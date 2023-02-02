Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wing Lovers USA

review star

No reviews yet

2313 East 12th Street

Kansas City, MO 64127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combo Meals

3pc Jumbo Tenders

$10.99

8pc Bone Out Wings

$11.79

8pc Bone In Wings

$13.99

6pc Shrimp

$12.99

Bone In Wings Only

5 Pc Bone In Wings Only

$7.99

10 Pc Bone In Wings Only

$13.99

25 Pc Bone In Wings Only

$29.99

50 Pc Bone In Wings Only

$59.50

100 Pc Bone In Wings Only

$119.00

Bone Out Wings Only

5 Pc Bone Out Wings Only

$7.99

10 Pc Bone Out Wings Only

$12.90

25 Pc Bone Out Wings Only

$27.85

50 Pc Bone Out Wings Only

$57.50

100 Pc Bone Out Wings Only

$115.00

Jumbo Tenders Only

5 Pc Chicken Tenders Only

$9.99

8 Pc Chicken Tenders Only

$13.99

12 Pc Chicken Tenders Only

$16.99

Shrimps

8 Pc Shrimp Only

$13.99

12 Pc Shrimp Only

$17.99

20 Pc Shrimp Only

$27.50

Loaded Fries

Loaded Boneless Chicken Fries - Buffalo Hot

$13.99

Loaded Boneless Chicken Fries - Ranch

$13.99

Loaded Boneless Chicken Fries -- Buffalo Mild

$13.99

Loaded Cheesy Fries - Cheddar Nacho

$9.99

Loaded Cheesy Fries - Queso Jalapeno

$9.99

Loaded Shrimp Fries

$16.99

Family "LOVE" Packs

20 PC Wing Meal

$38.99

50 PC Wing Meal

$65.89

80 PC Wing Meal

$95.75

40 PC Shrimp Meal

$65.99

Fries & Extras

Seasoned Fries

$1.99+

Dinner Rolls

$0.89+

Celery Sticks

$2.00+

Cookies

$0.99+

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.45

Ranch or Blue Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

PEPSI 24oz Fountain Drink

PEPSI 24oz Fountain Drink

$2.59
DIET PEPSI 24oz Fountain Drink

DIET PEPSI 24oz Fountain Drink

$2.59
SIERRA MIST 24oz Fountain Drink

SIERRA MIST 24oz Fountain Drink

$2.59

MOUNTAIN DEW 24oz Fountain Drink

$2.59
DR PEPPER 24oz Fountain Drink

DR PEPPER 24oz Fountain Drink

$2.59
PEPSI ZERO SUGAR 24oz Fountain Drink

PEPSI ZERO SUGAR 24oz Fountain Drink

$2.99

20oz Bottle Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.39

2 Liter Bottle

$3.25

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.69
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2313 East 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Soirée Steakhouse & Oyster Bar - 1512 E 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1512 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Fry Lane
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Digital Kitchen - 1600 Campbell Street
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Top Notch Chicken and Waffles
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell St # 101 Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
We are now open in the downtown/crossroads area for carry-out & delivery only!
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Campbell St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Elvira's Cakes
orange starNo Reviews
3838 Independence Ave Kansas City, MO 64124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston