Restaurant header imageView gallery

WING KINGS - Montwood

review star

No reviews yet

11380 Montwood Dr. #B7 EL Paso TX 79936

El Paso, TX 79936

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

House Fries
12 Bone-in
8 Bone-in

Combo

5pc Bone-In Wing Combo

$10.99

5 bone-in wings with your choice of 1 sauce, side of fries and a drink

2pc Chicken Tender Combo

$10.99

2 Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, side of fries and a drink.

6pc Chicken Bites Combo

$10.99

6 Bonless bites with your choice of 1 sauce, side of fries and a drink

Starters

Kings Loaded Fries

$6.99

House fries topped with queso and fresh Pico. Add chicken tossed in your choice of sauce for 2.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand battered deep fried pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch dressing.

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Beef or Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Nacho chips smothered with queo blanco, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Choice of beef or chicken.

Jumbo Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Six hand battered shrimp with your choice of sauce.

Wings Menu

6 Bone-in

$9.99

8 Bone-in

$12.99

12 Bone-in

$18.99

6 Boneless

$7.99

8 Boneless

$10.99

12 Boneless

$16.99

4 Tenders

$11.99

6 Tenders

$15.99

$1 Drum/ Flats charge

$1.00

Salads

Kings Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled or fried buffalo chicken served over harvest greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato wedges. Served with ranch dressing.

Avacado Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Grilled chicken served over romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan ceaser dressing, croutons and topped with avocado.

Kings House Salad

$7.99

Harvest greens with tomato wedges, carrots, red onions home made croutons with jalapeno vinaigrette. Add chicken

Burgers & Sandwiches

Kings Charboiled Cheese Burger

$11.99

Charboiled patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayo.

The King Green Chile Cheese Burger

$12.99

Queso blanco and american cheese,, fried green chile and crispy onions.

American Glory Burger

$12.99

American cheese, hash brown, bacon and a fried egg.

BBQ Bacon King

$12.99

All beef patty with american cheese, whiskey bbq sauce, applewood bacon, topped with crispy onions.

The Kings Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Our signature crispy chicken served with cheese, coleslaw, pickles, a drizzle of our King’s sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.99

Served with side of fries and drink

Kid boneless

$7.99

Party Pack

30pc Party Pack

$49.99

30 Wings (up to 4 sauces)+ 2 orders of fries+ 6 dips.

50pc Party Pack

$79.99

50 Wings (up to 4 sauces)+ 2 orders of fries+ 8 dips.

The Kiings Party Pack

$109.99

20 Bone-in wings, 20 Boneless Bites, 10 Tenders, 4 Sides of Fries, 1 side of veggie sticks and 8 sides

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

House Fries

$3.99

House O Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Ceaser Salad

$4.99

Side of chicken

$2.99

Veggie sticks

$3.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Shakes

Milkshake

$4.99

Your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies and Cream or Strawberry

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Teas

Peach

$2.99

Coconut

$2.99

Raspberry

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Slushies

Mango Chamoy slushy

$4.99

Lime slushy

$4.99

Cherry Limeade slushy

$4.99

RedBull

Redbull

$3.99

Boneless Wings

Boneless Bites

$0.79

Entertainment fee

Fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wing Kings is a great family restaurant in El Paso, Texas.

Website

Location

11380 Montwood Dr. #B7 EL Paso TX 79936, El Paso, TX 79936

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bonny's Cafe - Montwood - 11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4
orange starNo Reviews
11675 Montwood Dr Ste B4 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Friendz Sports Bar - 1978 George Dieter
orange starNo Reviews
1798 George Dieter El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Sweet District Dessert Lounge - 1550 N Zaragoza 201
orange starNo Reviews
1550 N Zaragoza 201 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
1691 N Zaragoza suite 03 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Tarahumara Mexican Food - 1495 George Dieter Suite 201
orange star3.5 • 7
1495 George Dieter Suite 201 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Dirty Daqs
orange starNo Reviews
1475 George Dieter Dr, Ste A El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston