wings Combo

$23.00

20 wings combo Split - 10&10

$23.00

#4 - 5 Pc Tenders Combo

$11.00

#5 - 4 Pc Fish Combo

$11.00

#6 - Buffalo Sandwich Combo

$8.25

Kids - 2 Pc Tenders Combo

$5.75

Kids - 4 wing combo

$5.75

Sweets

Funnel Fries

$3.75

Cake slice

$2.75

Sweet Street Cookie

$2.00

Party Trays

60 Wings

$62.50

30 & 30 Wings

$62.50

20 & 20 & 20 Wings

$62.50

50 & 10 Wings

$62.50

10 & 25 & 25

$62.50

100 Wings

$95.50

50 & 50 Wings

$95.50

25 & 25 & 25 & 25 Wings

$95.50

30 & 30 & 40 Wings

$95.50

40 & 40 & 20 Wings

$95.50

50 Wings & 25 Chicken Tenders

$84.50

25 & 25 Wings & 25 Tenders

$84.50

30 & 20 Wings & 25 Tenders

$84.50

50 Chicken Tenders

$65.50

Other Options

Corn Dog

$1.99

SPECIALS

Family Meal Deal

$65.00

50 Wings, 10 Tenders, and a large Fry

Sports Special

$48.00

30 Wings, 5 Tenders, and a Large Fry

Soda

Small (20 oz.)

$1.89

Large (32 oz.)

$2.45

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Orange Soda

Pink Lemonade

Pibb

Tea

Bottled water

$1.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3389 Roosevelt Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30349

Directions

