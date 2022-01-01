Wing Fellas imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers

Wing Fellas

No reviews yet

5854 Schaefer Rd.

5854 Schaefer Rd.

Dearborn, MI 48216

Popular Items

5pc (Boneless)
10pc (Bone-In)
10pc Boneless/Combo

Wings

5pc (Bone-In)

$7.49

10pc (Bone-In)

$14.49

15pc (Bone-In)

$21.49

25pc (Bone-In)

$34.99

5pc (Boneless)

$6.99

10pc (Boneless)

$13.49

15pc (Boneless)

$19.49

20pc (Boneless)

$25.49

25pc (Boneless)

$31.49

30pc (Boneless)

$38.49

40pc (Boneless)

$49.49

Fingers

3pc Fingers

$6.79

5pc Fingers

$10.99

8pc Fingers

$17.49

10pc Fingers

$21.49

Subs

Half BigFella Sub

$6.95

Half Original Philly Sub

$6.95

Half Steak Sub

$6.95

Half Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.95

Whole BigFella Sub

$11.99

Whole Original Philly Sub

$11.99

Whole Steak Sub

$11.99

Whole Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Veggie Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Capone Burger

$13.99

TexasDon Chicken Burger

$7.95

TexasDon Steak Burger

$7.95

Wraps

WingFella Wrap

$11.95

Steak Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$11.95

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Little Fellas

Little Fellas (Boneless)

$7.95

Little Fellas (Philly)

$9.99

Little Fellas (SteakNChz)

$9.99

Sides

Dips

Side Seasoning

$0.50Out of stock

Small Regular Fries

$3.49

Large Regular Fries

$5.49

Small Curly Fries

$3.99

Large Curly Fries

$5.49

Small Onion Rings

$3.49

Large Onion Rings

$4.99

6pc MozzarellaSticks

$5.99

8pc Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

6pc Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

10pc Corn Bites

$4.99Out of stock

Beverages

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.25

Specials

5pc Boneless/Combo

$10.99

10pc Boneless/Combo

$15.99

5pc Bone-In/Combo

$11.99

10pc Bone-In/Combo

$17.99

3pc Finger/Combo

$10.99

Classic Cheese Burger/Combo

$10.99

Little Fellas(Boneless)/Combo

$10.99

TexasDon Chicken/Combo

$10.99

TexasDon Steak/Combo

$10.99

Half BigFella Sub/Combo

$10.99

Half Philly Sub/Combo

$10.99

Half Grilled Chicken Sub/Combo

$10.99

Half Steak Sub/Combo

$10.99

Trays

Half Tray Fries

$15.99

Half Tray Caesar

$18.00

Half Tray Greek

$18.00

Half Tray House

$18.00

Sliders Steak

$35.00

Chicken Sliders

$30.00

Whole Tray Fries

$28.99

Whole Tray Caesar

$29.99

Whole Tray Greek

$35.99

Whole Tray House

$29.99

Mac Bites

$80.00

Whole Tray

$29.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

5854 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn, MI 48216

Wing Fellas image

