Wing It





3221 East 10th St

Greenville, NC 27858

Food

Tenders

Chicken Tenders Combo

$9.99+

Chicken Tenders Only

$5.99+

Chickarones

Chickarones Combo

$9.99+

Chickarones Only

$5.99+

Kid's Meal

Kids Tenders

$5.99

2 pieces

Kids Wings

$5.99

2 pieces

Dish Pizza

$5.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.39

Veggie Sticks

$1.49

Cheese Curd

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Pizza Dish - Pepperoni

$4.99

Pizza Dish - Four Cheese

$4.49

Chips

$2.39

Sauces

Boba

Boba Tea

Banana

$4.99

Honeydew

$4.99

Kiwi

$4.99Out of stock

Mango

$4.99

Matcha

$4.99

Milk Tea

$4.99

Pineapple

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Taro

$4.99

Thai Tea

$4.99

Vanilla

$4.99

Watermelon

$4.99

Party Time

Arrgh!

$33.99+

30 Wings, 3 Flavors w/ Fries, Veggie Sticks and Chips

Ahoyy!

$43.99+

40 Wings, 4 Flavors w/ Fries, Veggie Sticks and Chips

Beverage

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Mt. Dew

$1.99+

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.99+

Sunkist Orange

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Tropicana Lemonade

$1.99+

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

Sunkist Grape

Bottle water

$1.79

Desserts

Apple turnover

$2.99

Chocolate cookie

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Let's Wing It!

3221 East 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858

