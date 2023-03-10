Wing Hut
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15473 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant
SUPREME CHICKEN - 2295 South Chambers Road
No Reviews
2295 South Chambers Road Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant
Wake & Take Coffee Shop - 2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C
No Reviews
2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Aurora
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant