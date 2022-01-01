Wing King 4235 S. Fort Apache Road

A map showing the location of Wing King 4235 S. Fort Apache RoadView gallery

Popular Items

#1 Trad
#2 Trad
1lb Trad

LUNCH SPECIALS

Lunch Pig Wings

$11.99

(4) 2oz pork shanks, 1/2 lbs. of fries and 20oz. drink

Lunch Wings

$9.99

(5) traditional wings, 1/2 lbs of fries and 20oz. drink

Lunch Strips

$10.99

(2) 4oz, hand breaded strips ,1/2 lbs of fries and 20oz. drink

STARTERS

Cracklins

$8.99

Pork rinds toss'd in seasoned salt, severed w/ 1 of 100 flavors

FYAH Buds

$10.99

Hand breaded cauiflower florets. Served with our signature green chili ranch.

Gouda Bites

$11.99

Creamy Smoked gouda macaroni and cheese bites. Served with signature grenn chili ranch

Onion Rings

$10.99

Beer Battered, thick cut spanish sweet onions, served with signature dip.

Pig Snax

$11.99

Pork shank (thigh of pig) Toss'd in one our 100 royal flavors

Waffle Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Waffle battered, waffle cut, sweet potato fries seasoned with honey garlic seasoning. Served with our homemade spicy buttermilk syrup.

Spinach Stuffed Mushroom

Spinach Stuffed Mushroom

$10.99

ONE Full Portobello mushroom packed with creamy green chiles, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with melted mozzarella, sautéed tomato. Finished with a balsamic glaze and parmesan

Italian Cheesy Fries

Italian Cheesy Fries

$13.99

2lb of hand cut fries toss'd in italian herbs, parmesan cheese and melted mozzarella. Served with signature marinara.

SALADS

Half Caesar Salad

$4.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and homemade caesar dressing

Half House Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, croutons, choice of our homemade dressings

House Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, croutons, choice of our homemade dressings

FRIES

Small Fries

$4.99

Med Fry

$8.99

Large Fry

$14.99

Pan Fry

$19.99

KIDS

Kids 5pc Trad & FF

$8.99

Served with fries and your choice of 1 royal flavor and 12oz drink

Kids Strips & French Fries

$8.99

Served with fries and your choice of 1 royal flavor and 12oz drink

Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$6.99

Served with fries and 12oz drink

Kids Cheese Burger & French Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Served with fries and 12oz drink

Kids 9" Cheese Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Served with 12oz drink

Kids 9" Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Served with 12oz drink

Kids 5pc Boneless Nugg

$9.99

A LA CARTE

1lb Trad

1lb Trad

$13.99

1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor

2lb Trad

$24.99

2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor

3lb Trad

$35.99

3lb of Wings tossed in 3 Royal Flavor

4lb Trad

$43.99

4lb of Wings tossed in 4 Royal Flavor

5lb Trad

$54.99

5lb of Wings tossed in 5 Royal Flavor

6lb Trad

$65.99

6lbs of Wings tossed in 6 Royal Flavor

7lb Trad

$76.99

7 lbs of Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor

14lb Trad (7FLAV)

$153.99

14lbs of Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor

28lb Trad (7FLAV)

$307.99

28lbs of Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor

1lb Strips

$10.99

1 lb of Strips tossed in 1 Royal Flavor

2lb Strips

$21.99

2 lb of Strips tossed in 2 Royal Flavor

3lb Strips

$32.99Out of stock

3 lb of Strips tossed in 3 Royal Flavors

4lb Strips

$43.99Out of stock

4 lb of Strips tossed in 4 Royal Flavors

5lb Strips

$54.99Out of stock

5 lb of Strips tossed in 5 Royal Flavors

6lb Strips

$59.99Out of stock

6 lb of Strips tossed in 6 Royal Flavors

7lbs Strips

$69.99Out of stock

7 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors

14lb Strips (7FLAV)

$139.99

14 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors

28lb Strips (7FLAV)

$279.99

28 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors

42lb Strips (7FLAV)

$419.99Out of stock

42 lb of Strips tossed in 7 Royal Flavors

56lb Strips (8FLAV)

$559.99Out of stock

56 lb of Strips tossed in 8 Royal Flavors

70lb Strips (10FLAV)

$699.30Out of stock

70 lb of Strips tossed in 10 Royal Flavors

1lb Pig Wings

1lb Pig Wings

$18.99

1 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 1 Royal Flavors

2lb Pig Wings

$36.99

2 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 2 Royal Flavors

3lb Pig Wings

$52.99

3 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 3 Royal Flavors

4lb Pig Wings

$70.99

4 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 4 Royal Flavors

5lb Pig Wings

$91.99

5 lb of Pig wings (pork shank) tossed in 5 Royal Flavors

1lb Sampler

1lb Sampler

$15.99

4 Traditional OR 2 strips AND 2 pig wings

2lb Sampler

$28.99

7 Traditional OR 4 strips AND 4 pig wings

4lb Sampler

$52.99

14 Traditional OR 8 strips AND 8 pig wings

6lb Sampler

$79.99Out of stock

21 Traditional OR 12 strips AND 12 pig wings

Combos

#1 Trad

#1 Trad

$17.99

1 lb Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 1 dip

#2 Trad

#2 Trad

$27.99

2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips

#3 Trad

$39.99

3lb Wings tossed in 3 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 3 dip

