Wing Hut

review star

No reviews yet

15473 East Hampden Avenue

Aurora, CO 80013

Popular Items

1 lb Bone In Wings
Curly Fries
Large Boneless

Chicken

Wings

.5 lb Bone In Wings

$7.00

4 - 5 Wings

1 lb Bone In Wings

$13.00

1.5 lb Bone In Wings

$20.00

2 lbs Bone In Wings

$26.00

3 lbs Bone In Wings

$39.00

4 lbs Bone In Wings

$48.00

6 lbs Bone In Wings

$72.00

8 lbs Bone In Wings

$88.00

10 lbs Bone In Wings

$110.00

CRISPY

EXTRA CRISPY

All FLATS

All DRUMS

Boneless

Small Boneless

$6.50

Large Boneless

$12.00

Strips

Strips

$2.50+

Sides

Fries

Curly Fries

$3.00+

Straight Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50+

Appetizers

Crispy Onion Rings

$5.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Corn Fritters

$5.50

Hushpuppies

$3.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Fried Zucchini

$5.50

Battered Mushrooms

$5.50

Pickle Spears

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.50

Potato Salad

$3.75

Cajun Slaw

$4.00

Dressings

Small Ranch

$0.50

Large Ranch

$1.00

Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Large Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bulk Ranch

$2.00+

Bulk Blue Cheese

$2.00+

Veggies

Small Veggies

$1.00

Large Veggies

$1.50

Sm Veggies w/ Dressing

$2.00

Lrg Veggies w/ Dressing

$3.50

Side Sauce

2oz Side Sauce

$0.75

4oz Side Sauce

$1.50

8oz Side Sauce

$3.00

16oz Side Sauce

$6.00

32oz Side Sauce

$12.00

Extra Sides

4 Nuggets

$3.00

Corn Doggie

$3.50

Fried Shrimp (3oz)

Side Rice (8oz)

$2.00

Bulk Specials

Family Packs

Halfpack

$32.00

Quarterpack

$54.00

Linepacker

$81.00

Cajun

Stew

Gumbo

$8.00+

Gator Jambalaya

$9.00+

Jambalaya

$8.00+Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00+

Sandwiches / Salads

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.50

Burgers

Burger

$8.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.50+

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00

Brownies

$3.00

Lunch Specials

.5lb Lunch Special

$10.50

1lb Lunch Special

$16.00

Sm Boneless Lunch Special

$10.50

Lrg Boneless Lunch Special

$16.00

Kids Meals

Kids Meal

Kids Nuggets Meal

$7.00

Kids Mac Bites Meal

$7.00

Kids Corn Dog Meal

$7.00

Kids 3 Wings

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Juice Box

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15473 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

