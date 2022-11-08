Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION

591 Reviews

$$

2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd

Gardena, CA 90247

Popular Items

10 WINGS & 1 DIP
Chicken Sandwich Only
Chicken Sandwich Combo

SPECIALS

10 Boneless Special: $6.90

$6.90

10 Boneless wings & . Only Monday & Tuesday. Regular price on other days.

15 Boneless Special: $10.35

$10.35

15 Boneless wings. Only Monday & Tuesday. Regular price on other days.

6 PC COMBO Special

$9.99

Lunch Special: 11AM to 2PM, Mon - Thurs. Regular Price outside these hours.

3 PC TENDER COMBO Special

$9.99

Lunch Special: 11AM to 2PM, Mon - Thurs. Regular Price outside these hours.

WING & TENDER COMBO

6 PC Combo

6 PC Combo

$13.19

1 flavor and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

8 PC Combo

8 PC Combo

$15.89

2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

10 PC Combo

10 PC Combo

$17.59

2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

3 PC Tender Combo

3 PC Tender Combo

$12.09

1 flavor and 1 dip. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

5 PC Tender Combo

5 PC Tender Combo

$14.59

1 flavor and 1 dip. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH

Chicken Sandwich Only

Chicken Sandwich Only

$11.99

Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.89

Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Jr. Sandwich

$1.99

Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy

Chicken Jr. Sandwich Combo

$9.99

FAMILY PACKS

20PC PACK

20PC PACK

$29.89

20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

40PC PACK

40PC PACK

$57.39

40 wing with 4 flavors, 4 dips, large fries, large side, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

60PC PACK

60PC PACK

$79.89

60 wings with 6 flavors, 6 dips, 2 large fries, large side, 2 veggie sticks.

80PC PACK

80PC PACK

$114.99

75 wings with 7 flavors, 7 dips, 2 large fries, large side, 3 veggie sticks.

100PC PACK

100PC PACK

$129.99

100 wings with 10 flavors, 10 dips, 2 large fries, 2 large sides, 3 veggie sticks.

WINGS BY THE PIECE

5 Wings Only

5 Wings Only

$7.89
10 WINGS & 1 DIP

10 WINGS & 1 DIP

$12.99

Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings, 2 Flavors & 1 Dip

20 WINGS & 2 DIPS

20 WINGS & 2 DIPS

$24.99

Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings, 3 Flavors & 2 Dips

40 WINGS & 4 DIPS

40 WINGS & 4 DIPS

$48.89

Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings, 4 Flavors & 4 Dips

60 WINGS & 6 DIPS

60 WINGS & 6 DIPS

$67.99

Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings, 6 Flavors & 6 Dips

80 WINGS & 8 DIPS

$91.99
100 WINGS & 10 DIPS

100 WINGS & 10 DIPS

$109.89

Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings, 10 Flavors & 10 Dips

CHICKEN TENDERS

8 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK:

8 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK:

$21.49

2 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks.

16 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

16 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$36.99

3 flavors, 3 dips, large fries, veggie sticks.

24 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

24 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$55.99

4 flavors, 4 dips, large fries, large side, veggie sticks.

4 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$7.99

1 flavor, 1 dip.

8 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$14.99

Up to 2 flavors, 2 dips.

16 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$27.99

Up to 3 flavors, 3 dips.

24 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$38.89

Up to 4 flavors, 4 dips.

FRIES

Fries

$3.29+
Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.99+
Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$7.99+
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.29+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.29+

Tater Tots

$4.79+

SIDES

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$6.99

Coleslaw

$3.69

Veggie Sticks

$2.49

KIDS MENU

3 PC Boneless

$10.49

Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks

2 PC Tender

$10.49

Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks

CRISPY CHICKEN SALADS

Original Caesar

Original Caesar

$9.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Beverage

Over 60 flavors to choose from CocaCola!

PREMIUM COOKIES

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.89

Caramel Salted Cookie

$2.89

DIPPING SAUCES

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Honey

$0.69

Honey Mustard Dip

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Diva (House Sauce)

$0.99

Nacho Cheese Dip

$1.49

Sandy Sauce Dip

$1.49

Thousand island Dip

$1.49

Honey BBQ Dip

$1.49

Garlic Parmesan Dip

$1.49

Lemon Pepper Dip

$1.49

Louisiana Rub Dip

$1.49

Salt & Pepper Dip

$1.49

Chipotle Rub Dip

$1.49

Jamaican Jerk Dip

$1.49

Original Buffalo Dip

$1.49

Honey Sriracha Dip

$1.49

Nashville Mild Dip

$1.49

Nashville Medium Dip

$1.49

Nashville Spicy Dip

$1.49

Sweet Thai Chili Dip

$1.49

Spicy Korean Dip

$1.49

Mango Habanero Dip

$1.49

Walking Dead Dip

$1.49

Wing Ferno Dip

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

IF YOU DARE? Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.

Website

Location

2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena, CA 90247

Directions

Search similar restaurants