#4 Trad

#4 Trad

$48.99

4lbs Wings tossed in 4 Royal Flavor, 2 lb of hand cut fries, 4 dips

#5 Trad

$60.99

5lb Wings tossed in 5 Royal Flavor, 2 lb of hand cut fries, 5 dip

#6 Trad

$72.99

6lb Wings tossed in 6 Royal Flavor, 3 lb of hand cut fries, 6 dips

#1 Strips

$13.99

1 lb Strips served with 1 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip

#2 Strips

$23.99

2 lb Strips served with 2 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 2 dip

#3 Strips

$34.99

3 lb Strips served with 3 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip

#4 Strips

$45.99Out of stock

4 lb Strips served with 4 royal flavor & 2 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip

#5 Strips

$56.99Out of stock

5 lb Strips served with 5 royal flavor & 2 lb hand cut fries, 5 dip

#6 Strips

$67.99Out of stock

6 lb Strips served with 6 royal flavor & 2 lb hand cut fries, 6 dip

#1 Pig

$21.99

1 lb Pig Wings , Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 1 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 1 dip

#2 Pig

$39.99

2 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 2 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 2 dip

#3 Pig

$56.99

3 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 3 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 3 dip

#4 Pig

$74.99

4 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 4 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 4 dip

#5 Pig

$83.99

5 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 5 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 5 dip

#6 Pig

$97.99

6 lb Pig Wings, Pork shank (thigh of pig) served with 6 royal flavor & 1 lb hand cut fries, 6 dip

Chick'n Nugg Sampler #1

$13.99

Chick'n Nugg Sampler #2

$16.99

Chick'n Nugg Sampler #3

$19.99

Sampler Combo 2

$32.99

Sampler Combo 1

$18.99

#1 Chick'n Nugg Combo

$10.99

#2 Chick'n Nugg Combo

$12.99

#3 Chick'n Nugg Combo

$14.99

PARTY PLATTER

7lb Platter (3 FLAV)

$79.99

7 lb Wings tossed in 3 Royal Flavor, 3 lb of hand cut fries, 6 dip

10lb Platter (5 FLAV)

$109.99

10 lb Wings tossed in 5 Royal Flavor, 3 lb of hand cut fries, 8 dip

12lb Platter (6 FLAV)

$125.99

12 lb Wings tossed in 6 Royal Flavor, 4 lb of hand cut fries, 10 dip

14lb Platter (7 FLAV)

$145.99

14 lb Wings tossed in 7 Royal Flavor, 4 lb of hand cut fries, 12 dip

18lb Platter (9 FLAV)

$189.99

18 lb Wings tossed in 9 Royal Flavor, 6 lb of hand cut fries, 14 dip

20lb Platter (10 FLAV)

$209.99

20 lb Wings tossed in 10 Royal Flavor, 8 lb of hand cut fries, 16 dip

Burgers & Sandwiches

King Chem

King Chem

$14.99

Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, mustard, mayo, spinach, tomatoes, red onion piled high on a gourmet split top bun

Sticky Icky BBQ

Sticky Icky BBQ

$14.99

Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon, choice of BBQ sauce piled high on a gourmet top bun

Dank Ass Applewood

$15.99

Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon, apple BBQ, piled high on a gourmet split top bun

Bomb Diggity BSB

$15.99

Grass-fed 1/2 lb angus beef patty, gouda bites, onion rings, spinach, tomatoes, pickles, bacon, BSB mayo, piled high on gourmet split top bun

Cajun Sandwich

Cajun Sandwich

$13.99

Two hand cut, hand breaded chicken strips, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, deli mustard

Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Two hand cut, hand breaded chicken strips, mozzarella, homemade marinara and parmesan

PIZZA

9" Jamaican Me Crazy

$14.99Out of stock

Bell peppers, red onion, grilled mango, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, Jamaican slam, dough

9" Pineapple Xpress

$14.99Out of stock

Bell peppers, red onion, grilled pineapple, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, garlic teriyaki, dough

9" Mango Haze

$14.99Out of stock

Bell peppers, red onion, grilled mango, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, mango BBQ, dough

9" Garlic Parm

$14.99Out of stock

Garlic oil, bell peppers, spinach, red onions, parmesan, grilled chicken, mozzarella, garlic butter, dough

9" BYO

$12.99Out of stock

Adtl Meat Toppings - $1.49/ea ...... Adtl Veggie Toppings - $.99/ea

VEGAN

1lb Collie Buds

$9.99Out of stock

Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.

2lb Collie Buds

$19.99Out of stock

Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.

3lb Collie Buds

$29.99Out of stock

Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.

4lb Collie Buds

$39.99Out of stock

Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.

5lb Collie Buds

$49.99Out of stock

Vegetarian, Vegan, gluten free, double baked and toss'd in your choice of our 100 royal flavors.

