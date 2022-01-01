Wing King 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
3,817 Reviews
$$
4235 S. Fort Apache Road
Las Vegas, NV 89147
STARTERS
Cracklins
Pork rinds toss'd in seasoned salt, severed w/ 1 of 100 flavors
FYAH Buds
Hand breaded cauiflower florets. Served with our signature green chili ranch.
Gouda Bites
Creamy Smoked gouda macaroni and cheese bites. Served with signature grenn chili ranch
Onion Rings
Beer Battered, thick cut spanish sweet onions, served with signature dip.
Pig Snax
Pork shank (thigh of pig) Toss'd in one our 100 royal flavors
Waffle Waffle Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle battered, waffle cut, sweet potato fries seasoned with honey garlic seasoning. Served with our homemade spicy buttermilk syrup.
Spinach Stuffed Mushroom
ONE Full Portobello mushroom packed with creamy green chiles, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with melted mozzarella, sautéed tomato. Finished with a balsamic glaze and parmesan
Italian Cheesy Fries
2lb of hand cut fries toss'd in italian herbs, parmesan cheese and melted mozzarella. Served with signature marinara.
SALADS
Half Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and homemade caesar dressing
Half House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, croutons, choice of our homemade dressings
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, croutons, choice of our homemade dressings
KIDS
Kids 5pc Trad & FF
Served with fries and your choice of 1 royal flavor and 12oz drink
Kids Strips & French Fries
Served with fries and your choice of 1 royal flavor and 12oz drink
Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries
Served with fries and 12oz drink
Kids Cheese Burger & French Fries
Served with fries and 12oz drink
Kids 9" Cheese Pizza
Served with 12oz drink
Kids 9" Pepperoni Pizza
Served with 12oz drink
Kids 5pc Boneless Nugg
A LA CARTE
1lb Trad
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
2lb Trad
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor
3lb Trad
3lb of Wings tossed in 3 Royal Flavor
4lb Trad
4lb of Wings tossed in 4 Royal Flavor
5lb Trad
5lb of Wings tossed in 5 Royal Flavor
6lb Trad
6lbs of Wings tossed in 6 Royal Flavor
7lb Trad
7 lbs of Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor
14lb Trad (7FLAV)
14lbs of Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor
28lb Trad (7FLAV)
28lbs of Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor
1lb Strips
1 lb of Strips tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
2lb Strips
2 lb of Strips tossed in 2 Royal Flavor
3lb Strips
3 lb of Strips tossed in 3 Royal Flavors
4lb Strips
4 lb of Strips tossed in 4 Royal Flavors
5lb Strips
5 lb of Strips tossed in 5 Royal Flavors
6lb Strips
6 lb of Strips tossed in 6 Royal Flavors
7lbs Strips
7 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors
14lb Strips (7FLAV)
14 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors
28lb Strips (7FLAV)
28 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors
42lb Strips (7FLAV)
42 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors
56lb Strips (8FLAV)
56 lb of Strips tossed in 8 Royal Flavors
70lb Strips (10FLAV)
70 lb of Strips tossed in 10 Royal Flavors
1lb Pig Wings
1 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 1 Royal Flavors
2lb Pig Wings
2 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 2 Royal Flavors
3lb Pig Wings
3 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 3 Royal Flavors
4lb Pig Wings
4 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 4 Royal Flavors
5lb Pig Wings
5 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 5 Royal Flavors
1lb Sampler
4 Traditional OR 2 strips AND 2 pig wings
2lb Sampler
7 Traditional OR 4 strips AND 4 pig wings
4lb Sampler
14 Traditional OR 8 strips AND 8 pig wings
6lb Sampler
21 Traditional OR 12 strips AND 12 pig wings
Combos
#1 Trad
1 lb Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 1 dip
#2 Trad
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
#3 Trad
3lb Wings tossed in 3 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 3 dip
#4 Trad
4lbs Wings tossed in 4 Royal Flavor, 2 lb of hand cut fries, 4 dips
#5 Trad
5lb Wings tossed in 5 Royal Flavor, 2 lb of hand cut fries, 5 dip
#6 Trad
6lb Wings tossed in 6 Royal Flavor, 3 lb of hand cut fries, 6 dips
#1 Strips
1 lb Strips served with 1 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip
#2 Strips
2 lb Strips served with 2 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 2 dip
#3 Strips
3 lb Strips served with 3 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip
#4 Strips
4 lb Strips served with 4 royal flavor & 2 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip
#5 Strips
5 lb Strips served with 5 royal flavor & 2 lb hand cut fries, 5 dip
#6 Strips
6 lb Strips served with 6 royal flavor & 2 lb hand cut fries, 6 dip
#1 Pig
1 lb Pig Wings , Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 1 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip
#2 Pig
2 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 2 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 2 dip
#3 Pig
3 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 3 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 3 dip
#4 Pig
