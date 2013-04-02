Main picView gallery

Wing Fellas Dearborn NEW

5854 Schaefer Rd

Dearborn, MI 48126

Wings

5pc (Bone-In)

5pc (Bone-In)

$7.49
10pc (Bone-In)

10pc (Bone-In)

$14.49
15pc (Bone-In)

15pc (Bone-In)

$21.49
25pc (Bone-In)

25pc (Bone-In)

$34.99
5pc (Boneless)

5pc (Boneless)

$6.99
10pc (Boneless)

10pc (Boneless)

$13.49
15pc (Boneless)

15pc (Boneless)

$19.49

20pc (Boneless)

$25.49

25pc (Boneless)

$31.49

30pc (Boneless)

$38.49

40pc (Boneless)

$49.49

Fingers

3pc Fingers

3pc Fingers

$6.79
5pc Fingers

5pc Fingers

$10.99

8pc Fingers

$17.49

10pc Fingers

$21.49

Subs

Half-BigFella Sub

Half-BigFella Sub

$6.95

Crispy boneless chicken with your choice of sauce or seasoning, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo.

Half-Original Philly Sub

Half-Original Philly Sub

$6.95

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions, swiss american blend cheese, and mayo.

Half-Steak Sub

Half-Steak Sub

$6.95

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo.

Half-Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.95

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, swiss american cheese, and mayo.

Whole-BigFella Sub

Whole-BigFella Sub

$11.99

Crispy boneless chicken with your choice of sauce or seasoning, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo.

Whole-Original Philly Sub

Whole-Original Philly Sub

$11.99

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions, swiss american blend cheese, and mayo.

Whole-Steak Sub

Whole-Steak Sub

$11.99

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo.

Whole-Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, swiss american cheese, and mayo.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, and mayo.

Veggie Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Black bean patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and mayo.

Capone Burger

$13.99

6 oz fresh beef patty, 4 oz shaved ribeye steak, 3 oz grilled chicken, 2 strips of beef bacon, american cheese, swiss american cheese, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pickles, jalapenos, and capone sauce.

Texas-Don Chicken Burger

Texas-Don Chicken Burger

$7.95

2 fingers with your choice of sauce or seasoning, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo on texas toast bread.

Texas-Don Steak Burger

$7.95

Shaved ribeye steak, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo on texas toast bread.

Wraps

WingFella Wrap

WingFella Wrap

$11.95

Boneless chicken or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or seasoning, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo.

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.95

Shaved ribeye steak, Grilled mushrooms, onions, green peppers, swiss american cheese, and chipotle sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, beef bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and chipotle sauce.

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, grilled onions, green peppers, and your choice of dressing.

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, croutons, shredded cheese, and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, beets, red onions, pepperoncini, black olives, and greek dressing.

Little Fellas

LittleFellas (Boneless)

LittleFellas (Boneless)

$7.95

Crispy boneless chicken with your choice of sauce or seasoning, pickles, and mayo on hawaiian rolls.

LittleFellas (SteaknChz)

$9.99

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, swiss american cheese, and mayo on hawaiian rolls.

LittleFellas (Philly)

$9.99

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions, swiss american blend cheese, and mayo on hawaiian rolls.

Sides

Dips

Dips

Side Seasoning

$0.50Out of stock

Small Regular Fries

$3.49

Large Regular Fries

$5.49

Small Curly Fries

$3.99

Large Curly Fries

$5.49

Small Onion Rings

$3.99

Large Onion Rings

$5.49

6pc MozzarellaSticks

$4.99

10pc Mac Bites

$5.99

6pc Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Hawaiian Roll

$0.95

Texas Toast

$0.95Out of stock

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mtn Dew

$1.50

Hawaiian Punch

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Water Bottle(16oz)

$1.00

Nature's Twist Lemonade(16oz)

$2.00

Nature's Twist Pink Lemonade(16oz)

$2.00

Lipton Iced Tea Peach(16oz)

$2.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Mtn Dew

2 Liter Crush

Specials

5pc Boneless/Combo

$10.99

10pc Boneless/Combo

$15.99

5pc Bone-In/Combo

$11.99

10pc Bone-in/Combo

$17.99

3pc Finger/Combo

$10.99

LittleFellas (Boneless)/Combo

$10.99

CheeseBurger/Combo

$10.99

Half-BigFellaSub/Combo

$10.99

Texas-Don Chicken/Combo

$10.99

Texas-Don Steak/Combo

$10.99

Half-OriginalPhillySub/Combo

$10.99

Half-GrilledChickenSub/Combo

$10.99

Half-SteakSub/Combo

$10.99

Trays

Half-Tray Fries

$19.99

Half-Tray Curly

$19.99

Half-Tray Caesar

$19.99

Half-Tray House

$19.99

Half-Tray Greek

$24.99

Half-Tray Steak Fellas

$39.99Out of stock

Half-Tray Boneless Fellas

$26.99

Half-Tray of Fingers

$55.00Out of stock

Whole-Tray Fries

$39.99

Whole-Tray Curly

$39.99

Whole-Tray Caesar

$29.99

Whole-Tray House

$34.99

Whole-Tray Greek

$39.99

Whole-Tray Steak Fellas

$78.99Out of stock

Whole-Tray Boneless Fellas

$53.99Out of stock

Whole-Tray Fingers

$110.00Out of stock

Whole Tray Of Wraps

$75.00Out of stock

Party Packs

25pc (Bone-In)

$32.25Out of stock

50pc (Bone-In)

$64.50

75pc (Bone-In)

$96.75

100pc (Bone-In)

$129.00

25pc (Boneless)

$24.99

50pc (Boneless)

$59.50

75pc (Boneless)

$84.75

100pc (Boneless)

$119.00