Incognito Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Split top bun or lettuce wrap, red onions, pickles, tomato, spinach, impossible burger, mustard, veganaise

Masquerade Chk'n Sand

$14.99

Split top bun or lettuce wrap, red onion, pickles, tomato, spinach, garden chick'n breast, veganaise, mustard. Served crispy or grilled.

P-Dubb

$13.99

Split top bun, mesquite barbecue sauce, full portobello mushroom patty, spinach, tomato, onion, pickles, mozzarella

Vegan 5pc

$12.99

toss'd in 1 royal flavor

Vegan 5pc Combo

$16.99

toss'd in 1 royal flavor served with 1 lb hand cut fries, and 1 dip

Vegan 10pc

$19.99

toss'd in 2 royal flavors served

Vegan 10pc Combo

Vegan 10pc Combo

$24.99

toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips

DESSERT

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.99

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$7.49

Small Cobbler

$4.99

1 scoop of homemade peach cobbler, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and topped wwith our homemade buttermilk syrup

Full Fried Cobbler

$7.99

3 scoops of homemade peach cobbler, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and topped wwith our homemade buttermilk syrup

Small Brownie

Small Brownie

$4.99

1 of our hand breaded brownie bites deep fried to perfection. Served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and drizzed in milk chocolate syrup.

Full Brownie Bites

$7.99

3 of our hand breaded brownie bites deep fried to perfection. Served on a bed of vanilla bean ice-cream and drizzed in milk chocolate syrup.

Churro Cracklins

Churro Cracklins

$7.99

Toss'd in sweet fairy dust, drizzled in buttamilk syrup & strawberry cheesecake sauce. Served with 2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream

Vegan Ice Cream Scoop 1

$2.49Out of stock

Vegan Ice Cream Scoop 2

$4.49Out of stock

FLOAT

$5.99

Fried Carmel Cheesecake

$8.99

EXTRAS

Orange Thai

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Italian

$0.99

Marinara

$1.99

GCR

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Blue Ranch

$0.99

Fry Sauce

$0.99

Vegan Ranch

$1.99

ButterMilk Syrup

$0.99

Xtra Celery

$1.50

S.O.S Free

S.O.S

Italian Dressing

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Orange Thai

$0.99

LOVE 1ml

$7.00

LOVE 15 ml

$25.99

LOVE 30 ml

$50.00

S.O.S 8oz

$3.96

Peace 1ml

$10.00

S.O.S. Dipping Sauce

$3.96

CHICK'N FRIES

Garlic Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.99

SOUVENIRS

8oz Of Salsa

$5.00

Bottle of Sauce

$10.00

RAW Inflatable

$20.00Out of stock

CBD T-Shirt

$20.00

WING KING Hoodie

$35.00

WING KING T-Shirt

$20.00

WING KING Gift Bag

$35.00

MAGICAL BUTTER

MB Machine

$199.95

Decard Box Therm Kit

$49.95

4pk Combo

$44.95

PF Bag 90

$12.95

PF Bag 190

$12.95

The Love Glove

$12.95

Baking Mats

$14.95

MB Spatulas 3-pack

$19.95

MB Butter Tray

$14.95

21up Butter

$14.95

21up Grummy Tray 2ml 2-pack

$14.95

21up Sq Tray 8ml 2pk

$14.95

MB E2T Gumy Tray

$14.95

21up Exit Bags LG

$11.95

Mens MB Shirt

$14.95

Womens MB Shirt

$14.95

MB Hat B/Sil

$19.95Out of stock

MB Hat B/Cork

$19.95Out of stock

BEER

Bud Lite

$6.50

Coors

$6.50

Stella

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Red Stripe

$6.50Out of stock

Dos Equis

$6.50

Amber

$6.50Out of stock

Andy Gator

$6.50Out of stock

Purple Haze

$6.50

Turbodog

$6.50Out of stock

Budweiser

$6.50

Wrought Iron

$6.50Out of stock

Michelob Light

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Michelob Amber

$6.50Out of stock

Caramel Cider

$6.50Out of stock

Flannel Mouth

$6.50Out of stock

Chelada

$8.50Out of stock

Lava Sour

$6.50Out of stock

Kiwi Sour

$6.50Out of stock

Chelada

$8.50

WINE

Cabernet

$6.50

Chardonnay

$6.50

White Zin

$6.50

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Swt Palmer

$2.49

UnSwt Palmer

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

CBD Water

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Water

Drank

Strawberry

$10.00

Black Cherry

$10.00Out of stock

Grape

$10.00

Blue Raspberry

$10.00

Peach

$10.00

Raspberry

$10.00

Watermelon

$10.00

White Claw

Lemon

$7.50

Blackberry

$7.50

Pineapple

$7.50

Strawberry

$7.50

Mango

$7.50

Tangerine

$7.50

Passion Fruit

$7.50

Watermelon

$7.50

CLUBTAILS 16OZ

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$7.50

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.50

WATERMELON

$7.50Out of stock

BAHAMA MAMA

$7.50Out of stock

MARGARITAVILLE COOLERS

BEACH BREEZY

$6.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$6.50

MANGO PEACH PARADISE

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