4 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 4 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 4 dip
#5 Pig
5 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 5 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 5 dip
#6 Pig
6 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 6 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 6 dip
Chick'n Nugg Sampler #1
Chick'n Nugg Sampler #2
Chick'n Nugg Sampler #3
Sampler Combo 2
Sampler Combo 1
#1 Chick'n Nugg Combo
#2 Chick'n Nugg Combo
#3 Chick'n Nugg Combo
PARTY PLATTER
7lb Platter (3 FLAV)
7 lb Wings tossed in 3 Royal Flavor, 3 lb of hand cut fries, 6 dip
10lb Platter (5 FLAV)
10 lb Wings tossed in 5 Royal Flavor, 3 lb of hand cut fries, 8 dip
12lb Platter (6 FLAV)
12 lb Wings tossed in 6 Royal Flavor, 4 lb of hand cut fries, 10 dip
14lb Platter (7 FLAV)
14 lb Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor, 4 lb of hand cut fries, 12 dip
18lb Platter (9 FLAV)
18 lb Wings tossed in 9 Royal Flavor, 6 lb of hand cut fries, 14 dip
20lb Platter (10 FLAV)
20 lb Wings tossed in 10 Royal Flavor, 8 lb of hand cut fries, 16 dip
Burgers & Sandwiches
King Chem
Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, mustard, mayo, spinach, tomatoes, red onion piled high on a gourmet split top bun
Sticky Icky BBQ
Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon, choice of BBQ sauce piled high on a gourmet top bun
Dank Ass Applewood
Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon, apple BBQ, piled high on a gourmet split top bun
Bomb Diggity BSB
Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon, BSB mayo, piled high on gourmet split top bun
Cajun Sandwich
Two hand cut, hand breaded chicken strips, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, deli mustard
Parmesan Sandwich
Two hand cut, hand breaded chicken strips, mozzarella, homemade marinara and parmesan
PIZZA
9" Jamaican Me Crazy
Bell peppers, red onion, grilled mango, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, Jamaican slam, dough
9" Pineapple Xpress
Bell peppers, red onion, grilled pineapple, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, garlic teriyaki, dough
9" Mango Haze
Bell peppers, red onion, grilled mango, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, mango BBQ, dough
9" Garlic Parm
Garlic oil, bell peppers, spinach, red onions, parmesan, grilled chicken, mozzarella, garlic butter, dough
9" BYO
Adtl Meat Toppings - $1.49/ea ...... Adtl Veggie Toppings - $.99/ea
VEGAN
1lb Collie Buds
Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.
2lb Collie Buds
Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.
3lb Collie Buds
Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.
4lb Collie Buds
Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.
5lb Collie Buds
Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.
Incognito Burger
Split top bun or lettuce wrap, red onions, pickles, tomato, spinach, impossible burger, mustard, veganaise
Masquerade Chk'n Sand
Split top bun or lettuce wrap, red onion, pickles, tomato, spinach, garden chick'n breast, veganaise, mustard. Served crispy or grilled.
P-Dubb
Split top bun, mesquite barbecue sauce, full portobello mushroom patty, spinach, tomato, onion, pickles, mozzarella
Vegan 5pc
toss'd in 1 royal flavor
Vegan 5pc Combo
toss'd in 1 royal flavor served with 1 lb hand cut fries, and 1 dip
Vegan 10pc
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served
Vegan 10pc Combo
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
DESSERT
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Ice Cream 2 Scoop
Small Cobbler
1 scoop of homemade peach cobbler, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and topped wwith our homemade buttermilk syrup
Full Fried Cobbler
3 scoops of homemade peach cobbler, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and topped wwith our homemade buttermilk syrup
Small Brownie
1 of our hand breaded brownie bites deep fried to perfection. Served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and drizzed in milk chocolate syrup.
Full Brownie Bites
3 of our hand breaded brownie bites deep fried to perfection. Served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and drizzed in milk chocolate syrup.
Churro Cracklins
Toss'd in sweet fairy dust, drizzled in buttamilk syrup & strawberry cheesecake sauce. Served with 2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream
Vegan Ice Cream Scoop 1
Vegan Ice Cream Scoop 2
FLOAT
Fried Carmel Cheesecake
EXTRAS
Orange Thai
Caesar Dressing
Italian
Marinara
GCR
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Blue Ranch
Fry Sauce
Vegan Ranch
ButterMilk Syrup
Xtra Celery
S.O.S Free
S.O.S
Italian Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Orange Thai
LOVE 1ml
LOVE 15 ml
LOVE 30 ml
S.O.S 8oz
Peace 1ml
S.O.S. Dipping Sauce
CHICK'N FRIES
SOUVENIRS
MAGICAL BUTTER
MB Machine
Decard Box Therm Kit
4pk Combo
PF Bag 90
PF Bag 190
The Love Glove
Baking Mats
MB Spatulas 3-pack
MB Butter Tray
21up Butter
21up Grummy Tray 2ml 2-pack
21up Sq Tray 8ml 2pk
MB E2T Gumy Tray
21up Exit Bags LG
Mens MB Shirt
Womens MB Shirt
MB Hat B/Sil
MB Hat B/Cork
BEER
Bud Lite
Coors
Stella
Blue Moon
Red Stripe
Dos Equis
Amber
Andy Gator
Purple Haze
Turbodog
Budweiser
Wrought Iron
Michelob Light
Heineken
Michelob Amber
Caramel Cider
Flannel Mouth
Chelada
Lava Sour
Kiwi Sour
Chelada
SOFT DRINKS
Drank
White Claw
CLUBTAILS 16OZ
