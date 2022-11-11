Restaurant header imageView gallery

WING FERNO

review star

No reviews yet

5899 lincoln ave, #A

Buena Park, CA 90620

Popular Items

10 WINGS & 1 DIP
10 BONELESS SPECIAL
Chicken Sandwich Combo

SPECIALS

10 BONELESS SPECIAL

$12.49

10 Boneless wings. Only Monday & Tuesday. Regular price on other days.

15 BONELESS SPECIAL

$14.49

15 Boneless wings. Only Monday & Tuesday. Regular price on other days.

6 PC COMBO Special

$12.89

Lunch Special: Daily 11AM to 3PM. Regular Price outside these hours.

3 PC TENDER COMBO Special

$10.89

Lunch Special: Daily 11AM to 3PM. Regular Price outside these hours.

WING & TENDER COMBOS

6 PC Combo

6 PC Combo

$12.89

6 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wing 1 flavor, regular fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a Soft Drink

8 PC Combo

8 PC Combo

$14.99

8 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors, regular fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a Soft Drink

10 PC Combo

10 PC Combo

$16.79

10 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors, regular fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a Soft Drink

3 PC Tender Combo

3 PC Tender Combo

$10.89

3 Crispy Tenders with 1 flavor, d 1 dip. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

5 PC Tender Combo

5 PC Tender Combo

$13.49

5 Crispy Tenders with 1 flavor, seasoned fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip & a soft drink

NASHVILLE SANDWICH

Chicken Sandwich Only

Chicken Sandwich Only

$11.99

Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.89

Combo served with seasoned fries or veggie sticks, 1 Dip and a Soft Drink

Chicken Jr. Sandwich

$1.99

Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy

Chicken Jr. Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Combo served with seasoned fries or veggie sticks, 1 Dip and a Soft Drink

FAMILY PACKS

20 PACK

20 PACK

$29.99

20 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors, large fries, veggie sticks and 2 dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$54.39

40 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors, large fries, Large Side, veggie sticks and 4 dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$77.99

60 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 6 flavors, 2 L large fries, Large Side, 2 veggie sticks and 6 dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$101.89

80 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with 7 flavors, 7 dips, 2 large fries, large side, 3 veggie sticks.

100 PACK

100 PACK

$119.89

100 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with 10 flavors, 10 dips, 2 large fries, 2 large sides, 3 veggie sticks.

WINGS BY THE PIECE

5 Wings Only

5 Wings Only

$6.00+
10 WINGS & 1 DIP

10 WINGS & 1 DIP

$12.49

10 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 2 flavors & 1 Dip

20 WINGS & 2 DIPS

20 WINGS & 2 DIPS

$23.99

20 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 3 flavors & 2 Dips

40 WINGS & 4 DIPS

40 WINGS & 4 DIPS

$47.39

40 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 4 flavors & 4 Dips

60 WINGS & 6 DIPS

60 WINGS & 6 DIPS

$68.99

60 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 6 flavors & 6 Dips

80 WINGS & 8 DIPS

$88.99
100 WINGS & 10 DIPS

100 WINGS & 10 DIPS

$107.99

100 Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings with up to 10 flavors & 10 Dips

CHICKEN TENDERS

8 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

8 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$21.49

8 Crispy Tenders with 2 flavors , 1 seasoned fries, veggie sticks & 2 dips

16 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

16 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$29.89

16 Crispy Tenders with 3 flavor, 1 seasoned fries, veggie sticks & 3 dips

24 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

24 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$51.89

24 Crispy Tenders with 4 flavor,1 seasoned fries, 1 Side, veggie sticks & 4 dips

4 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$7.99

4 Crispy Tenders with 1 flavor & 1 Dip

8 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$14.99

8 Crispy Tenders with 2 flavors & 2 Dips

16 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$27.99

16 Crispy Tenders with 3 flavors & 3 Dips

24 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$38.89

24 Crispy Tenders with 4 flavors & 4 Dips

FRIES

Fries-

$3.69+
Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.99+
Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$7.99+
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.29+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.29+
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.79+

SIDES

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$6.99

Coleslaw

$3.69

Veggie Sticks

$2.49

KIDS MENU

3 PC Boneless

$10.49

Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks

2 PC Tender

2 PC Tender

$10.49

Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks

CRISPY CHICKEN SALADS

Original Caesar

Original Caesar

$9.99

DRINKS

Beverage

Due to COVID, only we can only serve can sodas for now.

PREMIUM COOKIES

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.89

Caramel Salted Cookie

$2.89

DIPS & FLAVOR DIPS

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Diva (House Sauce)

$0.99

Honey

$0.69

Honey Mustard Dip

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Nacho Cheese Dip

$1.49

Sandy Sauca Dip

$1.49

Honey BBQ Dip

$1.49

Garlic Parm Dip

$1.49

Lemon Pepper Dip

$1.49

Louisiana Rub Dip

$1.49

Salt & Pepper Dip

$1.49

Chipotle Rub Dip

$1.49

Jamaican Jerk Dip

$1.49

Original Buffalo Dip

$1.49

Honey Sriracha Dip

$1.49

Nashville Mild Dip

$1.49

Nashville Medium Dip

$1.49

Nashville Spicy Dip

$1.49

Sweet Thai Chili Dip

$1.49

Spicy Korean Dip

$1.49

Mango Habanero Dip

$1.49

Walking Dead Dip

$1.49

Wing Ferno Dip

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

IF YOU DARE? Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.

Website

Location

5899 lincoln ave, #A, Buena Park, CA 90620

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

