Wing Ferno Long Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
IF YOU DARE? Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.
141 E WILLOW ST., UNIT Q, Long Beach, CA 90806
