Chicken

WING FERNO - ORANGE LOCATION

464 Reviews

$$

776 N. Tustin St

Orange, CA 92867

Popular Items

10 WINGS & 1 DIP
20 PACK-
Chicken Sandwich Only

SPECIALS

10 boneless Special

$6.90

10 boneless wings & 1 Dip. Only from Monday through Wednesday for limited time.

15 Boneless Special

$10.35

15 boneless wings & 1 Dip. Only from Monday through Wednesday for limited time.

DAILY SPECIAL

$16.99

Select 3 Flavors of: 5 Classic Wings, 5 Boneless Wings, 2 Tenders, with a Noodles or Large Fries & 2 Dips

WING & TENDER COMBOS

6 PC Combo

6 PC Combo

$12.99

1 flavor and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

8 PC Combo-

8 PC Combo-

$14.89

2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

10 PC Combo-

10 PC Combo-

$16.49

2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

3 PC Tender Combo

3 PC Tender Combo

$10.89

1 flavor and 1 dip. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

5 PC Tender Combo

5 PC Tender Combo

$13.79

1 flavor and 1 dip. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH

Chicken Sandwich Only

Chicken Sandwich Only

$11.99

Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.89

Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.

3 Nashville Wings Only

3 Nashville Wings Only

$11.49Out of stock

Spicy level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy

12PC Nashville Wings

12PC Nashville Wings

$41.99Out of stock

Spicy level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy

3 Nashville Wings Combo

3 Nashville Wings Combo

$16.69Out of stock

Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.

FAMILY PACKS

20 PACK-

20 PACK-

$29.89

20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

40 PACK-

40 PACK-

$54.39

40 wing with 4 flavors, 4 dips, large fries, large side, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

60 PACK-

60 PACK-

$77.99

60 wings with 6 flavors, 6 dips, 2 large fries, large side, 2 veggie sticks.

80 PACK-

80 PACK-

$101.89

75 wings with 7 flavors, 7 dips, 2 large fries, large side, 3 veggie sticks.

100 PACK-

100 PACK-

$118.79

100 wings with 10 flavors, 10 dips, 2 large fries, 2 large sides, 3 veggie sticks.

WINGS BY THE PIECE

5 Wings Only
$7.89

5 Wings Only

$7.89
10 WINGS & 1 DIP

10 WINGS & 1 DIP

$12.69

10 Wings with 2 flavors, 1 dips. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

20 WINGS & 2 DIPS

20 WINGS & 2 DIPS

$23.99

20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

40 WINGS & 4 DIPS

40 WINGS & 4 DIPS

$47.39

40 Wings with 4 flavors, 4 dips. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

60 WINGS & 6 DIPS

60 WINGS & 6 DIPS

$68.99

60 Wings with 6 flavors, 6 dips. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

80 WINGS & 8 DIPS
$88.99

$88.99
100 WINGS & 10 DIPS

100 WINGS & 10 DIPS

$107.99

100 Wings with 10 flavors, 10 dips. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.

CHICKEN TENDERS

8 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

8 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$21.49

2 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks.

16 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

16 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$29.89

3 flavors, 3 dips, large fries, veggie sticks.

24 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

24 PC CRUNCHY TENDER PACK

$51.89

4 flavors, 4 dips, large fries, large side, veggie sticks.

4 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$7.99

with up to 1 flavor, 1 dip.

8 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$14.99

With up to 2 flavors, 2 dips.

16 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$27.99

With up to 3 flavors, 3 dips.

24 PC Crunchy Tenders ONLY

$38.89

With up to 4 flavors, 4 dips.

FRIES

Fries-

$3.69+
Buffalo Chicken Fries
$7.99+

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.99+
Chicken Loaded Fries
$7.99+

Chicken Loaded Fries

$7.99+
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.29+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.29+
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.79+

SIDES

Garlic Noodles
$7.49

Garlic Noodles

$7.49

Coleslaw

$3.69

Veggie Sticks

$2.49

KIDS MENU

3 PC Boneless

$10.49

Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks

2 PC Tender

2 PC Tender

$10.49

Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks

CRISPY CHICKEN SALADS

Original Caesar
$9.99

Original Caesar

$9.99

DRINKS

Soft Drink

$2.79

Due to COVID, only we can only serve can sodas for now.

DESSERTS: COOKIES

Chocolate Chip

$4.70Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookies

$4.70Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$4.70Out of stock

DIPPING SAUCES

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Diva (House Sauce)

$0.99

Honey

$0.69

Honey Mustard Dip

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Nacho Cheese Dip

$1.49

Sandy Sauca Dip

$1.49

Honey BBQ Dip

$1.49

Garlic Parm Dip

$1.49

Lemon Pepper Dip

$1.49

Louisiana Rub Dip

$1.49

Salt & Pepper Dip

$1.49

Chipotle Rub Dip

$1.49

Jamaican Jerk Dip

$1.49

Original Buffalo Dip

$1.49

Honey Sriracha Dip

$1.49

Nashville Mild Dip

$1.49

Nashville Medium Dip

$1.49

Nashville Spicy Dip

$1.49

Sweet Thai Chili Dip

$1.49

Spicy Korean Dip

$1.49

Mango Habanero Dip

$1.49

Walking Dead Dip

$1.49

Wing Ferno Dip

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
'DO YOU DARE?' Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.

776 N. Tustin St, Orange, CA 92867

Directions

