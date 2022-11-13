Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Wing Dome - Armory

review star

No reviews yet

305 Harrison Street

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

Dome Burger
Krinkle Cut Fries
Wing Pack 100

WING PACKS

Wing Pack 100

Wing Pack 100

$126.95

Choose up to 4 sauces. Includes Krinkle Fries, Carrots, Celery, Ranch and Blue Cheese. Serves 10-12 people

Wing Pack 50

Wing Pack 50

$71.95

Choose up to 2 sauces. Includes Krinkle Fries, Carrots, Celery, Ranch and Blue Cheese. Serves 4-6 people

SNACKS

Carrot & Celery Basket GF

Carrot & Celery Basket GF

$5.95

Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Dip Sticks

Dip Sticks

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese dipped in seasoned bread crumbs, with marinara

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.95

Fried breaded bites served with Thai chili sauce

Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire

$9.45

Crispy onion rings seasoned with honey habanero and served with western BBQ sauce

Fried Garlic Cheese Curds

Fried Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.95

Served with marinara

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Topped with grated parmesan cheese and served with Wing Dome BBQ sauce

Poutine

$14.95

Waffle or Krinkle fries covered in nacho cheese, carne asada with onions, gravy, and topped with spicy ranch and green onions.

FRIES

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.95

Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce

Krinkle Cut Fries

Krinkle Cut Fries

$5.95

Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce

Small Waffle Fries

$3.00

Small Krinkle Fries

$3.00

WINGS

6 Wings

6 Wings

$11.95

Tossed in 1 sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$20.95

Tossed in up to 2 sauces

18 Wings

18 Wings

$29.95

Tossed in up to 3 sauces

7 Alarm Wing

$1.95

Tossed in our hottest sauce, Sold by each

TENDERS

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$12.95

Tossed in 1 sauce

8 Tenders

8 Tenders

$20.95

Tossed in up to 2 sauces

12 Tenders

12 Tenders

$29.95

Tossed in up to 3 sauces

7 Alarm Tender

$1.95

Tossed in our hottest sauce, Sold by each

BURGERS

Dome Burger

Dome Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, chedder cheese, and house sauce on a bun. Bacon 1.00 | make it a double 4.00

Backfire Burger

Backfire Burger

$13.45

4-Alarm sauce, cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and onion on a bun

Spicy Jalapeno BBQ Burger

$13.45

Bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, and lettuce served on a bun with Wing Dome chipotle BBQ

Mondo Burger

$14.95

1/2-pound patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and house sauce Cheese 2.00 | Bacon 2.00

Beyond The Burger

Beyond The Burger

$13.95

Plant-based patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion, garlic mayo, and jack cheese on a bun

SANDWICHES

High Rise Chicken

High Rise Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, chedder, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and mayo on Ciabatta

Buffalo Crispy Chicken

Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$12.45

Fried chicken with buffalo seasoning, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spicy ranch served on a bun

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$11.95

Shredded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce on a bun

SALADS

Wing Dome

Wing Dome

$9.95

Greens, tomato, onion, olives, croutons and parmesan, Add chicken $4.00

Triple Garlic Chop Chop

Triple Garlic Chop Chop

$13.45

Chopped iceberg, tomato, papperoncini, grilled chicken, olives, mozzarella, bacon, onion, and tossed in Triple Garlic sauce

3-Alarm Chicken

3-Alarm Chicken

$13.45

Greens, 3-Alarm grilled chicken, tomato, onion, olives, croutons, and blue cheese

Iceberg Wedge GF

Iceberg Wedge GF

$12.95

Egg, bacon, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, and blue cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Greens, Caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, croutons and lemon wedge. Add grilled chicken 4.00

SIDES

Side Ranch

$0.95

2 oz

Side Blue Cheese

$0.95

2 oz

Side Wing Dome Ranch

$0.95

2 oz

Side Fry Sauce

$0.95

2 oz

Side Marinara

$0.75

2 oz

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

2 oz

Side Wing Sauce 2oz

$0.95

2 oz

Side 7-Alarm sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Side Wing Sauce 8oz

$5.99

8 oz

Side Wing Sauce 16oz

$9.99

16 oz

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.75

2 oz

Side Carrots

$2.50

Side

Side Celery Sticks

$2.50

Side

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.95

Side 3-Alarm Chicken

$4.00

Side Bacon Bites

$0.75

2 oz

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Slice

Side Mozzarella Cheese

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

2 oz

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

2 oz

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Slice

Side Tartar

$0.95

KIDS MENU

Chicken Bite

Chicken Bite

$7.95

Breaded chicken served with fries or veggie sticks and a drink

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.95

Served with fries or veggie sticks and a drink

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$7.95

Served with fries or veggie sticks and a drink

Kid Fish

Kid Fish

$7.95

Served with fries or veggie sticks and a drink

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.95

Served with fries or veggie sticks and a drink

Beverages Non Alcoholic

Bottled Soda

$3.45

12oz, Glass

Bottled Water Aquafina

$2.95

16oz

Bottled Life Water

$5.95

1 Liter

Rock Star Sugar free

$5.95

Rock Star

$5.95

Bang Energy Drink

$5.95

4-Pack Beer & Seltzers To Go

4-Pack Beer

$10.95

4-Pack Seltzers

$10.95

Bottle Beer

Bud Lite

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

Guinness

$6.49

PBR

$5.95

Wine

Bottle, Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle of White Wine

Bottle, Cab

$28.00

Bottle of Red Wine

Liquor/Cocktails

Jack Frost

$10.95

Moscow Mule/Can

$8.95

Greyhound/Can

$8.95

Margaritas/Can

$8.95

Gifts & Sauces

Wing Dome Mask

$6.00

Wing Dome Branded Face Mask

16oz 7 Alarm Wing Sauce

$19.99

Our hottest sauce, face the challenge!

16oz Wing Sauce

$9.99

Your choice of Wing Dome sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Seattle's Fire Since 1994! Wings are our passion. Heat is our specialty. And it has been since 1994. That was the year we fired up our fryers for the first time, sparking a love affair with hot wings that endures to this day. You may know us by our iconic sign that’s been lit since the Kingdome ruled SoDo. Or maybe it’s our infamous 7-Alarm Challenge. But we’re so much more than a place to test your heat tolerance. We serve our neighborhoods with an enthusiasm for local flavor — the food, the teams and the people.

Location

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109

