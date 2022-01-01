Wing Masters NYC imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers

Wing Masters NYC

39 Reviews

$

1114 Fulton street

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Order Again

Food

Wings

Beef Burger

$10.99

Salmon Burger

$11.99

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

Grilled Hot Dogs

$2.99

2 for 5 Hotdogs

$5.00

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Jumbo Hotdog

$3.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Salmon Wrap

$11.99

Beef Wrap

$11.99

Salmon Mac

$11.99

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$20.00

Fries

$20.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Ceasar

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar

$13.99

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$13.99

Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Ginger Ale

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.25

Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Ice Cups

$1.00

Small Cups

$0.25

Special

Special 6pcs Combo

$11.99

Special 10pcs Combo

$14.99

Special 10pcs Combo

$16.99

Dressing

Blue Cheese

Ranch

Caesar

French

Jerk

Extra Dressing

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

French

$0.50

Extra Preferred Sauce

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Bangin Buff

$0.50

Hickory

$0.50

Requests

No Tomatoes

No Onions

No Pickles

No Lettuce

No Ketchup

No Mayo

No Mustard

Ketchup and Mayo on the side

Everything on it

Plain

All Flats

All Drums

No Cheese

Grilled Onions

Pickles on the side

Tomatoes on the side

Extra Crispy

Wet

Cheddar Cheese

Cheese

Medium Rare

Rare

Well Done

Medium Well

Pickles on one

American Cheese

Deserts

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet

$3.99

Lemon

$3.99

Coconut

$3.99

Catering

100 wings

$100.00

Hookah

Hookah

$25.00

Refill

$20.00

Tips

$0.25

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Salmon Wrap

$13.99

Beef Wrap

$12.99

Cup Cakes

Wing Masters Cup Cakes

$4.00

Test Group

Luis Test Item

Party

20 heads

$200.00

Down Payment

$100.00

House Special

1 Person....1 Hookah- 6 WINGS w/ FRIES

$35.00

2 Persons....1 Hookah- 12 WINGS w/ FRIES

$45.00

5 Persons....2 Hookah- (5 orders) 6 WINGS w/ FRIES

$100.00

10 Persons....3 Hookah- (10 orders) 6 WINGS w FRIES

$175.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1114 Fulton street, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Wing Masters NYC image

