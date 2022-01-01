Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Wing & Go - Las Vegas 4501 PARADISE RD

review star

No reviews yet

4501 PARADISE RD

LAS VEGAS, NV 89169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let's Get Sauced!

Website

Location

4501 PARADISE RD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89169

Directions

Gallery
Wing & Go - Las Vegas image
Wing & Go - Las Vegas image
Wing & Go - Las Vegas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fries 'n Pies - Paradise
orange starNo Reviews
4503 Paradise Road Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
orange star4.7 • 761
3421 East Tropicana Ave Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Houston's Hot Chicken - Henderson, Green Valley
orange starNo Reviews
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300 Henderson, NV 89074
View restaurantnext
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Southern Highlands
orange star4.5 • 302
10650 Southern Highlands Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurantnext
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson - 3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101 Las Vegas, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in LAS VEGAS

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LAS VEGAS
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston