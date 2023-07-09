  • Home
Wing Kings PHX 2836 E Indian School Rd Suite A1

No reviews yet

2836 E Indian School Rd Suite A1

Phoenix, AZ 85016

FOOD

Crunchy Starters

House Mozzarella Sticks

House Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99
King Mushrooms

King Mushrooms

$10.99
Kings Loaded Fries

Kings Loaded Fries

$8.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Hand battered deep fried pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch dressing.

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

Hand battered shrimp with your choice of sauce.

House O Rings

House O Rings

$7.99

Combos

Six Kings Bone-in

Six Kings Bone-in

$11.99
Six Kings Boneless

Six Kings Boneless

$11.99

Kings Jumbo

$11.99
Nashville Twins

Nashville Twins

$11.99
The Royal

The Royal

$21.99

Wings Menu

8 Bone-in

8 Bone-in

$14.99
12 Bone-in

12 Bone-in

$19.99

16 Bone-in

$24.99
8 Boneless

8 Boneless

$12.99

12 Boneless

$17.99

16 Boneless

$22.99

3 Jumbo Tenders

$13.99

6 Jumbo Tenders

$18.99

Sandwiches

The Kings Chicken Combo

$14.49

Crispy Chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces with Cheddar cheese, pickles and a drizzle of our King’s sauce.

Nashville Chicken Combo

$14.49

Nashville dry rub crispy Chicken with Cheddar cheese, pickles and a drizzle of our King’s sauce.

Kings Chicken

$7.99

Nashville Chicken

$7.99

Something Green

Kings Chicken Salad

$12.90

Grilled or fried buffalo chicken served over harvest greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato wedges. Served with ranch dressing.

Party Packs

Thirty Birdies

$49.99

30 Wings (up to 3 sauces)+ 2 orders of fries+ 6 dips and a side of veggie sticks.

The Big FIVE-O

$79.99

50 Wings (up to 4 sauces)+ 2 orders of fries+ 8 dips and a side of veggie sticks.

Little Ones

Kid Boneless Bites Combo

$7.99

Mini Slider Combo

$7.99

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

House Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Big O Tender

$2.99

Veggie sticks

$4.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Slider

$3.99

Desserts

Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.99

Your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies and Cream or Strawberry

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Sundae

$7.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

RedBull

Redbull

$3.99

Glass Drinks

Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Fanta

$3.99

Topo Chico

$3.99

Smart Water

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2836 E Indian School Rd Suite A1, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

