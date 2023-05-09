Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Kyng Greyline Station

101 West Loudon Avenue

110

Lexington, KY 40508

Wing Kyng

Traditional

Traditional

$11.00+

Our signature jumbo crispy wings tossed in the sauce of your choice

Boneless

$8.00+

All the flavor none of the bone

Potatoes

Potatoes

$5.00+

Fried potatoes hand diced and dredged in garlic parmesan

Cookies

$3.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.40

Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jumbo traditional wings, boneless wings, and chicken tenders all tossed in your choice of sauce.

101 West Loudon Avenue, 110, Lexington, KY 40508

